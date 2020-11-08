McKewon: Husker engine needs an overhaul. Luke McCaffrey looks to be the QB to get it running again

SITTING IN THE NORTHWESTERN PRESS BOX DURING A PANDEMIC, Ill. — And the good folks in the Wildcat media department have left a white paper bag of snacks in lieu of a meal. Jerky, trail mix, popcorn that gets stuck in your teeth, a protein bar that tasted pretty good and another protein bar that tasted like I imagine the paste did in "Snowpiercer."
It was a grab bag. Perfect for a pandemic press box. Not so perfect for a Nebraska program that has reached an early reckoning in 2020.
Any seasoned Husker fan knows coach Scott Frost’s engine is not working well at the moment. Pistons were misfiring all over in a 21-13 loss to Northwestern.
Dropped passes. A fumbled direct snap. Newer players missing blocking assignments in the red zone. A quarterback choosing not to follow a lineman’s lead block into the middle of a defense to the left, but wheel around the defense to the right so that the good block by his redshirt freshman right tackle sort of becomes, by default, a holding call. Swing passes that have to be thrown precisely, and aren’t, so the intricate blocking set up as an alley for your star slot receiver goes for naught.
That’s how 442 yards — against a defense that may not allow 442 yards again this regular season — ends up feeling like the light popcorn that gets stuck in your teeth. All those yards actually become more annoying — a commentary on NU’s failure in high-leverage situations — than if you hadn’t gained them at all.
“To play like we played, and only have 13 points, that starts with me,” Frost said after the game. “I gotta make sure the guys are in good position to put points on the board.”
Because this is college football, where players are unpaid amateur athletes, this is true. And Frost is paid to say it, own it and fix it. Truth is, the best fix may in the short term produce more errors that tend to come with where I think Nebraska has to go if it’s going to remain true to Frost’s original vision when he arrived.
Adrian Martinez was hardly at fault for all of NU’s issues Saturday. He didn’t throw a pass into a mass of helmets and pads in the red zone, for example.
And if you saw Martinez with his arm around running back Dedrick Mills after Luke McCaffrey threw that interception, you get a picture of the kind of leader Martinez is. Where his heart is.
That’s a good kid. He’s not a self-absorbed mercenary with a stage dad eyeballing his next move. A few Husker quarterbacks, over the years, have been.
But Martinez also doesn’t look right. The arm doesn’t have the spark it did in 2018, when Martinez could throw 50-yard lasers at Ohio State. He’s a dangerous runner because, hey, who wants to tackle 220 pounds, but he lacks McCaffrey’s burst.
Toughest of all, Martinez doesn’t seem confident as a passer. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick hasn’t overhauled the offense, but he’s changed just enough so you can tell Martinez is thinking through the reads instead of using what quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco calls “the stinger.” A scorpion doesn’t just sting once. The first sting might miss. It keeps stinging, rapidly, until it paralyzes its prey.
Nebraska wants to score so often, so quickly, that it overwhelms its own mistakes and the opposition. Not only does everything look hard for Nebraska’s offense, it plods too much.
McCaffrey, I think, would provide the opposite experience.
He’s going to make some mistakes reminiscent of Taylor Martinez — like that interception, or whatever was happening on that fumble of his he recovered — but the kid’s like an electric current out there. The ball comes out of his hand with pace, quickly. Decisions are made. He’s playing 100 mph.
Frost’s offense is designed to be fast, fast, fast, and sometimes, that’ll lead to a car crash. That’s baked in to the system. But you live with the one or two crashes because 75% of the other drives played in fifth gear zoom right past the defense.
When Martinez is out there, Nebraska’s only moving 75 mph. And he’s still making the car crash mistake of throwing a ball into triple coverage.
“When it comes to tempo, he moves the ball more productive and faster,” running back Dedrick Mills said of McCaffrey. “He’d look to the sideline, get back, everybody’d set up and he’d snap the ball quick. He’s just all about getting the defense on their toes and getting them tired.”
Bingo.
When Nebraska is playing at a ferocious pace, it matters less what the plays are and more how the Huskers attack those plays. The pace is the base identity. Everything else flows from that.
McCaffrey plays with the pulse of the fast pace Frost wants. Nebraska may not have as open a playbook with McCaffrey. NU needs swagger and edge more than Page 39 of the manual.
If Nebraska is going to have maximum fidelity to Frost’s original vision, it already knows what it needs. This sounds like a reversal of sorts from recent optimism, and it is. Scoring 13 points is why.
The power outage in the second half at Ohio State is part of why, too. Frost’s demeanor after the Northwestern game — this is a smart guy who saw for nine seasons how it’s supposed to look — is why, too.
