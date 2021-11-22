McKewon: Huskers' highs, lows at Wisconsin show importance of Frost’s OC hire

STANDING ON THE STICKY FLOOR OF A CAMP RANDALL STADIUM ELEVATOR — Tom Shatel and I don’t want to know what that fluid might be all over the soles of our shoes.
It has a smell somewhere between cleaning solution and brat water. Better than the same elevator’s foul smell in 2011. Worse than, you know, a dry floor.
Understand that for the media, a game at Wisconsin is a little like a trip back to the 1980s, perhaps a few good miles behind the Iron Curtain. Nebraska’s Devaney Center, before the recent renovation, could exude that institutional vibe, too.
Camp Randall is cramped, cold, dark, full of ramps and staircases. If the press is spoiled in most places — and we are — where Wisconsin plays mirrors what Wisconsin football is. Big, unsentimental and unchanging.
The Badgers won’t win the Big Ten title this year. But they’ll find a way against their side of the league.
And so it was Saturday against Nebraska, which for all about 15 plays, looked better than the likely West Division champs. This wasn’t the 12-round prizefight against Michigan, which gave as good as it got, or Oklahoma and Ohio State, which mostly kept Nebraska at arm’s length. Wisconsin never trailed against the Huskers, but it never controlled the game, either.
Scott Frost and his makeshift group of offensive coaches did. This is the Frost — and NU offense — we saw in 2018 and early 2019 that played cocky and aggressive and put defenses on their heels. Nebraska’s offense shot itself in the foot then and now — two interceptions and two empty drives deep in Wisconsin territory — but felt dangerous, too.
Deep routes from the jump. Motions in and out of the backfield designed to expose Wisconsin’s pre-snap predispositions. Tight ends all over the place, much like Frost did at Oregon and Central Florida. If NU had an elite, speedy back — it doesn’t, and that absence has been one of the biggest problems the past three years — the full Frost experience would have been on display.
“We were going to throw the ball more this game, and we definitely did those things,” Martinez said. “There were some aggressive play calls — starting with the first play of the game — so that was a trend followed up on continuously throughout the game, no matter what sort of happened.”
Said Frost: “We did some fun things this week that I think the kids had fun practicing and getting ready for.”
When Martinez threw an interception, Frost was undeterred. He attacked some more. Martinez loved that.
“I’m a quarterback,” Martinez said. “It’s what I like to do, you know?”
It is not the best protection plan for the Husker defense. Throw in the beat-up Blackshirts’ struggles — plus the usual once-per-game special-teams disaster — and you’re staring at the eighth straight loss to the Badgers.
Wisconsin is a pain to play in late November because the offensive line has found its chemistry and a big back rolls downhill at a defense that, even after a bye week, is shredded from a season of physicality.
While NU slowed many of Wisconsin’s zone plays, the gap-scheme plays — pulling linemen with running back Braelon Allen in tow — were too much for the Huskers to handle. Allen’s final touchdown — 53 yards through Nebraska’s tired front seven — could have been run by the last guy on the bench, Wisconsin blocked it so well. That looked like a play UW has been running for 30 years. Which it has.
Nebraska would burn for that kind of continuity, and it once had it until Steve Pederson fired Frank Solich, then a lot of institutional knowledge went out the door. Constant administrative dysfunction has kept the door revolving for 20 years. Frost’s return is in part a dual nod to allowing some sort of continuity to take hold while embracing the many fans — city and rural, rich and not-so-rich — who have grown more tired of change than the media class.
The problem — and it will be one against Iowa, too, on Black Friday — is that Frost’s preferred approach is often at odds with the rest of the league. And NU is going to have to be that much more talented and efficient, like Ohio State, to beat the teams that don’t beat themselves, or it will have to become more like Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota.
Trying to be both is hard. You saw as much on NU’s final drive, when Frost, knowing ahead of time that he’d go for two points and the win if the Huskers scored, milked the clock with three timeouts in his pocket.
“I wasn’t even thinking about using the timeouts — I didn’t want to score too fast,” Frost said. “Keeping an eye on that, and I was really happy with where we were until it was first-and-20, and you’re behind a little bit.”
Aggressive Frost turned into a calculated Frost, and you saw the result: An offense that didn’t want to score too fast became an offense that didn’t score at all.
Hey, draining the clock — Andy Reid-style — is a smart, defensible coaching move. And if first-and-20 at the 21 is a bear, first-and-10 at the 11 is no fun, either, because you’re basically operating in a first-and-goal situation outside the 10.
Frost called four straight passes from the 20. He might have called all passes from the 11, too.
But the shift from fifth gear to second — which often happens in the red zone — is the one area that Frost, and whoever his new offensive coordinator may be, must figure out. The Big Ten West’s best teams live in second gear and move to fifth only in emergencies, and given the close games that are a constant in NU’s league, that approach works. Frost has to prove that his style can work — or hire an offensive coordinator to oversee an overhaul.
Camp Randall could its use its own overhaul. And at least in one end zone, it’s coming, according to stadium advertisements, by 2022.
By then, we’ll know a lot about where Frost wants to go. Where he and NU have been for the past four years hasn’t been good enough.
On with the Rewind.
I see you
Wisconsin running back Allen: For those who believe good running backs have innate talent, consider the 17-year-old, 6-foot-2 238-pounder who spent much of his high school career on defense. Allen has that on/off switch between aggression and patience, and it’s to UW’s credit that it could identify that in Allen and get him on the field.
Martinez: Tough and resourceful. My favorite throws Saturday were the out to Zavier Betts, the comeback to Omar Manning and that sweet crosser to Austin Allen that got NU to the Wisconsin 1. The improvisational stuff is fun. I like watching the other throws.
