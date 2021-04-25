McKewon: Huskers have many pieces in the offensive line puzzle. How will they fit together?

"That’s the tough thing about making sure you can keep the guys intact and you’re developing your room and you’re developing the culture.”

Here’s where depth is helpful. There have been years when a guy with a busted wheel or shoulder — Austin for much of his playing career, for example — remained the best option if he could play through it. Years when NU played games with 4½ linemen because there wasn’t a sixth guy. It makes for a good individual story — think Mick Stoltenberg enduring remarkable pain on the defensive line — but over time, a flawed system. Good teams sit truly injured players for healthy, capable backups.

Nebraska should have quality depth at three of the five positions. Tackle could be a more delicate dance until early enrollee Teddy Prochazka — whom the coaches love — puts on some weight.

Depth is good. Depth, in 2021, is also harder to achieve.

It’s easier to transfer now — any of the mentioned linemen, minus Nouili and Miller, could do so without having to sit a year — than ever before. The Huskers lost Will Farniok and Matthew Anderson to transfer in the offseason. Austin imagines that he’ll lose a few guys along the way, but not many.