It may not win a lot of games in 2020, but as counterintuitive as it sounds, the Huskers may be focusing too much on that. And getting the wrong results when, late in the game, the pressure gets high and things fall apart. The components for winning low-scoring, close contests — a good kicking game, an absence of mental errors, few penalties — remain in short supply at NU, and do not typically appear when a team is fully embracing a youth movement. Nebraska chose not to go full-on rebuild in 2019. It might want to consider it now.
Did you notice how, late in the game, two true freshman receivers were on the field?
Marcus Fleming and Zavier Betts made a few plays, too. Neither started the game. Both were trying to help finish it. McCaffrey was out there throwing it.
Those handful of drives seemed to animate Wan’Dale Robinson, too. It looked the start of a movie fans may want to keep watching.
What’s the alternative? The bag of snacks. A little trail mix, some jerky, a protein bar. A tweak here, a tweak there, more personnel groups, more presnap window dressing, more intricacies and details. Play calling wonk stuff.
Hey, I like it, too. Nebraska’s defense is improving in those areas. But the Northwestern loss points to broader questions. So did losses to Colorado, Purdue and even Iowa last year.
Frost could change the vision, too, and become more like Northwestern is, recruiting the guys Northwestern would. Or Iowa would. There’s usually a ceiling to a program like that, but it is a style that produces what we sportswriters like to call “good football.”
It feels like a moment where the Husker collective, particularly some segments of the press, desire a program about which only warm things are written, mistakes are overlooked as byproducts of lesser talent, the coaching is just fine, and the big season is perpetually on the horizon. Losing at this rate in these ways kills the vibe, because it means attempting to square up the future of the program with, you know, false-start penalties.
Yeah, they’re a problem. They’re not the difference between 9-17 and 17-9. The Frost offense isn’t the Frost offense. That’s the difference. NU already parted ways with one offensive coordinator because of it.
I’m more fascinated by what happens next, because the aim in Frost returning wasn’t to muddle through the next 20 years while everybody congratulated each other on the annual extra month of bowl practice. Do I think Nebraska can scratch out 3-4 or 4-3 playing walk-on wideouts and improving its situational football? Yes. Does it get NU where it wants to go in the future?
What was the phrase? Make Nebraska Great Again? What the other phrase? “Long runway.”
Great football is a high-wire act. Hard to sustain or discover, and among the traditional Midwest/Plains schools, where only two — Oklahoma and Wisconsin — consistently are right now. The names of those two programs hit different just reading them, and they sound different out of announcers’ mouths. And the two couldn’t be more different, either, but Nebraska’s offense is a heck of a lot more like one than the other.
Your half-brother could play quarterback at Wisconsin. OU is built around an elite quarterback, fast receivers and a big-play, breakneck style. Oregon, where Frost once coached, isn’t any different than the Sooners.
Nebraska talks and acts like it wants to be like that. If so, it will fully embrace the fast pace and play on the balls of its feet, come what may, playing the guy who makes it go fastest.
If NU wants to be in one-score rock fights, it can stay the course, tweak a thing here or there and accept that three years into the Frost era, it plays in a league of men who have perfected winning the rock fight. And joining them won’t necessarily mean beating them.
On with the Rewind.
Linebacker Luke Reimer: He just has natural talent; a good portion of his 10 tackles Saturday were the result of his suddenness in pursuit and his strength to shuck a blocker and go get the ball carrier. Those are physical qualities Nathan Gerry possessed. Reimer has the potential to be NU’s first All-Big Ten linebacker since Lavonte David.
Linebacker JoJo Domann: Five tackles — one for loss — and several nice edge sets that turned back outside runs to his teammates. Domann has an NFL future.
Linebacker Pheldarius Payne: Hustles. That’s a start. He has a feel for the game, too, that never gets him too far out of position on pass rushes or run defense. He appears to be the best of the 2020 junior college signees until Omar Manning figures out a role in NU’s offense. Or Nebraska can figure out a way to use him.
Defensive tackle Ty Robinson: Got another tackle for loss and had three solo tackles. Developing nicely. The interior linemen as a whole — Damion Daniels and Jordon Riley included — held up against Northwestern’s offensive line. Not the hardest challenge they’ll face, but still.
Safety Deontai Williams: He’s a dynamic athlete who will help Nebraska cover the deep pass. He needs to tackle like coaches teach. He missed several important ones Saturday, including when Northwestern receiver Riley Lees pulled a spin cycle on Williams for a touchdown. Williams is one of NU’s most aggressive defenders otherwise, and a guy who will make a few picks in 2020.
Safety Myles Farmer: Executed a well-called defense — and took advantage of a poor decision by quarterback Peyton Ramsey for his second interception of the game and season.
Center Matt Farniok: On short notice, good work at center. Good practice, too. Farniok may be an NFL center. Nebraska needs Cam Jurgens back, though, from whatever ailment he has.
