McKewon: Dwight Bootle plays like his brother, could spark more recruits from South Florida
Nebraska received a commit from Miami Killian cornerback Dwight Bootle on Monday night. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11 175-pounder:

» If he’s anything like his older brother, good news. On tape, Dwight looks a lot like Dicaprio in playing style. Dicaprio was a smart, durable, relatively stingy corner over the course of his career who may not have nabbed a lot of interceptions but forced a lot of incompletions. Dicaprio was a decent tackler, too, who has found a spot in the NFL as a free agent. Dwight’s game appears to be just like that, and Nebraska, having seen what it needed to see in terms of Dwight’s physical growth, offered the scholarship.

» More recruiting momentum in South Florida. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher annually makes a push in the region for better and worse — in 2020, his blue chip recruits left the program amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and Bootle will be a good start. Because of Dicaprio’s name and success, the commit should travel a bit in the hallways at Killian — watch four-star wideout Robby Washington and four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark — and in other top schools around Miami. Bootle is a good anchor commit. He can draw more guys.

» Think different about the 2023 class. Nebraska dragged its feet a lot — too much — through the 2022 cycle, a low-energy performance on the recruiting trail that left NU filling spots late and taking a bunch of transfers. While that last bit, on the transfers, pointed more to an immediate infusion of talent, Nebraska should — and can — aim for a 25-man class of more traditional high school recruits. It may seem counterintuitive, given the hot seat situation for Scott Frost, but so much recruiting will be done — by the best recruiting staff Nebraska has had since Bill Callahan left the building — before the season that NU fans should be surprised to see a lot of 2023 momentum.