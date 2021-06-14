McKewon: Expanded playoff would be golden opportunity for Huskers, Big Ten

LINCOLN — No matter what Scott Frost does at Nebraska, college football lovers and historians should — and likely will — have him in one of the sport’s more memorable footnotes.

He helped kick the door in for expanding the College Football Playoff.

His 2017 Central Florida team — which went undefeated and beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl — was the first of the CFP-era Group of Five squads to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Power Five teams. That UCF squad remains the best G5 team of the CFP era, though the Knights’ undefeated regular season in 2018 — and subsequent snubbing by the CFP committee — underlined that no G5 team ever was getting into the event without expansion.

Frost was vocal about wanting to expand the playoff in 2017 and later at the 2018 Big Ten media days, though he had a different format in mind.