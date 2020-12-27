McKewon: Husker special teams stuck out like a sore thumb — again

Aside from Culp’s field goals, Nebraska’s special teams may have been as poor — and perhaps worse — than it was last year.

How does it get fixed? Punter Daniel Cerni returning from season-ending injury would be a start. Nebraska spent a scholarship on the Australian, who promptly arrived and got hurt. Cerni was recruited by Rutledge for a reason.

But kickoff and kickoff returns head to the top of the list. NU’s blocking of the latter will be reviewed because too often, Brown didn’t have much of a chance or a lane through which to make a return. On kickoffs, identifying a player who can simply kick touchbacks is a chief priority.

Frost can decide whether Rutledge’s role as off-the-field analyst with no on-field gameday role is sufficient. Until he hires a coordinator for the job, instead of farming out portions to various assistants, Frost is in charge of it. He has five offensive coaches, including coordinator Matt Lubick, dedicated to making the offense work. Frost then calls the plays on top of that.

Who owns special teams? Until one of the 10 assistants is paid again to do it — Jovan Dewitt did so in 2018 and 2019 before moving on to North Carolina, which ranked lower than NU in the ESPN FPI efficiencies — Frost does.