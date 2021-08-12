McKewon: Five Husker football questions that still need answers

Nebraska football has effectively hit the halfway point of its training camp, and key questions still remain. Here are the top five still lingering:
» Is there a “bell cow” running back? NU is going to roll someone out there on the first series against Illinois. But is that guy good enough to seize the role and run with it? The Huskers will likely rotate three or four guys, but the program has been at its best when one back (and occasionally two) takes control and logs 15-25 carries per game. Markese Stepp, because of his experience, still seems like the most likely bell cow, but in the long run, freshmen Gabe Ervin and Sevion Morrison have the broader skill set.
» Who is the kickoff specialist? It matters, and Nebraska has new names in camp — Brendan Franke, Kelen Meyer — to prove its commitment to searching for the right guy. But the role hasn’t yet been defined, either publicly or in practice.
» Can Heinrich Haarberg — with the help of Mario Verduzco and Matt Masker — get fully up to speed with the offense? Logan Smothers was a water boy at 5 years old for his dad’s football team, so he is a "coach’s son" through and through. That fact is of enormous comfort to a coaching staff, and it’s a trait Noah Vedral had too. Vedral did not have Haarberg's potential — or Adrian Martinez's, which is part of why he left — but he could master a system. He’s starting at Rutgers for that reason. Smothers has some intangibles. And Haarberg, once he possesses those too, will be a very, very interesting player.
» What’s up with the tight ends? Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek were not at practice Wednesday. That meant the No. 1 guy was Chris Hickman, who over the last two years has moved from tight end to receiver, back to tight end, but maybe he's still a receiver. Can Allen or Vokolek get back quickly? If not, are Hickman, James Carnie, AJ Rollins and walk-on John Goodwin ready to roll? Any injury to the two top tight ends changes NU’s offense, which intends to lean heavily on both for the run and pass game.
» What’s the team's vaccination rate and what will Big Ten protocols be? Scott Frost declined to say when asked two weeks ago. He’ll be asked again before the season. While the league drags its feet on exactly what standards it will use, Nebraska can effectively control the issue by having 100% vaccination. Remember, Nebraska-Illinois is a Big Ten game, so there won't be a chance for NU to “figure it out” against nonconference opponents.
