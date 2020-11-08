McKewon: Husker engine needs an overhaul. Luke McCaffrey looks to be the QB to get it running again

“To play like we played, and only have 13 points, that starts with me,” Frost said after the game. “I gotta make sure the guys are in good position to put points on the board.”

Because this is college football, where players are unpaid amateur athletes, this is true. And Frost is paid to say it, own it and fix it. Truth is, the best fix may in the short term produce more errors that tend to come with where I think Nebraska has to go if it’s going to remain true to Frost’s original vision when he arrived.

Adrian Martinez was hardly at fault for all of NU’s issues Saturday. He didn’t throw a pass into a mass of helmets and pads in the red zone, for example.

And if you saw Martinez with his arm around running back Dedrick Mills after Luke McCaffrey threw that interception, you get a picture of the kind of leader Martinez is. Where his heart is.

That’s a good kid. He’s not a self-absorbed mercenary with a stage dad eyeballing his next move. A few Husker quarterbacks, over the years, have been.

But Martinez also doesn’t look right. The arm doesn’t have the spark it did in 2018, when Martinez could throw 50-yard lasers at Ohio State. He’s a dangerous runner because, hey, who wants to tackle 220 pounds, but he lacks McCaffrey’s burst.