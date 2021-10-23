McKewon: First quarters practically define the Frost era, and they need to improve

LINCOLN — Austin Allen felt like Nebraska's entire offense sat on the “bench” for the first half against Michigan, but he didn’t panic over getting shut out, even if NU was scoreless at halftime.
“We knew we had a lot of stuff left in our arsenal left to run,” Allen said.
They did indeed, keeping back some of their best plays for an explosive third quarter. They scored three touchdowns, each on well-crafted play-action passes.
Nebraska spent a half setting them up and unleashed a 46-yard touchdown on the opening third-quarter drive. Allen, set as an H-back behind his offensive line, darted up the seam as Adrian Martinez faked a handoff to Rahmir Johnson. Allen was so open 10 yards past the line of scrimmage that he caught the ball and ran untouched to the end zone.
Allen’s touchdown was exactly the same as a pass to Jack Stoll in NU’s 2019 season opener against South Alabama. Stoll didn’t score, but he gained 42 yards to the Jaguar 5. Nebraska scored three plays later.
The difference between the two? The pass to Allen came on the sixth play of the second half. The pass to Stoll came on the sixth play of the game. When those plays occurred reflects the difference between Scott Frost’s offense then and now.
In 2019, the third quarter — after opponents made defensive adjustments — was the worst for NU’s offense. In 2021, the third quarter is easily NU’s best — Nebraska already has more third-quarter passing yards in eight games this season than it did in all of 2019.
Conversely, the 2021 offense has struggled to start the game, averaging 4.25 points per first quarter this season. In 2019, that number was 7.41.
Just once this season has Nebraska’s first-quarter offense really popped — 21 points and 246 yards against Northwestern. Those totals represent 62% of the Huskers’ first-quarter points and 32% of first-quarter yards. The struggles had Frost saying he wants a more “aggressive” approach early in games.
“We’ve got to completely let it rip,” Frost said. “So a little bit of that is coaches. We’ve got to be ready for the first drive. First drive matters.”
The first quarter matters in the Frost era. It practically defines his tenure.
NU has a 10-4 record when leading after one quarter.
NU has been tied six times after 15 minutes. The Huskers went 2-4 in those games, with wins over 2021 Buffalo and 2019 South Alabama.
Frost’s teams rarely rebound from trailing early. In 20 games where opponents led after one quarter, the Huskers have won just three — 2018 Michigan State, 2019 Illinois and 2020 Rutgers. So Nebraska has lost 85% of the time when it doesn't win the first quarter.
Especially against Minnesota, which is 3-0 against Frost when leading after one quarter.
Knowing the Gophers like to possess the ball and eat time off the clock, Frost insisted in the week leading up to the game that NU had to take an early lead and put pressure on P.J. Fleck’s team to play catchup. Minnesota has won just one game under Fleck when trailing at halftime, so the task was clear: Win the opening half, win the game.
“We went three-and-out and they took seven minutes off the clock and went and scored,” Frost said before explaining that three-and-out consisted of a triple option and two pass concepts NU regularly uses. “… First play, we made a wrong read. Second play, had a guy open (but) protection wasn’t great and just missed it. Third play, had a guy open again — corner fell down on a dig route — and we probably threw it a little too quick and didn’t make the play.”
Just 45 seconds had come off the clock. Minnesota started at its own 38, marched 62 yards for a touchdown, and never relinquished the lead. NU made its usual third-quarter push — scoring a touchdown and twice driving deep into Minnesota territory — but was playing from behind.
Against Michigan, the Huskers took brief 22-19 and 29-26 leads, only to have the Wolverines answer both scores against a tiring defense.
A struggle to start fast leaves Nebraska no margin for error late in games — and NU is also struggling to avoid errors late in games.
Strong third quarters may reflect well on coaching adjustments, but they don’t win games on their own.
Frost wants to squeeze more juice out of the opening minutes.
“I do think we can be a touch more aggressive and let the guys go,” Frost said.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH