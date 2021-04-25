McKewon: Huskers have many pieces in the offensive line puzzle. How will they fit together?

LINCOLN — Greg Austin threw out a number. Nine.
That’s how many offensive linemen could play for the Huskers next season. Naturally, the Nebraska football media dutifully tried to ferret all nine names out of Austin, the former Husker lineman entering his fourth year as line coach and second year as run-game coordinator.
“I’ve kind of put myself into a hole when I said nine,” Austin joked.
Kind of, yes. Because, based on Austin’s comments, you can come up with 10: Left tackle Turner Corcoran; left guards Broc Bando and Ethan Piper; centers Cam Jurgens and Trent Hixson; right guard Matt Sichterman; right tackle Bryce Benhart; and three utility guys in Brant Banks, Nouredin Nouili and Ezra Miller who could play various positions.
If you have nine offensive linemen — or 10 — who the coach thinks can play, do you really have five?
Heck yeah, you do.
If you’re looking for something to really watch at Saturday’s spring game — OK, something to watch on DVR since you’re watching the QBs and receivers Saturday — watch Austin’s offensive line. Not only is it time for Austin to have a top-shelf line at NU — it didn’t happen last year as expected — his two interviews with reporters this spring were as direct and detailed as I can recall with him. His group tilts a bit to the young side, but they’re almost all, at this point, his recruits with time in the program.
They’re healthy, they look much bigger than what he inherited, and if these linemen are as advertised — by recruiting sites, by Austin — then so much of the leap Nebraska’s offense has to take can be done on the backs of the big boys.
Conversely, if it’s another season of bad snaps, false starts and holding penalties at the opponent’s 2, quarterback Adrian Martinez is again driving one of those OVERSIZE LOAD semis you see on Interstate 80. You’d much rather he threw those deep balls in the pocket than across his body outside of it.
Austin may have the bunch — and the depth — that can offer that protection.
“You’re talking about having five guys in 2018, you’ve got nine guys now,” Austin said Wednesday. “Nine guys who can play. There’s competition.”
It’s left a series of puzzle pieces for Austin to fill in.
Jurgens and Benhart seem set to start. Corcoran — a top-100 recruit in 2020 with one full game under his belt — is likely to start at left tackle, but Austin held back enough praise about Corcoran on Wednesday to make you wonder whether Banks — also working at right guard — or Noulli, the Colorado State transfer, are in the mix, too. The battle at left guard seems robust, with Sichterman and Banks dueling at right guard.
Banks, at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, would be NU’s tallest starting guard since Zach Sterup. It’s been a journey for him this spring, learning how to get low enough to block interior defensive tackles.
“He’s such a long kid, getting him to stay in his hips (is important),” Austin said. “But every single day, you can see some progress from him. He’s a guy who’s going to be a solid, solid player we’re looking to utilize at multiple positions.”
Said Banks: “It wasn’t a hard transition, but I, for sure, have got to keep getting a lot lower.”
If Sichterman locks down the job — and Austin seems highly pleased with the fifth-year junior’s work — that might free Banks to move around more. Nouilli’s presence at tackle — when he’s listed at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds — is intriguing, and points to NU’s greater need for depth on the edges of the line than in its middle.
“The challenge is puzzling it, but also then the challenge is making sure the guys are where their value is,” Austin said. “When you’ve got that many guys who can play for you, we live in a world now guys can transfer with their free will. So you’ve got to recruit them while they’re here as you’re coaching them. So you always have to make sure you’re being personable and doing things with them to make them valued.
"That’s the tough thing about making sure you can keep the guys intact and you’re developing your room and you’re developing the culture.”
Here’s where depth is helpful. There have been years when a guy with a busted wheel or shoulder — Austin for much of his playing career, for example — remained the best option if he could play through it. Years when NU played games with 4½ linemen because there wasn’t a sixth guy. It makes for a good individual story — think Mick Stoltenberg enduring remarkable pain on the defensive line — but over time, a flawed system. Good teams sit truly injured players for healthy, capable backups.
Nebraska should have quality depth at three of the five positions. Tackle could be a more delicate dance until early enrollee Teddy Prochazka — whom the coaches love — puts on some weight.
Depth is good. Depth, in 2021, is also harder to achieve.
It’s easier to transfer now — any of the mentioned linemen, minus Nouili and Miller, could do so without having to sit a year — than ever before. The Huskers lost Will Farniok and Matthew Anderson to transfer in the offseason. Austin imagines that he’ll lose a few guys along the way, but not many.
“Because I love my guys,” he said. “And I take care of my guys, then few will leave. If you’re upfront and truthful with your boys about where they are, and where you expect them to be, then you don’t have to change who you are.”
The deeper his position group becomes, the better that is for the skill pieces around it. Running backs can get downhill easier. Quarterbacks have more time. Receivers catch those deep balls because QBs had time to deliver the throw.
“As we continue to develop this program, the young guys right now, they’re going to be old heads, and we’re going to get our program into place where you’re probably going to have to be a second- or third-year player in order to see the field,” Austin said. “That’s when you have a lot of snaps under your belt. That’s when you can really have some really good, tenured, seasoned offensive lines.”
With Martinez perhaps in his final year — whatever comes after him is a mystery — the time is now for Austin’s room.
Other notes and thoughts from around Husker sports:
How players perform in front of big crowds matters, so Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg both have great opportunities this Saturday to show their stuff. Discard the open practice observations and watch how they play on this stage.
Short as it may have been, Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins just turned in one of the all-time seasons as a middle blocker. Stivrins hit .471 — not far off Tracy Stalls’ school record of .473 in 2007. The difference?
Stalls had Sarah Pavan and Jordan Larson as her outside hitters, which is a little like having Johnny Rodgers and Irving Fryar as your wideouts. It’s a pretty sweet deal.
Stivrins was surrounded by very good talent this year, but not Pavan and Larson, or Mikaela Foecke, who in 2018 logged one of the most productive seasons in school history. And given that Stivrins, a vocal leader, won a national title as a true freshman and played in another Final Four, she has to qualify among the best — and perhaps the best — middle blocker in school history.
Should she return — like other student-athletes, she can get an extra year of eligibility — she might be the only player whose starting job is nailed down. Coach John Cook added the best recruiting class in school history, and he’s shown little hesitation to recruit over current starters.
The Big Ten was the best men’s basketball conference in the country and didn’t get a team in the Final Four. It had, by all accounts, the top volleyball conference in the country — six seeds in the top 13 — and didn’t have a team win the national title.
The Big Ten had the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament, and Wisconsin and Minnesota lost to Bemidji State and Minnesota State, respectively, before the Frozen Four. Despite Ohio State’s surge to the title game, Big Ten football was a prolonged series of frustrations, and the women’s Final Four in basketball didn’t include any Big Ten teams.
We’ll see in baseball and softball, but if teams in neither sport make their respective College World Series, it will have been one of the rougher years in recent league history. And it will be hard not to argue that some of the struggles were self-imposed.
At least Iowa wrestling and Nebraska bowling performed according to script and won national titles.
After Blaise Keita went off in the NJCAA title game with 27 points and nine rebounds, it’s fair to ask whether the 2022 Husker basketball commit might entertain interest and courting from power programs that were outrecruited by Nebraska in February. Could happen.
But typically teams don’t do that in college basketball the way they do in college football. I guess you’d call that collegiality.
It’s Oscars night — well Sunday was — and I never tire of annually telling my kids, who couldn’t care less, that one of the Academy Award winners for Best Picture, "Terms of Endearment," was shot in their hometown — heck, just a mile down the road at the university, the hospital and the meat market.
If you’re a reader who hasn’t seen the movie, well, change that.
