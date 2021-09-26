McKewon: Frost, staff have imminent deadline to fix Huskers' blunders

SEARCHING FRANTICALLY FOR A PRESS BOX ELEVATOR IN EAST LANSING, Mich. — You know how it goes when you get turned around in an unfamiliar place. Every sign looks the same, your locational wits fall apart and you’re stuck, looking at doors, wondering which one is the grail.

What bounced around in my brain — besides my own confusion — was coach Scott Frost’s nine-minute confessional after a 23-20 loss at Michigan State. There’s a specific powerlessness when it comes to kickers and punters. It’s no excuse — you’ve got to recruit great ones, and Nebraska has not — but sometimes a skinny soccer player from Omaha Burke named Alex Henery walks on.

Other times, you get Daniel Cerni on a Saturday night. And of course Frost has to answer for The Punt, a true what-in-the-heck moment in the Frost era. And he’s had a few.

“Coach Dawson is doing as good a job as he knows how to do and as good of a job as I know how to tell him to do,” Frost said, referring to special-teams-coordinator-because-he’s-willing-to-do-it Mike Dawson. “We’ve got to do better and, at some point, we’ve got to be able to trust guys to do what they were brought here for to do.”