McKewon: Huskers have new size and strength; now they must turn that into wins

It’s hardly different in the Pac-12, where two quarterbacks ranked in the top 20 in 2019. Or the SEC, where two quarterbacks were in the top 20 last season.

One SEC team that consistently has had high-rushing quarterbacks hired its offensive coordinator from the NFL’s Rams last offseason. Kentucky also landed Wan’Dale Robinson and Will Levis precisely because it intends on running the Rams’ pro-style offense, which is full of tight ends and shifts and motions and play-action passes. It looks like Wisconsin’s offense, to some degree. It looks like much of what Nebraska ran for three years before Frost arrived, too.

And it looks like what NU was doing from 2004 through 2009, when it preferred a pro-style system to an option attack.

As reviled as the shift was at the time, it helped attract the kinds of running backs and wide receivers that later went to the NFL. Keep in mind: Guys like Rex Burkhead, Quincy Enunwa and Kenny Bell committed to an offense that still had Shawn Watson as its coordinator. Running backs like to get handoffs. Receivers like to catch passes. Linemen like to create pockets for QBs and feel a back running right through a hole they created.