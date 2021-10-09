McKewon: First The Punt. Then The Fumble — a new form of Husker pain

LINCOLN — Nebraska lit the stage for a big upset but pulled its own plug. Just like two weeks ago.

Except this time, instead of The Punt at Michigan State, it was The Fumble against No. 9 Michigan.

After more than three hours of thrilling football, NU had the ball with two minutes left and the game tied at 29. Quarterback Adrian Martinez coughed up the ball in a pile. Undefeated Michigan recovered at NU’s 37-yard line and returned the ball to the 18. Memorial Stadium, alive in ways it hadn’t been for years, went silent save a few bitter curses by folks surrounding the field.

Michigan hit a field goal. Michigan won 32-29. The Fumble joined The Punt in pain.

“I’m not going to stand up here and make excuses for myself,” said Martinez, who had a hand in all four NU touchdowns. “I can’t get careless with the football. I thought the play was over — I was standing as I’m standing right now — and thought it was done. Regardless of that fact, I feel a lot of responsibility and can’t make plays like that.”

In his postgame press conference, an almost incredulous Scott Frost said “gosh” multiple times.

“It’s hard to imagine the things that have happened to us all happening to us,” Frost said.