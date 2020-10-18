McKewon: From defense to QB carries, here's a crib sheet for a winning Husker season

A 60% rate would be good, but a good goal is 65%. That generally puts a team in the league’s top five. While spread tempo offenses tend to generate big-play touchdowns — and Frost has on more than one occasion said NU needs more of those — Big Ten defenses, on the whole, are stingier than Pac-12 and American Athletic Conference defenses tend to be.

But what about explosive plays? Isn’t that the key edge? Maybe. But under Frost, NU has an edge there — plus-13 in plays of 30 yards or more in all games, and plus-9 in Big Ten games. NU’s efficiency has to get better in the scoring zone.

Seven Huskers to watch (just out of the spotlight)

Bryce Benhart: The likely starter at right tackle will take a few lumps while improving. What’s key for Benhart is to not get so overwhelmed that NU has to shift its line back to the 2019 setup. One good thing for Benhart is he won’t have any crowd noise to contend with.

Whoever plays nose tackle: Damion Daniels, Jordon Riley, Ty Robinson, whomever. They can’t get knocked out of their spot by double teams. They have to reset the line of scrimmage. Every so often, a tackle for loss would be nice. Nose in a 3-4 scheme is a merciless, unforgiving role. It’s also crucial.