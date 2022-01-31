McKewon: Dwight Bootle plays like his brother, could spark more recruits from South Florida

» Think different about the 2023 class. Nebraska dragged its feet a lot — too much — through the 2022 cycle, a low-energy performance on the recruiting trail that left NU filling spots late and taking a bunch of transfers. While that last bit, on the transfers, pointed more to an immediate infusion of talent, Nebraska should — and can — aim for a 25-man class of more traditional high school recruits. It may seem counterintuitive, given the hot seat situation for Scott Frost, but so much recruiting will be done — by the best recruiting staff Nebraska has had since Bill Callahan left the building — before the season that NU fans should be surprised to see a lot of 2023 momentum.