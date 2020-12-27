McKewon: Husker special teams stuck out like a sore thumb — again

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It was hard not to note the symmetry of the moment, especially in the answer coach Scott Frost gave as to why in the final game of the season Nebraska’s kickoff unit did the one thing Frost didn’t want.
The Huskers kicked it to the Big Ten’s best kickoff returner, who promptly returned it for a touchdown.
In 2020, that was Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank, who may very well be an All-American after logging 671 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns this season.
In 2019, that was Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had two touchdown returns and 29.59 yards per return, just ahead of … Cruickshank, who at the time played for Wisconsin and averaged 29.30 yards per return. Cruickshank scored against NU last year, too, which made Nebraska’s choice to kick it to him 10 days ago doubly confusing.
In the aftermath of Nebraska’s 28-21 win, five minutes into the press conference, I asked why it happened.
“Our plan was not to kick it to him,” Frost said. “Wanted to kick away from him. That wasn’t working out; we were sky-kicking it and giving them too good of field position. We wanted the ball kicked deep away from him. I don’t really have an answer for you.
"Those are bad mistakes that shouldn’t happen and can’t happen.”
Here is Frost’s answer after the 2019 Iowa game, when Smith-Marsette returned a kickoff for a 95-yard score.
“I have to find that out,” Frost said after the 27-24 loss to the Hawkeyes. Smith-Marsette’s return arguably kept the Huskers from a win and a bowl game.
“I’m just being honest. We went into the game not wanting to kick to them. We thought our coverage unit could do a good job. We were going to pooch the first couple. I just got done calling the series and didn’t make it over to the kickoff team.”
In both cases, something, in terms of communication of plan, was so amiss Frost wasn’t even sure what happened.
Looking back at the Rutgers return again, the Huskers set to the left side of the formation (Kade Warner, Wyatt Liewer, Garrett Nelson, Damian Jackson and Niko Cooper) were probably not the guys making an open-field tackle on Cruickshank. The guys set to the right of the formation (including Dicaprio Bootle, Deontai Williams and Isaac Gifford) are. Connor Culp kicked it left.
It was another tough special teams moment amid a series of them in 2020. The mistakes against Rutgers didn’t cost Nebraska a game.
Against Iowa — one of the nation’s best special teams units — they did. A muffed punt. A crucial punt return. A decision not to call timeout and force Iowa to kick a long field goal into the wind.
"We played too well on defense to give them the field position they had,” Frost said after the loss to Iowa.
As we head into multiple post-holiday weeks of Husker football season review, there will be a lot of ground to cover. The most important questions still remain on offense because offense is core to who Frost is as a coach, and how teams in this day and age win the biggest football games.
But it’s fair to start where Nebraska can’t seem to get out of its own way — special teams.
Instead of having a specific coach in charge of all special teams, NU hired an analyst from Auburn, Jonathan Rutledge, in the offseason to oversee the schemes and personnel identification while assistants handled the coaching of specific roles.
Well, the analytics just don’t lie: Nebraska lacks the kind of elite special teams execution to squeeze out close wins. The numbers say NU loses one of the most important battles of all: field position.
According to Football Outsiders, NU’s net field position for the season was minus 4.7 yards. That ranked 106th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten. NU’s kickoff return efficiency ranked 113th. So did its kickoff efficiency.
The punt efficiency was even worse — 118th. The Huskers’ punt return efficiency — helped by the blocked punt at Purdue and a couple of clever returns from Cam Taylor-Britt — ranked fifth nationally. And it’s about the only thing that saved the Huskers from being the worst special teams in the nation.
Not that 114th, according to ESPN Football Power Index’s special teams efficiency rating, is anywhere good enough. Only Purdue down at 123rd ranked worse in the Big Ten.
Iowa ranked fourth. Indiana ranked eighth. They combined for a 12-3 record.
Ohio State ranked 110th. Poor. Guess what? The Buckeyes can get away with it.
Ohio State's offense averages 42.5 points per game and 7.28 yards per play. Its defense forces 2.67 turnovers per game. A team that does those things leans far less on its special teams. (Though Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman, when needed, is one of the nation’s best.)
Nebraska isn’t Ohio State, as 48-7 and 52-17 losses in the past two years clearly underline.
Either NU’s offense takes a big leap — and the Husker defense gets better at takeaways — or the special teams performance must make a big jump.
Did Frost simply coach too many good offenses prior to Nebraska that dulled him to the value of the third phase?
The ESPN FPI numbers indicate that the special teams at Oregon in his seven years there were never as bad — or even close — to what NU is doing now. Central Florida’s special teams efficiency in 2017 ranked 10th nationally.
Even the Huskers’ special teams in 2018 ranked 67th. It was a step down from the previous two coaches — especially considering some of the mistakes made by Caleb Lightbourn and Tyjon Lindsey — but it was better than what Nebraska is doing now.
The kickoff disparity is almost galling.
NU is one of 17 teams without a kickoff return of 30 yards — Alante Brown’s long was 29 — but it allowed four of them. Nebraska also ranked 110th nationally in kickoff distance, reflecting the Huskers’ “sky-right” strategy.
In other words, Nebraska’s preference for popups should translate to shorter kickoff returns. It has not. Meanwhile, NU’s seasonlong struggles on kickoff returns coupled with the free 25-yard line start, would lead you to believe that Nebraska would stop attempting to return kickoffs, but the Huskers kept trying twice per game. With zero success.
In punting, Nebraska ranked 111th nationally — 13th in the Big Ten — in net yards. And while the punt return game was statistically strong, and arguably won the Purdue game, NU still gave up two embarrassingly easy fake punt runs for a first down — including the Rutgers one that a colleague sitting next to me in the press box called as the Huskers set up on the play.
Placekicking did improve thanks to Rutledge finding Culp, who is likely a good candidate to return in 2021. A decent, consistent kicker — Culp’s jabbing style limits his distance a bit, but it keeps the ball between the uprights — provides a nice a peace of mind in the red zone. Nebraska could count on Culp making a 35-yarder this season. It probably helped play-calling.
Aside from Culp’s field goals, Nebraska’s special teams may have been as poor — and perhaps worse — than it was last year.
How does it get fixed? Punter Daniel Cerni returning from season-ending injury would be a start. Nebraska spent a scholarship on the Australian, who promptly arrived and got hurt. Cerni was recruited by Rutledge for a reason.
But kickoff and kickoff returns head to the top of the list. NU’s blocking of the latter will be reviewed because too often, Brown didn’t have much of a chance or a lane through which to make a return. On kickoffs, identifying a player who can simply kick touchbacks is a chief priority.
Frost can decide whether Rutledge’s role as off-the-field analyst with no on-field gameday role is sufficient. Until he hires a coordinator for the job, instead of farming out portions to various assistants, Frost is in charge of it. He has five offensive coaches, including coordinator Matt Lubick, dedicated to making the offense work. Frost then calls the plays on top of that.
Who owns special teams? Until one of the 10 assistants is paid again to do it — Jovan Dewitt did so in 2018 and 2019 before moving on to North Carolina, which ranked lower than NU in the ESPN FPI efficiencies — Frost does.
On with a very truncated Monday Rewind that looks at some of the seven key factors we identified before the season as areas to watch:
Five stats
46.7%: The share of Nebraska’s carries this season handled by the quarterbacks. That’s the biggest share among any Big Ten team — though Penn State was close at around 45% — and is a key contributing factor in NU fumbling 22 times and losing nine of them. Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey combined for 11 fumbles — seven lost fumbles.
It’s axiomatic: If your quarterback runs the ball a lot in an option offense, expect fumbles. It was true when Taylor Martinez was around, and equally so now.
7: Takeaways this season. That’s .875 takeaways per game; in the Big Ten, only Michigan and Maryland averaged fewer per game. Against Big Ten opponents, only the 2017 and 2013 NU defenses were less effective at creating turnovers; the 2020 D tied with the 2015 defense.
The Huskers slumped here but were slightly better in scoring defense (against conference opponents) and limiting big plays (the same category). Nevertheless, it wasn’t a startling jump in performance. When the Huskers had chances to slow down Minnesota and Illinois, at home, they didn’t.
Three: Sacks by Will Honas, which led the team. Honas’ sacks were byproducts of pressure schemes because inside linebackers are designated pass rushers. Among the players who are supposed to get after the passer, Caleb Tannor (two sacks) led the way.
Nebraska doesn’t appear to have options for pass rusher and will have to adjust its defense accordingly until it does. How much of NU’s better-than-one-thinks secondary will be back?
51.43%: That’s both Nebraska’s touchdown rate after entering the red zone and opponents’ touchdown rate this season. The offensive red zone rate ranked 11th in the Big Ten and 109th nationally, while the defensive red zone rate ranked fourth and 17th.
NU’s red zone defense was the key reason the team beat Penn State. The red zone offense was the key reason the team lost at Northwestern.
4.57: Yards per carry allowed by Nebraska’s defense to players other than the opposing quarterback. I like that number because it takes sacks — and tricky quarterback run games — out of the equation and asks: How did your D do when the opponent handed the ball off? In 2019, that number was 5.99 yards per carry.
Your eyes — watching the way Nebraska executed its run fits, especially against Iowa — confirmed the same. If the Huskers got that number below 4 yards per carry, it’d be special.
Photos: Nebraska faces Rutgers in the Big Ten crossover game
