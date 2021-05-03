McKewon: Huskers are laying a lot on the lines this year, and it may pay off

If you lined Nebraska’s big boys up against many Big Ten teams in your backyard, right around Thanksgiving, you must just pick the Huskers more than half the time.

Too much to take from a low-scoring spring game? Perhaps — especially with the much-too-boring first-half plan that is hopefully headed for the shredder. But the lines have been the buzz of spring camp and, upon rewatching a somewhat choppy spring game, NU’s first- and second-team lines — on both sides — pushed and shoved with some brute strength.

“I was really pleased with that, and I have been all spring,” Frost said. “We’ve really made an effort to be more physical, to finish plays better. We’ve really improved in that area, this spring, on both sides. Thought the No. 1 defense did a great job of that. And, as simple as we were, I thought we ran the ball pretty well.”

If you’re inclined to think Frost is blowing smoke, remember that he was blunt about NU’s lack of size and strength throughout 2018, and quick to be critical after Minnesota humiliated Nebraska in 2019. Frost retracted some of that criticism after watching the Minnesota tape, but his instinct that night was instructive because it spoke to his vision that NU never, ever get manhandled.