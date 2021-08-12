McKewon: Five Husker football questions that still need answers

Nebraska football has effectively hit the halfway point of its training camp, and key questions still remain. Here are the top five still lingering:

» Is there a “bell cow” running back? NU is going to roll someone out there on the first series against Illinois. But is that guy good enough to seize the role and run with it? The Huskers will likely rotate three or four guys, but the program has been at its best when one back (and occasionally two) takes control and logs 15-25 carries per game. Markese Stepp, because of his experience, still seems like the most likely bell cow, but in the long run, freshmen Gabe Ervin and Sevion Morrison have the broader skill set.

» Who is the kickoff specialist? It matters, and Nebraska has new names in camp — Brendan Franke, Kelen Meyer — to prove its commitment to searching for the right guy. But the role hasn’t yet been defined, either publicly or in practice.