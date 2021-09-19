McKewon: How did the Huskers lose? Red zone woes for one — again

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Frost — what he does offensively, the constant conflicts today,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “The way they used a bunch of tight ends — which they hadn’t used a lot this year, which was an added piece for us defensively. It was a tremendous challenge throughout the game.”

If someone told you NU hit three plays for more than 30 yards and held OU to zero such plays, you’d have two questions:

1. How’d the Huskers do that?

2. OK, so ... how’d they still lose?

On No. 2, here’s how: On those four second-half drives into Soonerland, the Huskers scored 13 points. Out of six drives into OU territory Saturday, Nebraska scored 16 points.

“We were more of a complete team today,” Frost said, referencing the return of Travis Vokolek, Austin Allen, Omar Manning and Zavier Betts to the lineup. “We’ve just got to finish drives. It seemed like we were handling the line of scrimmage and running on them well until we’d get down inside about the 25. And then we didn’t move everything the same way.”

That’s accurate — and has been for several years.