McKewon: Huskers face stiff competition for 2022 in-state recruiting class, one of the best ever

2019 portal addition: One (Travis Vokolek). 2021 portal additions: Three (Markese Stepp, Chris Kolarevic, Samari Toure)

The Huskers have two more scholarships to give out but, as it stands, Frost has not overwhelmingly built the roster through the portal. He has four scholarship players out of 89. NU basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has more than that.

Husker hoops

Speaking of Hoiberg’s guys … Ken Pomeroy has kept analytics records of Husker hoops since 2002, and NU’s ranking after the win over Penn State — No. 118 — is the sixth-worst in 20 years.

The 2020 team — Hoiberg’s first — was worst at No. 162, followed by 2012 (152nd), 2013 (136th), 2003 (138th) and 2015 (121st). That 2003 squad was Barry Collier’s third team, the one that lost to Alaska-Fairbanks and finished 3-13 in a Big 12 that sent six of its 12 teams to the NCAA tourney. Two — Kansas and Texas — made the Final Four, and Oklahoma made the Elite Eight.

The 2021 Big Ten, perhaps the best league since KemPom started keeping records, is likely to place eight, nine or 10 teams in the NCAA tournament and get two on the No. 1 seed line, as well.