Guard Ethan Piper: Continue to like this guy and how he climbs to linebackers and leads on that quarterback dart play. Other than Brendan Jaimes, who had an odd holding penalty but still remains a top-shelf left tackle, Piper may be my favorite NU O-lineman this season.
Receivers Fleming and Betts: They’re learning the offense at a good enough clip, apparently, to play in clutch moments. Fleming had five grabs for 75 yards.
Northwestern linebackers Blake Gallagher, Paddy Fisher and Chris Bergin: They combined for 38 tackles, 3½ for loss, three pass breakups and an interception. They’re all seniors who, if they want, can come back for another season next year. Nebraska would prefer they move on.
Northwestern punter Derek Adams: The Wildcats, for years, had poor special teams — more often at placekicker than punter. The Wildcats may still have placekicker issues, but Adams was a big piece of Northwestern’s success. He averaged 44 yards per net punt and put four of his five punts inside the Nebraska 20. When NU punts like that again, we’ll let you know.
Five Stats
1967: The last time Nebraska failed to score 21 points in either of its first two games. That season, the Huskers beat Washington 17-7 and Minnesota 7-0 en route to a 6-4 record.
Nebraska only scored 127 points that season, but only gave up 83. The sport has changed. To get a combined total equal to or lower than 30 points in the first two games, one must travel back to 1960.
30.77%: Nebraska’s conversion rate on third downs this season. Opponents have converted 51.72%. There’s a lot to like about the Husker defense so far in 2020, especially as it relates to preventing big passes and fitting up nicely in the run game.
Third down remains an issue. Northwestern converted 7 of 16, and a few in the second half were absolute spirit killers. Opponents are also 9 for 9 on red zone trips, with seven resulting in touchdowns. The Huskers have made nine trips to the red zone and scored three touchdowns.
41.7%: The Huskers' completion rate on third down. Yes, of course, two games, two decent defenses, and so on. Duly noted. But that’s last in the Big Ten. That’s even behind Illinois, which is playing a fourth-string quarterback.
NU is averaging 3.5 yards per attempt on that down, as well. Situationally, Nebraska’s passing game is as poor as it could be.
3.0: Mills’ average yards per carry through two games. It’s not what Mills or Nebraska envisioned, for sure, and I think it contributed to some of the frustration Mills showed after McCaffrey’s interception.
The Huskers were already playing with a new lineup to start 2020 when they moved Matt Farniok to guard. To move Farniok to center, and have Piper get his first start at guard, is another new wrinkle. The Huskers’ preference to turn its quarterbacks into running backs — Martinez and McCaffrey comprise 54.4% of the team’s carries — is yet another.
Minus-11.35: Yards per game in net punting average. Thanks to Farmer returning an interception to the Northwestern 3, Nebraska squeaked out a win in average starting field position. It just had nothing to do with special teams.
Poor punting and two bad returns — plus Robinson muffing a punt — contributed to NU’s problems. While Frost asserted the team would be better on special teams, it’s not clear that it has improved.
Facebook feedback
After each game, I ask Husker fans on my Facebook page for their take on the performance. Selected and edited responses follow:
“Right now, until NU proves they can play relatively clean smart football, I don’t see any wins on this schedule.” — Reed Moormeier
“Why doesn’t Nebraska acquire a physical bone jarring ground game instead of maintaining a weak finesse game that only works against teams who have less talent then we do?” — Tom Funk
“The offense is discombobulated. The passing game is basically nonexistent. Wan' Dale was a phenom last season and is nowhere to be seen this season.” — Wade T. Laird
“The coach UCF had, which is why we hired him, didn’t make the move to Nebraska.” — Scott Benedict
“Check your offensive ego at the door, install some plays that leverage your improved offensive line, and get Robinson, Mills, Martinez and McCaffrey on the field at the same time in the same backfield.” — Jay Hoffman
Opponent watch
» As we hunkered down in the press box, we watched with awe as Penn State got hammered in the first half by Maryland en route to a 35-19 loss. PSU looked lost.
It may be the team that derives the most from its fan base, which is louder and nastier than a typical Memorial Stadium crowd. The Terrapins scored on their first, third, fourth and sixth drives of the game. Penn State couldn’t move the ball, either.
Game over. Very strange.
“We were not competitive in the early part of the game,” PSU coach James Franklin said.
» Illinois fell to 0-3 with a 41-14 loss to Minnesota that wasn’t competitive. The Illini’s defense allowed 541 yards while its offense, operated by a fourth-string quarterback, had six completions. Illinois is the worst team in the league through three weeks.
Forecast
A tense week. A lot going on in the world at large, a lot going on with the virus, a lot going on within the Nebraska football program.
The 2018 squad persevered after a 0-6 start. NU may not want to find out what happens to team chemistry after a third straight loss.
