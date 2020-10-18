McKewon: From defense to QB carries, here's a crib sheet for a winning Husker season

LINCOLN — They made it. You made it. Here we are, a Big Ten football season.
Nebraska coaches, players and administrators fought like Husker heck to bring the league’s presidents and chancellors back to the table after an August … postponement … to create a coronavirus testing framework that gives the league the best chance of playing two uninterrupted months of football.
The league gave NU a ski lift to the top of the mountain for the double-diamond schedule. The start of the run at Ohio State and home against Wisconsin is like a big step off a cliff, especially for NU’s defensive line.
“We didn’t come to Nebraska to play a bunch of games that didn’t matter,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.
That’s the spirit.
This Monday Rewind serves as a preview of sorts. The things I think you should watch in 2020. We’ll steer around the typical talk about quarterbacks — I like Adrian Martinez to be the starter on opening day, with Luke McCaffrey getting some game action however NU thinks it can best use him — and try to dig a little into the stuff that’s defined Scott Frost’s first two seasons in Huskerville. Some of the seven categories highlighted here extend beyond Frost’s two seasons into the full scope of Nebraska’s time in the Big Ten.
The intangibles, touched upon lightly this week, are hard to gauge because we haven’t physically been around the team in seven months. But the installation of offensive coordinator Matt Lubick — an analytical type most interested in maximizing NU’s efficiency and production — seems to be OK, while the defense — under third-year coordinator Chinander — has true continuity, especially in the secondary, where Travis Fisher holds sway. Frost, who’s had a lot of logistics on his plate and lost his father in September, needs his assistants to be at their best in 2020.
Great quarterback play — OK, here we are talking about it — is welcome. Smart quarterback play — throwing to the open receiver instead of eyeballing big plays, protecting the ball in traffic, sticking in the pocket instead of bailing hard right and cutting off half the field — would be fine, too. Social media culture tends to play up “whoa, dude” stuff, but moving the chains wins games.
So do the next seven items. The seven names after that, too, aren’t necessarily the biggest ones to watch — you won’t find Omar Manning among them — but smaller, crucial parts that, if they work, can rev the engine considerably.
No record predictions. It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that Nebraska could go 7-2 or 2-7. The range is wide. There’s a top-10 team hidden somewhere within that 154-man roster. There’s also a team that repeats the same mistakes of 2018 and 2019.
Which will the 2020 Huskers be? Let’s find out and give thanks we’ll even get the chance. They made it. You made it. On with the rewind:
Seven stats to watch
Nebraska’s run defense when quarterbacks aren’t carrying the ball: The run defense against QB-centered run games hasn’t been good for a long time, but many collegiate defenses struggle with it. That’s why the quarterback is inserted into the run game despite the injury and fumble risk.
But NU’s run defense against the most basic of run plays, featuring a back picking a hole behind his blockers, is even worse.
Ohio State’s JK Dobbins had 24 carries for 177 yards last year. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor went 25 for 204 — and that was an improvement over the previous two years. Minnesota’s Rodney Smith pounded out 18 carries for 139 yards. Illinois’ Reggie Corbin went 20 for 134. Iowa’s Tyler Goodson went 13 for 116. It’s been so easy the quarterback rarely has to get involved in the run game.
So watch that number this season. The overall rush defense number includes sacks and gadget receiver runs. Any defense can get hit with the right reverse. The numbers against running backs have to get better.
Success on screens — especially quick ones to wideouts: However Nebraska fans might feel about the look of the screen — historically, the Huskers have been more of a power run/chunk pass kind of program — the quick, sideways throw, be a bubble screen, a swing pass or a tunnel back to the middle of the field, is a big part of NU’s offense. An extension of the running game.
If NU’s offense has a numerical advantage outside the hash marks, the quarterback makes the throw and the pass-catcher tries to make one defender miss.
If there’s more than one defender, the perimeter blocking wasn’t good. And in 2019, there were a lot of free defenders against the Huskers. Frost loves good receiver blocking. He thinks a team with good culture has receivers who block their tails off. It’s a passion of his, and it needs to be a passion of NU’s receivers, too.
“The No. 1 thing is the want-to, and I think the wide receivers we have this year want to,” junior receiver Kade Warner said.
Touchbacks on kickoffs: Nebraska can’t do much worse in the field goal kicking game than 2019. Short of two or three guys getting hurt, NU should improve with Connor Culp and Tyler Crawford.
But I’m more interested in the field position battle. Punting is one aspect of that. Kickoffs are another. When Nebraska faced elite kickoff returners in 2019, it didn’t have a kickoff guy who could bash the ball into the bleachers.
The Huskers’ 21.21% touchback rate in 2019 ranked 12th in the Big Ten and 111th nationally. Nebraska’s 77.7 kickoff return yards allowed per game last season was last. When Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette lines up to receive a kickoff, can Nebraska deny him that opportunity?
Defensive pressures per game: In recent years, the wonks have gotten a little cute with what constitutes a blitz. If you want to be on the nose about it, a blitz should bring more defenders to the quarterback than there are blockers. So the word “pressure” worked its way into the lexicon. So count the number of times Chinander brings five or more guys on what we’d consider a passing down.
Nebraska’s varied, creative pressure packages have been hit-and-miss the past two seasons. They flopped at Northwestern in 2018. In 2019 against Iowa, NU rushed the standard four on two key passes, didn’t get home, and Iowa came away with a late win. The Huskers were more conservative on Colorado’s final regulation drive. That, similarly, didn’t pay off.
So, just watch the pressures. The more you see, the tighter the secondary coverage has to be and the less confident Nebraska may feel with four getting home.
