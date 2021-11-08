McKewon: Huskers' lack of offensive identity made staff changes necessary

» The group never really gelled as a unit. Lubick, who had worked with Frost at Oregon, was brought in to organize and revamp some of NU’s situational stuff. But the mesh between him and some of the other assistants was never quite there — or at least it didn’t seem to be. The Huskers lacked an offensive identity — outside of “hey, let’s have some big plays” — that was glaring in a season when the defense had all the chemistry. It may never have been dysfunctional, but it was never entirely functional either.