McKewon: Examining OC options, Air Raid fit, and the value of a seasoned vet

The answer may be found in two of Leach’s coaching stops. It’s windy in west Texas, where Leach coached the Red Raiders. And it’s cold in Pullman, Washington, where Leach coached Washington State. The Air Raid produced 11-win seasons, and record-breaking quarterback play, at both stops.

If Harrell picks NU, he becomes a younger version of Frost — that dynamic, aggressive play-caller that has a quarterback- and big play-friendly system. But he’s not going to be a mentoring presence for Frost, who has desired — and is being asked — to move more into a CEO role befitting of a major college football coach.

Surrounding Harrell with more seasoned offensive line and running backs coaches provides the structure for a play-caller brand new to the Big Ten. Harrell’s track record may attract a top option in the transfer portal. Or he could come with a transfer QB in tow, since it’s not clear whether new USC head coach Lincoln Riley has any intention of retaining either Kedon Slovis or Jaxson Dart — both had success with the Trojans in 2021 — or pursuing his QB at Oklahoma, Caleb Williams. The NCAA transfer portal and its promise of immediate eligibility make such transitions easy.