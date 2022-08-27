McKewon: Even an ocean away, Nebraska couldn't avoid another pivotal gaffe

DUBLIN — Scott Frost didn’t have to wait for the other shoe to fall on his football team.

He dropped it himself.

Even an ocean away, Nebraska couldn’t escape a close loss — 31-28 to Northwestern this time. Couldn’t stop the run in the fourth quarter, couldn’t finish a two-minute drill and couldn’t avoid that pivotal gaffe that turns smiles into gut punches. To the bad punts, the fumbles, and fourth quarter collapses of the Frost era, he added an ill-considered onside kick just seconds after his team had taken a 28-17 lead in the third quarter.

Kickoff specialist Brendan Franke dribbled the ball nine yards right into the arms of a Wildcat. Northwestern scored a touchdown five plays later. The pendulum swung a bit then and, by game’s end, a lot.

“It wasn’t too much of an impact in the moment, but it kind of just got us late at the end,” outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis said.

Frost agreed.

He’d talked to his team about being aggressive, and the Huskers (0-1) had just scored back-to-back touchdowns. Nebraska had all the momentum, and the red-partisan crowd at Aviva Stadium, buzzed from a surprise evening of free beer and food, seemed ready to howl the Huskers home. Northwestern (1-0) pounced instead.

“I thought, if we got it, I thought we could end the game,” Frost said. “The way we were playing, I felt like at that point, like we had a really good chance of winning the game and I felt like maybe we were the better team. You can’t really foresee them scoring 14 straight and us sputtering after we played well to start the second half on offense.

“Again, those are excuses. If I had it over, I wouldn’t have made the call.”

Especially when foresight could have told him Nebraska had lost a double-digit lead to Northwestern since he’s been coach.

Especially when his own sight of the field told a tale he didn’t expect to see — the private-school Wildcats winning the line of scrimmage.

Did they ever. Northwestern racked up 528 yards — most allowed by the Blackshirts since 2019. They kept quarterback Ryan Hilinski detergent clean — Nebraska’s supposedly-improved pass rush didn’t notch a sack — and plowed out 214 rushing yards, 158 of which came in the second half.

“There were a couple plays I saw where we were a yard or two behind our line of scrimmage ... I don’t really have a magical answer besides, it just can’t happen,” edge rusher Garrett Nelson said.

Said Frost: “I thought we won the battle physically last year. We didn’t win it today. I’m surprised by that because of what I’ve seen from the guys in training camp and leading up to the season.”

Nebraska’s own run game had 110 yards, 46 of which came on a single Anthony Grant touchdown that accounted for his team’s final score. The Huskers’ line — touted by Frost and others as more aggressive and physical than in years past — failed to consistently open holes as Northwestern’s defense, dragged through the Husker mud 56-7 last season, rose to the physical challenge.

“When I turn around and there’s eight to nine players at Northwestern rallying to the football and making tackles,” quarterback Casey Thompson said. “I thought they did a good job.”

Thompson, like his predecessor Adrian Martinez before him, was left to carry the load. He threw for 355 yards, had one astonishing play — a 58-yard scramble-and-throw to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda that led to Nebraska’s first touchdown in the third quarter — and a 32-yard touchdown throw to Garcia-Castaneda. That capped off an game-opening drive so precise and well-run that it looked like the Huskers might never be stopped.

“He came out on fire,” Frost said.

Abandoned by the run game, Thompson eventually cooled off. He completed just 8 of 18 passes in the second half.

Over the final four drives, he threw two interceptions — either through of off the hands of receivers — including one on Nebraska’s final possession.

The Huskers’ three turnovers dwarfed the one Northwestern committed after Nebraska safety Marques Buford forced a fumble with a perfect helmet-on-ball tackle.

Frost knows his team won’t — can’t — win that way, and if a team allows 31 points, it’s likely to lose in the Big Ten.

“I’ll take seven of it for that onside kick decision,” Frost said. But the defense, he said, has tons to fix, and the offense, while racking up 465 yards, has to get more “efficient” with its run plays.

For the first time in his head coaching career, Frost didn’t call plays, deferring instead to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who moved the offense at a quick clip and had Thompson drop back 45 times. Asked specifically about the experience, Frost reiterated that “it’s tough for me.”

“I’ve said this before — there’s no one way to do things,” said Frost, who inserted backup quarterback Logan Smothers into the game for one seven-yard keeper. “But I think we can cooperate a little bit more.”

Mathis suggested the defensive playcalls occasionally came in late, as well. He rebuffed the notion that Northwestern pushed around the Huskers.

“No, they didn’t,” Mathis said. “It was just more getting the play calls in and getting them at the right time and just getting those down ... there’s very few calls that happened (like that) but those were important times when it could have impacted us.”

Buford, who had seven tackles in his first start, noted the difference between “game speed” and “practice speed.”

“First-game jitters,” Buford said. “We’ll be fine.”

With this many transfers, new starters and injury blips that came up during the game — tight end Travis Vokolek left with an ankle sprain while Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich both missed key snaps — some growing pains were expected. Just not to this degree. Not to the degree that Nebraska would lose to a team it beat by 49 last season.

“We just played the worst football we’re going to play all year, and we only lost by three points,” Buford said. “That’s pretty scary.”

And if not for the onside kick decision — which shaved perhaps 40 yards off a drive for the Wildcats — perhaps Nebraska doesn’t lose at all.

This being Ireland — which will never see a live Husker football game again — reporters forthrightly asked the question that now looms of the head of a 15-30 coach. What about Frost’s job security?

“You’ve got to win in this business to keep your job,” Frost said. “That’s the way it is.”

Another question from an Irish reporter seemed more courage than common sense: Would Frost, if things get worse, consider stepping down? Of course he wouldn’t — coaches who voluntary resign lose the many millions due them in a buyout, plus the millions due their assistants — but Frost took the question straight on.