McKewon: Huskers' lack of offensive identity made staff changes necessary

Nebraska football fired four offensive assistants Monday, effective immediately — offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, running backs coach Ryan Held, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and offensive line coach Greg Austin.
Three takes on Scott Frost’s decision:
» The group never really gelled as a unit. Lubick, who had worked with Frost at Oregon, was brought in to organize and revamp some of NU’s situational stuff. But the mesh between him and some of the other assistants was never quite there — or at least it didn’t seem to be. The Huskers lacked an offensive identity — outside of “hey, let’s have some big plays” — that was glaring in a season when the defense had all the chemistry. It may never have been dysfunctional, but it was never entirely functional either.
» Skill players have to be reached, and the revolving door at running back and receiver remained concerning. Nebraska could never consistently get young players on the field at either position, and the problem persisted from the day Devine Ozigbo and Stanley Morgan left the building. Too many four-star recruits who either barely played or didn’t play enough, because they apparently couldn't learn the playbook.
» The next two games should be interesting with Frost and a bunch of outside help/analysts. How will Nebraska’s offense function? How will Adrian Martinez — who loved Verduzco — take this news? What will the offensive line think if an outside consultant or Frank Verducci (currently a senior offensive analyst) takes over? NU’s offense is in for a major offseason overhaul, but Iowa and Wisconsin probably don’t mind either.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH