McKewon: Few Big Ten teams stand out right now, giving Huskers an opportunity — and a challenge

LINCOLN — It’s probably wise, early in Nebraska’s strange journey through the 2020 schedule, to be judicious with your bets at the Big Ten craps table.
Had you asked me last week where I’d put my chips, I’d say a hard eight — four wins, four losses. Then COVID-19 crashed the party, sending Wisconsin to hotel quarantine and NU to its desk-drawer list of willing nonconference foes. With the Big Ten putting the kibosh on the Huskers’ contingency plans, who knows how many games Nebraska might play?
Seven? Seems optimistic. Five or six might be more of the wheelhouse.
Depending on how deep the Big Ten’s 21-day sit-out rule cuts into a program’s depth/coaching staff, Wisconsin has now set the precedent of being able to cancel a game with little penalty beyond a glare from opposing fans.
The Big Ten didn’t have much to say this week about any of the developments, outside of the NU-Wisconsin game being a “no-contest.”
The league didn’t respond, either through its official channel or its crisis communication firm, to requests for thoughts on the Badgers’ situation or an explanation of why the league said no to Nebraska’s nonconference request. The Big Ten’s official social media account has been mum on the topic, too; as of Sunday night, the past three tweets have been student-athlete testimonials on the value of voting in the upcoming election.
After yet another round of watching games at home — the appeal of that exercise is wearing off — about the only poll we might be able to close is the one electing the Big Ten’s best team. Ohio State, thanks in large part to quarterback Justin Fields, is well in front during early voting.
All the other polls, including the one for Big Ten West champion, are wide open.
That’s good news for Nebraska — no remaining game is beyond its reach — and a challenge. The West’s two 2-0 teams, Northwestern and Purdue, were 3-9 and 4-8 last season. Minnesota and Iowa are 0-2. None of the narratives from 2019 appear likely to hold. So 2020 in Huskerville doesn’t have to follow the usual script of handicapping games by the recent past.
Nebraska could play six games in a row decided by 10 points or fewer. All the little details of the sport — time management, one play on special teams, execution on third down and in the red zone — are amplified in close games. If COVID-19 allows, the Huskers could learn a lot about themselves in November and December.
What have two weeks of Big Ten play taught us thus far? The list could go 22 deep. We’ll make it five.
1. Almost every Big Ten team has a receiver who can make contested plays downfield.
It’s easy to anoint Fields as the league’s best player, but a word here for Purdue receiver David Bell, whose 22 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns leads the league in every category. The Boilermakers won’t require Bell to be as prolific when (if?) Rondale Moore returns, but they’re 0-2 without Bell. OSU may be 2-0 without Fields.
Bell can make plays short or deep, like his clutch third-down conversion in Purdue’s 31-24 win over Illinois, but he’s one of many good pass-catchers in the league. Ohio State has two studs, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, and you know about them.
Ditto for Indiana’s Whop Philyor. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson (12 catches, 238 yards, four touchdowns) is the latest acrobatic receiver in Happy Valley. Michigan State has two sophomores and true freshman Ricky White, whose speed and hands helped stun Michigan. Minnesota’s defense stinks, but the offense enjoys the talents of Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell.
Who will that guy be at Nebraska?
Is Wan’Dale Robinson more than the slot guy who gets quick throws and 12-yard curls? Will it be Kade Warner? With an extra week, is junior college transfer Omar Manning ready to contribute? Can Zavier Betts make the kind of impact White did at Michigan State?
2. Nebraska may have its best offensive line in years, which is good, for the Big Ten defensive front sevens are tough. Well, except Minnesota. But Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, even Purdue — those are pretty good units.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, who transferred after one year at Iowa Western, leads the Big Ten with 5½ tackles for loss. Iowa is allowing 2.84 yards per carry.
Northwestern’s front seven is allowing 3.28 yards per carry. Illinois is at 3.14 yards per carry. The Illini’s pass defense has been, well, rough, but Lovie Smith will tighten that up as the season progresses. Point is, Nebraska wants to run the ball. Its opponents won’t make that easy.
Except for Minnesota. Which leads us to our third point.
3. Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys’ defensive players have pretty much left the building in Minneapolis, and it shows.
Maryland beat Minnesota 45-44 in overtime Friday night. Maryland may not score 45 points in its next six games combined.
The Gophers are allowing 9.48 yards per play. Will that last? Surely it’ll go down a yard or two. But there has only been one Big Ten defense to allow more than 7 yards per play in the last decade — the 2018 Illinois squad. Minnesota has a chance to be worse.
“Is it the fundamentals, techniques or is it the actual personnel?” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck mused Friday night. “And I’ll go back and look at all that, and we’ll evaluate that again. We have a lot of young guys on that defensive side of the ball, and some things happen. It’s hard to be able to know exactly who’s the guy to be able to go in there.”
4. Turnovers are up.
Seven teams are averaging at least two per game through two weeks, and Northwestern darn near threw away a game at Iowa with three turnovers. Twenty-four interceptions have been thrown, and the good Lord help you if you can’t or won’t run the ball in tough conditions.
Iowa apparently thinks it has the second coming of Chuck Long with Spencer Petras, who has thrown 89 passes in two weeks. He’s completed 53.9% and thrown one touchdown against three interceptions. Petras threw 51 passes Saturday.
“I’ll go on record saying that we don’t want to play that way,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Looking for a lot more balance than that.”
Winning may be about who makes fewer mistakes than who makes more plays. Case in point: Penalties are way up, as 11 of the 14 teams have averaged at least six penalties — and at least 45 yards in penalties — per game. Officials all over the league have been itchy to toss the flag. Only Wisconsin (of course) and Minnesota have escaped major problems. The Gophers may be wise to commit a few more defensive penalties, to be frank.
Outside of Fields — and one game by Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz — the quarterback play has been hot and cold. Take out those two, and league quarterbacks have thrown seven more touchdowns than interceptions.
5. Chalk up few wins, few losses or even games. You can make an argument — and I would — that Michigan State and Maryland are two of the three worst teams in the Big Ten.
Both notched deserved wins over Michigan and Minnesota last weekend. The games were no flukes. If anything, the Spartans and Terrapins should have won by more.
Illinois, down to its fourth-string quarterback, probably belongs in the Big Ten basement now, but look how close the Illini came to coming back on Purdue. Iowa, with two different final drives, could be 2-0 and ranked in the top 15. Purdue, likewise, could be 0-2.
Nebraska can earn 5-2 or 6-1 with good football, but it’s not owed that or even presumed to have it. The “there’s no reason why Nebraska can’t do this or that” commentary doesn’t have much starch to it. Of course, there are reasons why.
COVID-19 could hit the wrong position or shut down NU for seven days entirely. Or the Huskers could get outcoached. Or outplayed, including and especially at quarterback, where what a guy does on third down and in the red zone often defines how the position played.
The gap between a surprisingly good springboard into next year and a disappointing struggle doesn’t seem very big.
If the COVID-19 cancellation did much, it will make fans thankful for any games that are played while separating them from the Ohio State loss that already happened. Two weeks in a pandemic can feel like two months.