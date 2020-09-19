McKewon: Huskers' new Big Ten slate is challenging, but shouldn't be a surprise for fans

LINCOLN — You want it, Nebraska? You got it.
I swear — I thought of that line before 37 different college football pundits offered their version of it Saturday morning as the Big Ten unveiled its schedule.
Ohio State, the Huskers’ partner in pushing for a return to Big Ten football, will host the Huskers on Oct. 24, in week one. In week four, Nov. 14, NU will host Penn State.
The Huskers, like everyone else, had two crossover games. They drew the best overall team — by a wide margin — and the team most pundits, including me, think is the second-best squad.
This trend of toughness is not new in NU’s short Big Ten history. The Huskers played OSU and PSU in 2011, 2012 and 2017. They were scheduled to play both teams this year, too, in the first two iterations of the league’s schedule. The back half of NU’s original 2020 slate had legendary difficulty attached to it.
So Saturday’s draw isn’t too big of a stunner. Given NU and OSU’s off-the-field friendship over the past month, a week one Oct. 24 game was almost preordained. Of course the Huskers were going to draw the Buckeyes in Columbus, early in the schedule. Yes, the Huskers have played OSU each year since 2016. Yes, Iowa has played Ohio State just twice in the past decade.
But, so it goes. Ohio State in week one is a potent smelling salt.
Penn State seems like a daunting partner — compared to Michigan State or Rutgers, it is — but it’s worth noting that, since 2013 — the start of coach James Franklin’s tenure — the Nittany Lions have lost four games at Big Ten West teams and narrowly beaten Iowa twice. Further, if Micah Parsons — who opted out of the 2020 season more than a month ago — doesn’t return, this is a more depleted PSU defense than one might think. The Nittany Lions had four defensive players — plus receiver/returner KJ Hamler — selected in the 2020 NFL draft. They’re not in the same ballpark as Ohio State.
As much attention as Husker fans will spend on those two teams, it’s the other six games that will tell the tale of NU’s season.
The Big Ten West is Nebraska’s immediate, annual peers. Since the division began, in 2014, NU has never done better than 4-2, in any given season, against those teams.
2014: 4-2
2015: 1-5
2016: 4-2
2017: 2-4
2018: 2-4
2019: 2-4
That’s 15-21 over six years. Nebraska’s record against Big Ten East crossover opponents has been 7-7 in that same time period.
NU’s biggest problem, in other words, hasn’t been the Big Ten East. It’s the West.
And among its divisional peers, the Huskers have to do better. Of the eight West losses under coach Scott Frost, four have been by four points or fewer, so the room to improve, and drastically so, is there.
Here’s the Big Ten West slate:
Wisconsin Oct. 31
At Northwestern Nov. 7
Illinois Nov. 21
At Iowa Nov. 28
At Purdue Dec. 5
Minnesota Dec. 12
Nebraska gets two of the best three teams at home — not that there will be fans present for those games, but, in a coronavirus age, being at home is helpful for routine — and the Huskers historically have success at Northwestern.
You can squint and see 4-2 in that schedule. That’s a reasonable goal. It’s an important one, too, given Nebraska knows, for years to come, it will face those six West teams year after year.
More observations about the Big Ten schedule:
» Northwestern drew Michigan State and Maryland out of the East, which is, by far, the easiest crossover schedule for any league team. I have the Terrapins — who are talented but two seasons away from maximizing it — going winless and the Spartans winning one game — against Maryland. The Wildcats have a new starting quarterback (Peyton Ramsey) and a new offensive scheme that’ll involve more under-the-center play. Northwestern could be sneaky in the Big Ten West.
» Nebraska has to travel to Iowa the week of Nov. 28 — look for that to be a Black Friday contest if at all possible — and it’ll do so after the Hawkeyes play back-to-back games at Penn State and Minnesota. NU, meanwhile, will be coming off back-to-back home games. Advantage: Nebraska.
» If you’re going to play back-to-back road games — and every West team will — it’s probably better to do so early in the season. Minnesota plays at Maryland and Illinois in weeks two and three.
» Only Michigan and Rutgers avoided back-to-back road games. The Wolverines have a bear of a start, though, with a game at Minnesota, Michigan State, at Indiana and Wisconsin. Indiana is no pushover; it’ll have the better quarterback between the two teams, and perhaps the better collection of skill players, too.
» The Big Ten erased Nebraska’s game against Rutgers, ending, for now, NU’s matchup with former Husker quarterback Noah Vedral, who is vying to be RU’s starter. But the Scarlet Knights could face Nebraska in that extra game. RU may be better than some think, and it drew Illinois and Purdue from the Big Ten West. A 4-4 record isn’t out of the question. If Nebraska finished 4-4 — which wouldn’t be entirely disappointing — it could be a possible pairing. So could Indiana.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
