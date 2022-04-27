McKewon: Heading into his final year at Rutgers, Noah Vedral has become a coach on the field

The folders are digital, and Noah Vedral’s iPad is stuffed with files containing all the things he’s learned about college football.

After five years in the sport — the Wahoo Neumann grad is entering his sixth — Vedral has begun to see the game like a coach, he told reporters in April. Not just A-to-B thinking, but B to C. If a defense shows this look, how does it change the offense?

“There’s a lot of stuff I have to learn before I become a full coach,” the Rutgers senior said, “but I’m starting that process and trying to learn more as I go.”

Vedral’s mind for the game always allowed him to have a firm grasp of offensive strategy. It helped him win big at Neumann, to get on the field early at Central Florida, to lead NU to a last-second win over Northwestern in 2019 and, once he left Nebraska, to land the starting job at Rutgers, where he led the team in 2020 and 2021, throwing for 3,076 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He ran for 490 yards, too.

Modest numbers? Sure. Considering what Rutgers’ offenses churned out in the two years before Vedral’s arrival — 13.5 and 13.2 points per game — they’re impressive.

And after Rutgers went 1-11 and 2-10 in the final years of the Chris Ash era, 3-6 and 5-8 don’t look so bad under coach Greg Schiano. Given a manageable schedule — which includes an Oct. 7 Friday night home game against Nebraska — a jump is possible in 2022.

It’s also possible Vedral shares times with, or even backs up, young RU quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, a four-star recruit who preserved a redshirt by appearing in four games as a true freshman in 2021. Wimsatt and Vedral — plus sophomore Evan Simon — will vie for the starter role in training camp after Rutgers ended spring without a firm starter.

Vedral, who completed 9 of 16 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown in RU’s spring game, appeared to have an edge in the plays he made — a terrific throw up the seam on a wheel, plus a zone read touchdown run — and the ones he avoided. Wimsatt, clearly the best runner, threw a bad interception in the flat. Simon put the ball in harm’s way multiple times. Vedral avoid the big mistake and looked more comfortable in third-year offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson’s shotgun spread system.

Still, Schiano remained noncommittal after the spring game, another full-scrimmage, physical affair.

“I think it was very similar to what I thought all spring,” Schiano said. “I thought it was really good at times and then inconsistent at times. We need to have a great summer.”

Based on the spring game — and Rutgers’ general performances over the past half-decade — the Scarlet Knights need to improve, pronto, on defense.

To be fair, in allowing 161 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry, RU had its best year yet in the Big Ten against the run. Syracuse (2.23) and Michigan (2.95) both had rough days and both, by season’s end, were top-20 rushing offenses.

The pass defense stunk, allowing 8.3 yards per attempt and nearly 15 yards per completion, both awful numbers. RU allowed a league-worst 52 pass plays of 20 yards or more and 10 pass plays of 50 yards or more.

In what seemed to be a bowl-elimination 40-16 loss to end the regular season, Rutgers allowed 312 passing yards and three touchdowns to Maryland. When a COVID dropout allowed RU to back into the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Rutgers returns a good chunk of its secondary for 2022. It lost, however, many of its top playmakers in the front seven. Of the remaining guys, edge rusher Mohamed Toure is the best; he had 52 tackles and 4½ sacks last season. He’ll be a weapon for new defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, who helped Minnesota finish third in yards allowed and tied for sixth in points allowed last year. The Gophers’ devour-the-clock, slowpoke style of play helps their defensive numbers immensely; Rutgers aims to move with greater pace.

Vedral can handle that. Nebraska’s offense operated at a quick clip with him on the field. In a different era, when the Huskers weren’t so committed to maximizing Adrian Martinez’s clear gifts, Vedral would have received a longer runway in Lincoln to maximize his talents. He left NU in the early stages of the COVID pandemic, landed at Rutgers and made a career for himself.

My hunch is he’s the starter for another year, which starts with nonconference games against Boston College, Wagner and Temple. If not, he’s a good tutor for Wimsatt.

“He’s come along a lot and he’s grown up a lot,” Vedral said of the guy trying to take his job. “It’s been really good to see him mature, grow and learn, he’s a talented kid.”

Sounds like a coach already.

