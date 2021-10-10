McKewon: Husker offense seems to run into a wall at crunch time

At some point in the short story, you tire of passages that describe the inner workings of the team's plans. Better to see the protagonist, you know, actually win.

The fourth-down concept — the same switch route used in the 2019 Northwestern game — was susceptible to a seven-man blitz without the counter of a slant pattern over the middle. NU snapped the ball with one minute left on the game clock but 23 seconds on the play clock, in part because Frost thought the previous play, a screen pass to Rahmir Johnson for no gain, kept the clock running.

The ABC in-score graphic made it seem as though the clock stopped — the officiating was a total adventure Saturday — but still: Why hurry that play? There are no other plays if you can’t convert fourth-and-10, and a first down leaves Nebraska 10 yards from Connor Culp’s range if the Huskers do convert.

Why the third-down screen pass? Was it close to busting? Yes. Had NU hit one in the first quarter? Yes. Are running back screens something Nebraska has done well since the goodbye wave of Bill Callahan? No.

Given the architectural beauty of Nebraska’s third-quarter TDs — even if one of them was an illegal formation — this may seem like nitpicking. But we’ve been here before.