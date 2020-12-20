McKewon: Huskers ran the ball against Rutgers like never before under Frost. Can they stick with it?

RU’s defensive disintegration aided Nebraska’s cause, no doubt. But would it have been any less true the week before against Minnesota?

The Gopher game is lost to time, and one of the costlier losses of the Frost era considering that it set up a trip to Rutgers, on a Friday night, in the cold. Credit the Huskers with bringing enough juice to overcome unforced errors (Martinez’s fumbles) and strategic follies (kicking to the Big Ten’s best kickoff returner) in the second half.

“I wanted to see a team out there having fun, playing for each other and didn’t make any dumb mistakes,” Frost said. “We failed miserably on that in the first half. We made way too many mistakes — that’s just been too common in our program, and we’ve got to get all that fixed — but it was better in the second half. I was really impressed with the fight.”