Tight end Allen: Hello, NFL. Allen’s spirit and athleticism reminds me of Luke Gifford. I think Allen is likely to be drafted, though.
Running back Brody Belt: Ran every bit as hard and tough as any NU back this season. That’s a compliment to the 5-9, 185-pound Millard West walk-on, and an acknowledgement that Nebraska may want to find itself an Allen.
Center Cam Jurgens: One more year at NU and Jurgens puts himself in a nice spot for All-Big Ten honors. Against some of the best defensive linemen and inside linebackers in college football, Jurgens tangled quite well.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson: Six tackles and a sack, nicely executed on a one-on-one pass rush move. The Scottsbluff graduate is up to five this season and will almost certainly end the year as NU’s team leader.
Defensive end Ty Robinson: Peeled back on a middle screen to tackle tight end Jake Ferguson, which helped set up an early fourth-down stop.
Wisconsin kick returner Stephan Bracey: The 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown may have happened on the game’s first play, which makes it easy to forget. In some ways, it represented the difference between NU winning and losing.
Wisconsin linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn: The best pair in the Big Ten. Nebraska’s duo, Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer, have a chance to be this good soon.
Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder: Two interceptions in which, if nothing else, Wilder was smart enough to keep his eyes on the ball. Frost blamed receiver Oliver Martin for not getting the ball on Martinez’s first pick, but Martin, if anything, slightly overran the ball.
Nebraska director of player personnel Marcus Castro-Walker: He’s the guy in the sunglasses and suit who serves as Frost’s “get back” guy during the games. Frost has joked that Castro-Walker reminds Frost to drink water, too. The fact that so many people are talking about Castro-Walker’s look and presence probably means recruits are, too.
Nebraska middle blocker Lauren Stivrins: One of the best athletes in Husker history, Stivrins had her Senior Night after a three-set sweep of Penn State. She may not win a national title — the standard by which most great NU volleyball players are measured — but if you’re making an all-time starting six or seven for NU, she may be on it. Who else? Jordan Larson and Sarah Pavan, of course. After that? Have fun.
Six stats
Eight: Out of 10 Big Ten seasons when Nebraska has had a negative turnover margin. If NU does not have a plus-4 turnover margin against Iowa on Black Friday, it will be nine out of 11 seasons. The Huskers’ 12 takeaways rank 12th in the Big Ten and tie for 99th nationally. The inability to create turnovers is the lone, key weakness of NU’s defense.
28: Husker passing plays of 30 yards or longer. That’s No. 1 in the Big Ten, No. 1 among Power Five teams and tied for fourth nationally. NU’s yards per attempt (9.4) ranks seventh in the FBS and No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State. Those kinds of numbers should point to many, many more points. Why hasn’t it?
22.2: Here’s one reason. That’s the average number of points per game allowed by the 10 FBS defenses NU has faced in 2021. Only Buffalo is allowing more than 30 per game. Four — Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio State and Minnesota — are allowing fewer than three touchdowns per game.
5.27: Yards per play allowed by Wisconsin’s defense the past four years when opponents run at least 70 plays. This is in contrast to the 4.02 yards per play Wisconsin is allowing this season.
Nebraska ran 70 Saturday and averaged 6.46 yards per game. The strength of Wisconsin’s defense is in the small amount of plays that it faces. The deeper a team — like Ohio State in two weeks — gets into Wisconsin’s defensive pitch count, the worse it goes for the Badgers.
322: Combined return yardage difference, kick and punt, between opponents and Nebraska this season. Opponents have 536. NU has 214. The Huskers’ return units are anemic and have been since JD Spielman, who had punt returns for scores in 2018 and 2019, left. How does Nebraska fix it?
The right returner would help. NU hasn’t found that guy yet.
7: Kick and punt return touchdowns allowed in the Frost era. That’s four kickoffs and three punts. No other Big Ten team has allowed as many of each or as many, obviously, combined in that same time frame. In NU’s first seven years of the Big Ten, it allowed seven total kickoff and punt return touchdowns, as well. The ratio has gotten worse under Frost.
Facebook Feedback
After each game, I ask fans on my Facebook page to post their takes on the game. Selected and edited responses follow.
Rick Mitchell: “Maddening. Very good effort, but same results. A type of 'bang your head on the wall insanity' thinking that the outcome will somehow be different.”
Ralph Davis: "I've come to appreciate Frost more this year. He stays positive through the worst of times. Penalties were pretty even today; though he rightly exploded at the missed PI at the end but cooled and put the entire game in perspective in his post-game comments. He has crafted a Big Ten-style team finally who nobody wants to play.”
Thayne Moore: “My take is this game had to be pretty appealing to OC and other coaches considering Nebraska. A 3-7 team still fighting and coming this close with a makeshift staff.”
Phil Spear: “Frost seems to have this defense figured out. The defense really missed JoJo, and the tackling, especially by the secondary, was weak.”
Opponent watch
The Hawkeyes posted their ninth nine-win season under coach Kirk Ferentz with a 33-23 win over Illinois on Saturday. If you’re thinking Iowa’s offense had a little more punch to it, well, not really. It gained 255 yards over 70 plays. But Buffalo transfer Charlie Jones returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell returned an interception for a score, too.
Iowa leads the nation in interceptions with 21 — three returned for scores — and Iowa has, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the No. 6 special teams. Nebraska ranks, oh, 126th.
Forecast
Turkey, stuffing and speculation about Scott Frost’s new coaching staff — and whether Martinez should move on, too.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH