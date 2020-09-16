McKewon: Heat from Huskers and better COVID testing led to return of Big Ten football

The Big Ten has voted to reinstate a football season for this fall. Here are some thoughts on that decision:
1. In the end, science helped bring the Big Ten back to the table. Without rapid, on-site antigen testing that can be conducted daily, if teams wish, the league’s presidents and chancellors weren’t likely to budge. But if the fundamental tenet of keeping athletes safe is keeping them from the virus, constant testing helps do that. Athletes might get the COVID-19 anyway, but it’s likely to be away from the practice field and, if you’re constantly testing, that person can be isolated quickly. Companies like Abbott, Quidel and BD gave sports teams and leagues — which can afford these tests — a chance to play. The daily antigen testing standards are rigorous and there’s a testing protocols for community spread, as well. The Big Ten are going to root its decision in science, and the science came far enough.
2. Credit doesn’t matter as much as the accomplishment, but two schools — Nebraska and Ohio State — kept the fall football torch alive long enough for testing solutions to kick in. The Big Ten presidents and chancellors, along with Commissioner Kevin Warren, didn’t merely seem to be cautious in postponing the season on Aug. 11. Their answers and rationales, as they came out over the last month, seemed fairly rooted making a statement as a league about both Big Ten priorities and the nation’s overall handling of the coronavirus pandemic. NU and OSU’s consistent, public campaign to play — and the heat put on the league because of lawsuits and legal threats — made such a stance, whether one agrees with it or not, harder to hold. If three other major college football leagues saw a way to manage their way through COVID-19, the Big Ten, with its expertise, would likely be able to, as well. But the league got to that moment in part because schools keep the heat up.
3. Here comes a third schedule. Will it have some flexibility built into it? Will Big Ten teams be allowed to seek out a non-conference game for October? Nebraska will take anything it can get. But what hand will it be dealt by a league that, at this point, knows how NU feels about it? What if NU gets just two crossover games, and those two games are Ohio State and Penn State, a winning season won’t be easy.
4. Logistics and depth will be key. By kicking off three weeks after the SEC — and more than a month after the ACC and Big 12 — the Big Ten doesn’t leave itself a ton of wiggle room. Its schedule must go off, and go off well, with few-to-no cancellations in the process. That means the testing protocol may be pretty robust — with stringent precautionary measures in place — to make sure games proceed. Nebraska, with chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, has aced the logistics portion. NU’s depth chart at key spots — offensive line, defensive line, tight end, and in theory, wide receiver — can withstand some COVID-19-related hold-outs. The Huskers will have to smart at safety and outside linebacker, though. The Huskers also have just one proven running back in Dedrick Mills.
5. Nebraska was still practicing as much and as heavily as it could after the postponement, but it hasn’t had a fully-padded practice since last November, and if Kansas State and Iowa State’s losses were any indication, physicality matters. At this point, I view Nebraska as a relative peer to those two programs, and neither looked good, at all, on Saturday, in respective losses to Arkansas State and Louisiana. Neither team ran the ball very well, neither team got good perimeter blocking from receivers, and Kansas State’s defense — clearly rebuilding — looked overwhelmed against Arkansas State. NU will be wise to be mindful of those games. Notre Dame — probably a better team than all three, similarly seemed sluggish on offense, especially running the ball.
