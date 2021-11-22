McKewon: Huskers' highs, lows at Wisconsin show importance of Frost’s OC hire

While NU slowed many of Wisconsin’s zone plays, the gap-scheme plays — pulling linemen with running back Braelon Allen in tow — were too much for the Huskers to handle. Allen’s final touchdown — 53 yards through Nebraska’s tired front seven — could have been run by the last guy on the bench, Wisconsin blocked it so well. That looked like a play UW has been running for 30 years. Which it has.

Nebraska would burn for that kind of continuity, and it once had it until Steve Pederson fired Frank Solich, then a lot of institutional knowledge went out the door. Constant administrative dysfunction has kept the door revolving for 20 years. Frost’s return is in part a dual nod to allowing some sort of continuity to take hold while embracing the many fans — city and rural, rich and not-so-rich — who have grown more tired of change than the media class.

The problem — and it will be one against Iowa, too, on Black Friday — is that Frost’s preferred approach is often at odds with the rest of the league. And NU is going to have to be that much more talented and efficient, like Ohio State, to beat the teams that don’t beat themselves, or it will have to become more like Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota.