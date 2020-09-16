McKewon: Heat from Huskers and better COVID testing led to return of Big Ten football

1. In the end, science helped bring the Big Ten back to the table. Without rapid, on-site antigen testing that can be conducted daily, if teams wish, the league’s presidents and chancellors weren’t likely to budge. But if the fundamental tenet of keeping athletes safe is keeping them from the virus, constant testing helps do that. Athletes might get the COVID-19 anyway, but it’s likely to be away from the practice field and, if you’re constantly testing, that person can be isolated quickly. Companies like Abbott, Quidel and BD gave sports teams and leagues — which can afford these tests — a chance to play. The daily antigen testing standards are rigorous and there’s a testing protocols for community spread, as well. The Big Ten are going to root its decision in science, and the science came far enough.

2. Credit doesn’t matter as much as the accomplishment, but two schools — Nebraska and Ohio State — kept the fall football torch alive long enough for testing solutions to kick in. The Big Ten presidents and chancellors, along with Commissioner Kevin Warren, didn’t merely seem to be cautious in postponing the season on Aug. 11. Their answers and rationales, as they came out over the last month, seemed fairly rooted making a statement as a league about both Big Ten priorities and the nation’s overall handling of the coronavirus pandemic. NU and OSU’s consistent, public campaign to play — and the heat put on the league because of lawsuits and legal threats — made such a stance, whether one agrees with it or not, harder to hold. If three other major college football leagues saw a way to manage their way through COVID-19, the Big Ten, with its expertise, would likely be able to, as well. But the league got to that moment in part because schools keep the heat up.