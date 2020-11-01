McKewon: Few Big Ten teams stand out right now, giving Huskers an opportunity — and a challenge

After yet another round of watching games at home — the appeal of that exercise is wearing off — about the only poll we might be able to close is the one electing the Big Ten’s best team. Ohio State, thanks in large part to quarterback Justin Fields, is well in front during early voting.

All the other polls, including the one for Big Ten West champion, are wide open.

That’s good news for Nebraska — no remaining game is beyond its reach — and a challenge. The West’s two 2-0 teams, Northwestern and Purdue, were 3-9 and 4-8 last season. Minnesota and Iowa are 0-2. None of the narratives from 2019 appear likely to hold. So 2020 in Huskerville doesn’t have to follow the usual script of handicapping games by the recent past.

Nebraska could play six games in a row decided by 10 points or fewer. All the little details of the sport — time management, one play on special teams, execution on third down and in the red zone — are amplified in close games. If COVID-19 allows, the Huskers could learn a lot about themselves in November and December.

What have two weeks of Big Ten play taught us thus far? The list could go 22 deep. We’ll make it five.

1. Almost every Big Ten team has a receiver who can make contested plays downfield.