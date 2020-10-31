McKewon: Film shows Jailen Weaver is an agile, aggressive player

Nebraska received a commit Saturday night from three-star defensive end Jailen Weaver. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-8, 280-pounder from Antioch, California:

1. Motor revs hot: Weaver’s highlight film shows an agile, aggressive player whose quickness is that of a shorter guy. He’s a playmaker at 6-8, not just a space eater, and if he can duplicate the high level of play in college, Nebraska gets a little bit of a steal here. Consistency will be key.

2. The rare California defensive line commit: Nebraska hasn’t had a defensive line commit from the Golden State since Cameron Meredith in 2008. NU has recruited well, and often in California for skill talent. Offensive and defensive line has been a bigger challenge. If Tony Tuioti can get NU going there, that’d be a good thing.

3. How many more at defensive line? Nebraska doesn’t need a ton defensive line recruits with the young guys already in the program. Weaver may be one of only two or three d-linemen in the 2021 class.

