McKewon: Huskers have many flaws but lots of fight. Which will decide Frost's fate?

LINCOLN — Now that Nebraska clinched its fifth straight losing season, coach Scott Frost almost certainly getting another year at the helm of the program, should pen a few thank-you notes to Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma.
Their success and 33-3 combined record provides the wind in the sails of Nebraska’s 3-7 season and, paradoxically, an argument for Frost’s retention. A loss is a loss is a loss is a loss, but NU’s 7-, 3-, 3- and 9-point defeats to those squads offer a kind of moral victory that, to some, may offset losses to Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue.
“If we play with that much spirit every game,” Frost said after Nebraska’s 26-17 loss to Ohio State, “I think we have a couple more wins.”
But the Huskers haven’t, and while Frost was critical of himself and the team for not doing so, the reality remains: Nebraska played to the level of its opponent for much of 2021.
Ohio State — which I still think makes the College Football Playoff — looked stymied against NU’s bend-don’t-break defense. That didn’t surprise me. OSU’s pass-heavy, big-play-reliant scheme fit Nebraska’s defensive eye much like Oklahoma did. And I picked the Huskers in my weekly Big Ten column to at least cover the 15½-point spread.
Still, Nebraska never led in the game, and the one time it threatened to do so, Frost turned down a chance to convert a fourth-and-4 at the Ohio State 13.
While Frost trusted his defense to stop OSU on a subsequent drive — which it did — he actually had to trust four things (just to tie the game): a made field goal, the stop, the offense getting down in scoring position again and yet another field goal. Or, he could have tried to convert the fourth down and potentially taken the lead.
The third-down play — a familiar NU concept with Levi Falck on a short drag route — might have worked if Adrian Martinez hadn’t drifted, Pat Mahomes-like, 5 yards backward before throwing the ball.
A different route that didn’t take so long to develop might have worked, too, given that in a similar situation earlier in the second half, Martinez missed on another third-and-4 with a similar concept, drifting back, evading a pass rush. Or given that, on NU’s third-to-last play against Michigan, Martinez also missed high on a drag route to Falck that may have changed the outcome of that game.
Frost, too, could have tried over the past month to generate a run game with backup quarterback Logan Smothers, given that Martinez had a broken jaw and high-ankle sprain. In four straight losses, Smothers, who has appeared in four games, didn’t play a snap.
Is NU trying to preserve his redshirt so he can play in 2025?
“You're taking a good player off the field to do that,” Frost said, referring to Martinez, when asked whether Smothers could have been used in run packages.
Imagine a garden hose that keeps twisting, pinching off the water. NU’s offense gets out the kinks for a few big plays before the cinches show up again. Nebraska too often has to marry its call to the right defensive look, and it asks a lot of Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. More often than most offensive duos, they succeed in creating big plays.
But you can’t shoot the moon on every hand of hearts.
Nebraska’s base plays don’t usually pop, the tackles don’t set fast well enough on dropbacks, the routes either seem a millisecond too fast for Martinez or too slow for the scheme, and the backs still run up the backside of their linemen. Rarely do all the offensive components — the quarterback, his supporting cast, the play-calling — line up the way they do down to down on defense, where Nebraska has found an identity and settled into it.
“Whenever we were in zone (defense) we wanted to play deep to short and eliminate explosive plays,” inside linebacker Nick Henrich said. NU allowed one — a 75-yard catch and run that was more about a OSU receiver than Nebraska’s D. “I think, for the most part, there weren’t a ton of explosives which, against an offense like this, is really tough to do.”
The Blackshirts aren't among the nation’s deepest or most talented units — too many linebackers and defensive backs have to absorb 70 or 80 plays per game — but they, as OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud said, “play everybody tough.” You wonder what it’d look like if NU borrowed two or three of the Buckeyes’ pass rushers for a month.
“Our defense does a good job of preparing for games each week,” defensive end Casey Rogers. “Practice is game speed, as it should be. Every practice, people are flying around, really focusing on our techniques and what we’ve got to do to stop the team we’re about to play.”
Again, it’s not perfect, especially against the pass, where NU’s inside linebackers are still young in coverage. But the chemistry is evident, flowing from coordinator Erik Chinander down to the position coaches down to the players, who often speak the words their position coaches would. You trust that side of the ball — the one that Frost has largely left to itself.
Special teams remains a mess, and it’s one area Frost — not just a special teams coordinator — may have to personally ... obsess over?
It’s been three straight years of remarkably poor play. Frost can suggest that NU only has a specialist problem, but the Huskers don’t even try to return kickoffs and currently have 27 punt return yards — last among Power Five teams. Santico Panico had 68 in 2004.
Because of the record and sheer multiyear inconsistency of the two phases, Frost wouldn’t get a fifth year at many schools. Florida, which might run off Dan Mullen despite winning 70% of his games, wouldn’t put up with this.
But Nebraska isn’t Florida, capable of reloading with local four- and five-star talent, and Mullen is not a native son like Frost. Frost's connection to the state, and the team, matters deeply to fans — I hear from them — and there remains a prevailing sense that he took over a problem so big that a healthy dose of grace is needed.
A two-year contract extension given in 2019 only reinforced that idea, and then COVID-19 hit. To buy him and all his assistants out would cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $25 million, minus mitigation.
