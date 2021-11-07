McKewon: Huskers have many flaws but lots of fight. Which will decide Frost's fate?

Imagine a garden hose that keeps twisting, pinching off the water. NU’s offense gets out the kinks for a few big plays before the cinches show up again. Nebraska too often has to marry its call to the right defensive look, and it asks a lot of Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. More often than most offensive duos, they succeed in creating big plays.

But you can’t shoot the moon on every hand of hearts.

Nebraska’s base plays don’t usually pop, the tackles don’t set fast well enough on dropbacks, the routes either seem a millisecond too fast for Martinez or too slow for the scheme, and the backs still run up the backside of their linemen. Rarely do all the offensive components — the quarterback, his supporting cast, the play-calling — line up the way they do down to down on defense, where Nebraska has found an identity and settled into it.

“Whenever we were in zone (defense) we wanted to play deep to short and eliminate explosive plays,” inside linebacker Nick Henrich said. NU allowed one — a 75-yard catch and run that was more about a OSU receiver than Nebraska’s D. “I think, for the most part, there weren’t a ton of explosives which, against an offense like this, is really tough to do.”