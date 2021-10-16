McKewon: Huskers’ ineptitude with little details make for a messy big picture

“I’ve let my problems — that I’ve tried to fix and deal with for a long time — get the best of me,” a glassy-eyed Culp said over the chorus of Minnesota’s band belting out its usual postgame song.

Did Martinez lobby hard to go for the fourth down?

"It's not my choice, right?” Martinez said. “Obviously the players always feel like they can make plays, and that's no matter the circumstance. Either way, we had confidence in Culp to make the kick, confidence in ourselves to get that 4th down."

Next, Nebraska drove to the Minnesota 29, where a false start penalty — and Frost’s reluctance to lean on Culp’s foot — led him to go for a fourth-and-10 that the Huskers didn’t convert.

Martinez’s intentional grounding penalty — committed in his own end zone, as he was getting sacked — submarined the next drive. After Minnesota closed the door with a 56-yard touchdown run from its fifth-string running back, NU drove 75 yards for its own final touchdown for, yes, a one-score loss.