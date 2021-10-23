McKewon: First quarters practically define the Frost era, and they need to improve

LINCOLN — Austin Allen felt like Nebraska's entire offense sat on the “bench” for the first half against Michigan, but he didn’t panic over getting shut out, even if NU was scoreless at halftime.

“We knew we had a lot of stuff left in our arsenal left to run,” Allen said.

They did indeed, keeping back some of their best plays for an explosive third quarter. They scored three touchdowns, each on well-crafted play-action passes.

Nebraska spent a half setting them up and unleashed a 46-yard touchdown on the opening third-quarter drive. Allen, set as an H-back behind his offensive line, darted up the seam as Adrian Martinez faked a handoff to Rahmir Johnson. Allen was so open 10 yards past the line of scrimmage that he caught the ball and ran untouched to the end zone.

Allen’s touchdown was exactly the same as a pass to Jack Stoll in NU’s 2019 season opener against South Alabama. Stoll didn’t score, but he gained 42 yards to the Jaguar 5. Nebraska scored three plays later.

The difference between the two? The pass to Allen came on the sixth play of the second half. The pass to Stoll came on the sixth play of the game. When those plays occurred reflects the difference between Scott Frost’s offense then and now.