QB carries per game: NU averaged 16.67 quarterback carries per game last season. That includes sacks, but that’s still a lot. More than any other Big Ten West team … since the inception of the division in 2014. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but that kind of load tends to lead to two things: Quarterback injuries and quarterback fumbles.
Martinez has 20 fumbles in two seasons. That’s about one in every 14 carries. He’s missed 3½ of 24 games, or 14.5%. Nebraska may need its quarterbacks to run 20 times per game to win. The point is that load usually comes with a price.
Support Local Journalism
Takeaways: In 18 Big Ten games under Frost, Nebraska has averaged 1.5 takeaways. Since 2018, that ranks fourth in the West Division; Illinois with 1.94 per game is first.
If Nebraska averaged two per game — so 18 in a nine-game season — it’d be progress. Since joining the league, NU has averaged more than two takeaways per conference game once, in 2014. Forcing four of them in a 37-34 win over Iowa is perhaps the only reason the Huskers won that game.
The Red Zone, the red zone, the red zone: Frost’s red zone offense was pretty good in 2018 (90.32% scoring rate in Big Ten games with 61.29% of the trips resulting in touchdowns) before a distressing dip in 2019. Touchdowns on 53.85% of the trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in Big Ten games? Won’t cut it.
A 60% rate would be good, but a good goal is 65%. That generally puts a team in the league’s top five. While spread tempo offenses tend to generate big-play touchdowns — and Frost has on more than one occasion said NU needs more of those — Big Ten defenses, on the whole, are stingier than Pac-12 and American Athletic Conference defenses tend to be.
But what about explosive plays? Isn’t that the key edge? Maybe. But under Frost, NU has an edge there — plus-13 in plays of 30 yards or more in all games, and plus-9 in Big Ten games. NU’s efficiency has to get better in the scoring zone.
Seven Huskers to watch (just out of the spotlight)
Bryce Benhart: The likely starter at right tackle will take a few lumps while improving. What’s key for Benhart is to not get so overwhelmed that NU has to shift its line back to the 2019 setup. One good thing for Benhart is he won’t have any crowd noise to contend with.
Whoever plays nose tackle: Damion Daniels, Jordon Riley, Ty Robinson, whomever. They can’t get knocked out of their spot by double teams. They have to reset the line of scrimmage. Every so often, a tackle for loss would be nice. Nose in a 3-4 scheme is a merciless, unforgiving role. It’s also crucial.
Receiver Alante Brown: He was every bit the high school player Wan’Dale Robinson was — Brown did it at quarterback — and it’s my understanding that Brown’s skills, while a little different than Robinson’s, are just as impressive. If Brown is as fast and physical (when healthy) as advertised, he’ll make Robinson better by taking off some of the heat.
Running back Ronald Thompkins: If he’s really healthy, and capable of carrying the ball say 10 times per game, look out. Good vision, great, light feet, knows how to lower a shoulder.
Linebacker Nick Henrich: The Omaha Burke graduate gets to the ball in a hurry. Always has — great instincts. Henrich has the speed to chase down a wide run and can help the Huskers wreak early-down havoc — if he’s healthy.
The No. 3 safety: Probably Myles Farmer, but it could be Noa Pola-Gates, depending on the situation. Given how Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke like to play — laying heavy lumber with their upper bodies — I’m skeptical they’ll be ding-free for nine straight weeks. When NU lost Cam Taylor-Britt for the Purdue game, the result was … not good.
A wild man on special teams: With no player losing a year of eligibility, who’s going to be that guy who takes covering punts and kickoffs like it’s a shot at $10 million? Nebraska could use an Andy Janovich, a Brandon Rigoni, a Mike Fullman. Is it Eteva Mauga-Clements? Nadab Joseph? Garrett Snodgrass? Luke Reimer again?
Facebook feedback
After games, I ask fans for their takes on the action. Before the season I ask for broad thoughts on how the year may transpire. Selected and edited responses follow:
Brandon Skocz: “This is a pivotal year for the Big Red. Scott has to show this offense can run the ball effectively in this league, especially in the colder weeks of the year. Biggest concern remains being able to stop the run: this league punishes you if you can’t stop it, haven’t been convinced at all Chinander’s 3-4 defense can do that.”
Dan Reinhart: “I would love 4-4 or better. It means we played all out games, and beat teams we haven’t been beating. Let’s face it ... COVID-19 in 2020 is a season with an asterisk. We NEED to jumpstart 2021 now.”
Bill Crounse: “I’m confident that every loss will be blamed on the players and Mike Riley. I’m confident that online Husker fans will again say the roster must be purged and Frost needs seven more years to turn it around.”
David Westfall: “I’m most confident in QB play. I really think Martinez plays more free even with McCaffery behind him. The position group that most intrigues me is the tight ends. I’ve wanted them more involved for years and hope that what we’ve heard is true. A couple games will be canceled due to positive tests, but overall winning record.”
Mark Winter: “Beat Iowa. Beat Wisconsin. It’s time!”
Opponent watch
Ohio State is ready to roll. Especially because quarterback Justin Fields, who fought as hard as any individual player outside of the Husker program to play this season, is wired into OSU’s offense.
“We’re getting to the point where he hears a call, he knows what I’m thinking,” coach Ryan Day said.
The Buckeye defense, on paper, should be the league’s best. Should be.
It’s probably to NU’s advantage to get OSU’s D in the first week, though. Defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, who typically has all kinds of exotic stuff, will likely limit his looks because the Buckeyes get Penn State in Week 2.
Forecast
Rainy in Columbus. Sunny in the hearts of Husker coaches, players and fans. Cloudy, via COVID-19, in the Midwest overall.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.