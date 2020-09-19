McKewon: Huskers' new Big Ten slate is challenging, but shouldn't be a surprise for fans

More observations about the Big Ten schedule:

» Northwestern drew Michigan State and Maryland out of the East, which is, by far, the easiest crossover schedule for any league team. I have the Terrapins — who are talented but two seasons away from maximizing it — going winless and the Spartans winning one game — against Maryland. The Wildcats have a new starting quarterback (Peyton Ramsey) and a new offensive scheme that’ll involve more under-the-center play. Northwestern could be sneaky in the Big Ten West.

» Nebraska has to travel to Iowa the week of Nov. 28 — look for that to be a Black Friday contest if at all possible — and it’ll do so after the Hawkeyes play back-to-back games at Penn State and Minnesota. NU, meanwhile, will be coming off back-to-back home games. Advantage: Nebraska.

» If you’re going to play back-to-back road games — and every West team will — it’s probably better to do so early in the season. Minnesota plays at Maryland and Illinois in weeks two and three.