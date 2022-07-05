McKewon: Dylan Rogers has playmaking safety skills in a linebacker frame

Nebraska football received a commit from Cypress (Texas) Cy Woods linebacker Dylan Rogers on Tuesday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder:

» The Texas prospects keep flowing to Nebraska. Rogers is the second Lone Star State commit in NU’s class, and he’s not likely to be the last. Even if he is, the Huskers are back on the board in the Houston area, which will help with future recruiting efforts in the area. Nebraska may never again land a five-star from the state like it once did with Aaron Green, but NU can be plenty competitive for high three and low-four star players who don’t want to play in the Big 12 or the SEC. There are more than you think; Michigan State and Northwestern have both plucked four-star recruits from the state in this cycle.

» A rangy playmaker between the numbers who has a sixth sense against spread offenses. Rogers often plays five-to-seven yards off the ball as a single linebacker/looming safety who has the freedom to patrol the field without offensive linemen reaching his depth. That means more of his plays are made outside the box than inside of it; Rogers also has skills as a pass defender manned up on slot receivers and in zones. Spread offenses — primarily the rage all over Texas — tend to make defenders good open-field tacklers and aware of the many package plays run out of three-and-four-receiver sets. For 235 pounds Rogers runs — and hits — well. The Big Ten will offer him some different challenges, but young ‘backers have time to adjust. Rogers could play on the edge of the defense, too, if NU finds young middle linebackers it really likes from the 2020 or 2021 classes.

» Clarity in defensive recruiting. Nebraska should have its two inside linebackers for the 2023 class in Rogers and Hayden Moore. Maverick Noonan is one of at least two — and perhaps three — edge rushers. Dwight Bootle II is one corner; NU could use a few more. At defensive tackle, the Huskers have Riley Van Poppel as a commit, and it’ll be interesting to see how many they take.

