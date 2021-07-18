McKewon: Husker football's sellout streak is in trouble, and that could be good news

Former Athletic Director Bill Moos wanted to address it, and may have been able to if fundraising for the much-needed football complex had gone better. The pandemic theoretically delayed construction, but downsizing the initial vision — plus rumblings that Nebraska didn’t secure the finish line donations until the spring — is again a tell.

“We will not be paralyzed in fear in decision making,” Alberts said. “So many times, it’s easy to identify the problem, and so many times, executing on that is where the rubber meets the road. We won’t always be right, but we’ll have the courage to execute, we’ll have the courage to do the tough stuff, as long as it’s in the best interest of Nebraska.”

Letting the sellout streak lapse without undue effort would kickstart the process of remaking the stadium, for it would send a message that Nebraska’s current setup is no longer appealing to 90,000 fans.

The challenge will come in accepting the end of the streak without blaming someone. Should it end this year or next, Scott Frost inevitably takes some national heat for it. The issue is bigger than him — The seat width! No seat backs! Sardine experience! — but he’ll get tagged with it. Even if he wins.