Nebraska could choose to see Frost get a fifth year and see 2022 as the second of a two-year conversation that began the day Trev Alberts got the athletic director job. I’m confident that Alberts would say Frost has done everything he’s been asked to do and NU hadn’t done everything it could to help Frost. Is that — along with Nebraska’s play against the best on its schedule — enough?
“This is going to pop here at Nebraska,” Frost said. “It just is. We’re doing too many things right, we’ve got too many good young players.”
He may get the chance to prove it. Right now, NU is more defined by what it’s going to do than what it’s done. Unless Nebraska beats Wisconsin or Iowa to actually win some hardware, there’s a participation trophy quality to the 2021 season. The Huskers should not get too comfortable with that feeling.
On with the Rewind.
I see you
Chinander: Excellent plan, excellently executed. The DC could get job offers in the offseason. Chinander may be too loyal to consider them, though.
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann: With much of his family on the field afterward, Domann seemed emotional — like he had played his final Husker game. Asked if he would talk about an upcoming decision hinted at by Frost, Domann said, “I will.” He played one of his best games — nine tackles, an interception — if this was it.
Defensive end Ben Stille: Monster game from him, relentless and physical. Stille has had a good year. With a different record, the Big Ten might recognize it more than it will.
Inside linebacker Luke Reimer: Big pass breakup on OSU’s first drive, and his pressure helped force Stroud’s second interception.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt: He slowed Buckeye receiver Chris Olave considerably.
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba: He benefited from Olave’s somewhat quiet day, catching a Buckeye-record 15 passes for 240 yards. OSU is swimming with five stars; Smith-Njigba will be back in 2022 because he’s only a second-year player.
Receiver Samori Touré: Welcome back to the big plays. Four catches, 150 yards and a score.
Safety Myles Farmer: Passed the test Saturday with seven tackles and an interception. Farmer and Quinton Newsome, two Atlanta recruits from the 2019 class, are going to be in NU’s secondary for at least two more years.
Outside linebacker Caleb Tannor: Five tackles, a sack on Stroud’s intentional grounding penalty and an overall solid performance. Will he return for another season?
Ohio State’s defensive line: Including Zach Harrison, Tyreke Smith and Taron Vincent. OSU had five sacks in part because of that trio. Receivers and linemen — the Buckeyes have more than your team does.
Stroud: The ball comes of out his hand with pace. He appears to have as much arm talent as the two most recent OSU quarterbacks — Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields — with less natural running ability than either.
Seven stats
2.5: Big Ten wins per year for Nebraska under Frost. That’s 10 in four years. Mike Riley averaged four per year. In his final season — that 2017 campaign that’s still used like a cheap rental car whenever someone wants to drive around excuses for Frost — he won three. NU played four 10-win Big Ten teams that year, by the way.
26: Wins by Big Ten West programs over Associated Press Top 25 teams since 2018. Some of these wins obviously came against other West squads, but it’s interesting to examine.
Iowa has seven wins over ranked teams, followed by Wisconsin and Purdue (five), Northwestern (four) and Minnesota and Illinois (two). The Illini have the additional victory over a College Football Playoff-ranked squad in the 2021 Gophers, who were 20th in the initial CFP poll. Nebraska has zero.
Two: Teams in the FBS that have missed as many field goals (eight) as Nebraska. Those teams are Toledo (13 of 21) and Mississippi State (9 of 17), where, after his team missed three in a 31-28 loss to Arkansas, coach Mike Leach announced an “open tryout” for anyone on MSU’s campus. Nebraska effectively did that in 2019. NU missed eight that year, too.
The Huskers have missed more in a season during this century. That was 2003, when David Dyches missed seven and Sandro Deangelis missed two.
10: Field goal misses by Husker opponents this season. Nebraska’s been bad; its foes have been worse!
No FBS team has had its opponents miss more field goals than NU. In Husker games this season, there have been 20 made field goals and 18 misses. Strange.
41.61%: That’s the third-down conversion rate of Ohio State opponents, including Nebraska’s 2-for-13 job Saturday. OSU has not been a good third-down defense this season. Penn State converted 11 of 16. Minnesota converted 8 of 14. Indiana converted 5 of 14.
57.1%: Martinez’s completion rate on short and medium-yardage passes — that’s passes between 0 and 14 yards. That rate isn’t good enough. Stroud, for example, completed 72% — and threw 44 passes in that range.
While Martinez’s protection is often so-so, NU’s quick game often seems a millisecond slow.
45%: Martinez’s red zone completion rate this season. It has been a persistent problem in his career and, frankly, since 2015, when Nebraska completed 59.6% of its red zone throws and threw 16 touchdowns that year to boot. NU’s situational ineptitude on offense and special teams holds the team back.
Opponent watch
Wisconsin is rounding into shape just as Nebraska rolls into town. The defense did its usual thing in a 52-3 win over Rutgers. It was the offense — 305 rushing yards, 274 through the air — that turned up. Chez Mellusi (815) and Braelon Allen (661) both have outside chances at 1,000 yards rushing — especially because Northwestern comes to town next week.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras exited early with a shoulder injury in the Hawkeyes’ 17-12 win over Northwestern. His replacement, Alex Padilla, completed 18 of 28 passes for 172 yards. Bellevue West graduate Keagan Johnson had five grabs for 68 yards.
Forecast
A week when going hunting and yard work isn’t something fans do instead of watching Husker football.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH