McKewon: Erik Chinander's task for Nebraska's defense, Fred Hoiberg's epic week and more

LINCOLN — If you want know JoJo Domann’s value to Nebraska’s defense, you could measure it by the full round of questions defensive coordinator Erik Chinander fielded last week about who might replace the three-year starter.

Or you could wait until the second round of questions that came a few minutes after the first.

“JoJo had a unique skillset,” Chinander said more than once of the player who had 182 tackles — 24½ for loss — and 16 pass breakups since 2019. Domann played on bad teams, which is why he’s not recognized as one of NU’s best defenders in the last two decades. Ditto for Cam Taylor-Britt, who ran a 4.45 40-yard dash Sunday at the NFL combine. NU has a big hole there. And big holes on the defensive line.

“I don’t think you can ever say, ‘This is the next JoJo’ or ‘This is next Cam' or the next anybody, because they’re all individuals,” Chinander said. He means it.

He considers the “assets” and “liabilities” of each player — say, Isaac Gifford, the leading candidate to replace Domann — and shapes his defense accordingly. Chinander talks with joy about finding the “best 11,” regardless of position, and getting them on the field.

This spring, NU’s defense has to first find a good 11. If the multiyear dysfunction on NU’s offense pointed more to coaching than talent, the side of the ball with better coaching has to hope the talent is on hand. Aside from a potential transfer or two this summer, these are your Blackshirts for 2022.

Of the six returning players who started frequently in 2021, four — Ty Robinson, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome and Caleb Tannor — were four-star prospects on at least one recruiting service. That’s decent. They, along with Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer, comprise the key playmakers in 2022.

They need five friends — three DBs, one lineman and one guy for Domann’s spot. Even if Casey Rogers is healthy all of next season, the defensive roster is perhaps as up in the air as it has been since 2018, when Domann was coming of a knee injury and Tannor and Taylor-Britt were pressed into service as true freshmen.

How well has NU recruited on defense? We’re about to find out.

Chinander’s schemes — a mixture of pressure and coverage on pass downs, three- and four-man fronts against the run — have proven sound. Can Nebraska defenders make the explosive plays that come with great athleticism?

Pass rush continues to be the biggest question mark. When it came to sacks per game, the Huskers ranked seventh, ninth and 12th in the Big Ten.

Chinander charts more than that — things like pressures and collapsed pockets — but ranking in the 90s nationally is not ideal. It puts stress on the secondary. In 2020 and 2021, that was a seasoned, savvy group. In 2022, it's Newsome, Myles Farmer and several unknowns.

“It’s really got to work together because, sometimes, when you’ve got just werewolves just rushing off the edge, you’ve really got to collapse the step-up lane,” Chinander said. “When they’re collapsing the edge, those inside guys have to be able push that quarterback right and left. You’ve got to be able to cage that quarterback and sack that guy.”

The description is perfect. It’s fair to wonder how well Nebraska can execute it.

On to the Rewind:

» Travis Fisher needs an extension of himself in NU’s secondary, and early returns — that is, offseason habits — suggest sophomore DeShon Singleton could be that guy.

“He’s humble like a freshman who wants to play real bad,” Fisher said of the junior college transfer. “It’s easy for me to coach him. Now, if I had to say, if I’ve been here for 30 days and let’s say those guys had 30 opportunities — 30 days — to come in and watch film, he’s been there every single day.”

Former NU safety Deontai Williams, Fisher said, was the same way.

“He stayed in the office all daylong, very mature,” Fisher said. “Before you know it, Deontai was the captain of the defense. If we didn’t have Deontai, we were in trouble.”

Notably, Williams was never an official captain. Corners Dicaprio Bootle and Cam Taylor-Britt were.

But Fisher saw Williams as one, as secondary coaches want to see their safeties as quarterbacks of the defense. If Williams hadn’t gotten hurt in the 2019 season opener, NU likely doesn’t lose at Colorado or Purdue.

Nebraska needs another Williams.

Myles Farmer could be a contender. But I suspect true sophomore Marques Buford and Singleton, a former basketball player who went to junior college to improve his recruiting stock, are the names to watch from a leadership standpoint.

Fisher found Singleton — who played at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College — while watching film. To scout Singleton in person, Fisher had to squeeze in a trip while a few other defensive back recruits who were in Lincoln went to take a nap.

“I watched him play and then came back and had dinner like I never left,” Fisher said laughing. “But I had to do it. I had get the chance to watch him live in a football game before I actually made that decision. ... He’s big, and I can’t coach that, and he can run, and I can’t coach that, either.”

But the best thing about Singleton, Fisher said, is he’s “very, very, very coachable.”

» There’s a chance we hear Wednesday from Nebraska’s quarterbacks, including Casey Thompson. This is one driven man, one who visualized as a grade-schooler when he would enter the NFL draft and get married. Look for more in coming weeks from beat writer Evan Bland.

» After stunning Wisconsin on Sunday, now is the moment for coach Fred Hoiberg to challenge conventional hoops thinking.

The conventional thinking says Bryce McGowens is leaving for the NBA. Hoiberg could instead push as hard as possible — even unreasonably — for McGowens to come back. It would help the team, of course, but he could pitch McGowens on being a top-10 pick if he stays one more year.

McGowens can score at the rim and the foul line like few others in college. That’s obvious. Is he elite elsewhere? Defense? Passing? Rebounding? Three-point shooting?

Where does McGowens fit on a roster picking in the bottom half of the first round? Why not maximize?

And why not maximize with a fully healthy older brother, Trey, coming back for another year?

Hoiberg can sell three straight road wins to McGowens and other potential transfers. Yes, the Huskers got the right combination of good matchups — Ohio State and Wisconsin won’t make it out of the NCAA tournament’s first weekend — but this one-week stretch of hoops is the best since NU won at Indiana and against Wisconsin in March 2014.

» This is Amy Williams’ sixth team at Nebraska, but it almost feels like the first — or perhaps second — that’s fully comprised of players who fit Williams’ vision for offensive versatility and toughness.

She has a true run-the-offense point guard in Jaz Shelley. Nearly every Husker can hit the 3 — eight have made at least 10 and five have made at least 20 — but there’s an emphasis on post play that forces opponents to respect Alexis Markowski and Issie Bourne, who can each go for 20 if they’re single-covered an entire game.

With the right draw — Read: teams that don’t have ball-dominant superstar guards like Caitlin Clark — Nebraska can get to a Sweet 16. The program is at the start of a window where major success is possible, too.

So long as Markowski and Shelley are on campus, NU is a Big Ten title contender. (Though Clark leaving for the WNBA would be nice.)

» Don’t be stunned if Nebraska scraps its in-house media operation and looks again to outsource like it did, quite profitably, for a long time prior to last year, when former Athletic Director Bill Moos chose to bring the operation under NU’s umbrella after a 15-year relationship with Learfield/IMG. A studio was built. Folks were hired. Nebraska assumed the salaries and overhead. Why Moos desired to grow the athletic department’s size and operational headaches during the pandemic is a mystery right up there with Hoiberg’s secret one-year contract extension.

Sports Business Journal reported in January that current Athletic Director Trev Alberts was looking for outside companies again, and if Alberts is able to find a deal he likes, it’d make sense that NU seals the deal in the next several months.

Here’s one upshot to paying a third-party: An outside source can line up NIL interviews, or even radio shows, with players. Right now, because Nebraska runs the media operation in house, it can’t really pay for an NIL interview because it’s against NCAA rules.

