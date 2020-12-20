McKewon: Huskers ran the ball against Rutgers like never before under Frost. Can they stick with it?

U-TURN, N.J. — They’re everywhere out here. They’re literally on the exit signs, white rectangles with black lettering: U-TURN.
Only they’re not the kind of U-Turns you might imagine. Rather, it’s an exit that leads to a frontage road that leads to an overpass that leads to another frontage road that leads to a highway that leads to an exit to a place where you actually wanted to go. (Exhibit A: My hotel.)
You drive 2 miles past a thing to go 2 miles back to it. It’s not efficient or neatly designed or at all what you planned. Three seasons into the Scott Frost era at Nebraska, it feels like a program doing a lot of driving 3 miles past to go 3 miles back to where it could have been all along.
Running the football right at a defense with a running back motivated to do just that.
Dedrick Mills is the first Husker running back to hit 25 carries in a game during the Frost era. No, really. The previous high was Mills at 24. And if NU fed Mills more often inside the Rutgers 20 in NU’s 28-21 win, perhaps he could have reached 30.
If the Huskers had done the same against Minnesota — Frost said Mills wasn’t healthy enough to bear a full load — perhaps that game would have been a win.
And perhaps this Monday, the discussion would be about how the Huskers match up against Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl instead of a debate about why NU players voted down a bowl.
Losses have consequences. A four-game winning streak would have been worth pursuing far more than a two-game winning streak, and the extra days of prep may have put the Huskers in a more rested, content place to play a bowl. As it was, you could see the fire on Nebraska’s sideline Friday night as the Huskers surged past their own mistakes and past Rutgers. You could hear — in the words of Frost and quarterback Adrian Martinez — a well-earned, pragmatic weariness about the season.
“I’m really excited for the future,” Frost said. “But I’m worn out, too.”
Said Martinez: “One way or the other, we’re happy with the way we played tonight. And we’ll just have to see where things go.”
No. 2 didn’t lobby for a bowl. He could have; he didn’t. Think about that.
Nobody would question Martinez’s toughness or resolve — he’s had surgery on both shoulders and hurt his knee twice — and the captain knows better than any Husker the temperature of his team. He knows it’s a roster full of young players who aren’t easy to correct or chastise. Frost knows his room, too, and had to figure that if he left the decision up to players, there would be more than a few “no” votes.
Nebraska may have everyone above Frost — athletic director, administrators, regents, fans, parents — aligned better than ever. It is time for Husker football beneath Frost — the players in particular — to align as well.
The Rewind will delve more into what went wrong — and right — in 2020 as the weeks progress, but the Rutgers win offers a chance to bring up a key question: Can NU line up behind the offensive identity it found Friday night?
Can it be sort of a faster-paced version of what Minnesota was, say under Jerry Kill, or what Kansas State was under Bill Snyder with Collin Klein? Can it find some big, physical backs, trust the offensive line to mash, and throw to big, physical tight ends 10 times per game? That was the formula Friday. Looked pretty good. NU holding the ball for 40 minutes while RU’s offense stood on the sideline and froze looked even better.
The Huskers often had two tight ends on the field — Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Jack Stoll each played more than 30 snaps — to run routes or block for Mills, who blasted for 191 yards. NU employed the pistol formation more often, too, allowing for more of a bootleg passing concept and a more straightforward, downhill run scheme that had Mills going forward instead of sideways with his first step.
“The more I ran the ball between the tackles, the more they didn’t want to hit me,” Mills said. “I just kept pounding, pounding, pounding into them, and they really gave up.”
That’s the idea with a 220-pound back. NU mixed in a quicker option in Wan’Dale Robinson a few times, too.
RU’s defensive disintegration aided Nebraska’s cause, no doubt. But would it have been any less true the week before against Minnesota?
The Gopher game is lost to time, and one of the costlier losses of the Frost era considering that it set up a trip to Rutgers, on a Friday night, in the cold. Credit the Huskers with bringing enough juice to overcome unforced errors (Martinez’s fumbles) and strategic follies (kicking to the Big Ten’s best kickoff returner) in the second half.
“I wanted to see a team out there having fun, playing for each other and didn’t make any dumb mistakes,” Frost said. “We failed miserably on that in the first half. We made way too many mistakes — that’s just been too common in our program, and we’ve got to get all that fixed — but it was better in the second half. I was really impressed with the fight.”
It looked like end-of-season juice, and when one senior offensive lineman tweeted a photo of himself and the rest of the O-line crew in the postgame locker room, it seemed telling. So did Luke McCaffrey making the trip for a game in which he took off his pads before it even started. So did Mills saying after the game that he would have a decision “in a few days” about his future. It had to feel pleasing to him — and the offense — to rip off three 90-yard-plus touchdown drives in the second half. That was the summary statement. That will provide the offseason momentum.
Can NU bottle it?
It probably needs to find a replacement for Mills, in case he leaves. I’m not sure that guy is on the roster. Centering the offense on the quarterback run game only opens the door for more fumbles. The run burden has to shift from QB to RB, I think, for NU’s offense to take the next step. The quarterback — Martinez, McCaffrey, whoever — has to be more of a distributor. Martinez set the school’s single-season record for completion rate — 71.5% — so he’s shown an ability. If NU holds onto Robinson, develops Zavier Betts and Alante Brown, and pairs that trio with the existing walk-ons, maybe you have an offensive formula that works.
The other issues — special teams, still, and the kind of defensive depth and playmaking needed to beat great teams — are out there, too. There’s time to cover it all.
For now, we acknowledge: Frost and Co. have worked hard. A lot of buttons have been pushed. A lot of players have played. But it took 32 games for a feature back to get 25 totes. NU should consider making that happen again, often, in 2021, when COVID-18 has faded and Nebraska faces a full slate as daunting as it’s ever played.
On with the Rewind.
I see you
Mills: That’s a nice game to have for an NFL audition tape. Depending on how he runs the 40-yard dash, Mills should get a free-agent deal, at least. When healthy, he’s a load to tackle, and he can block.
Martinez: He’s completed better than 70% of his passes this year and accounted for many turnovers. Frustrating.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson: His first to second-year improvement points to good things for all those freshmen who got their feet wet in 2020.
Cam Taylor-Britt: NFL early entrant alert? Coaches tabbing him a second-team All-Big Ten indicates that someone in the league thinks he’s ready. Teams throw at him at their own risk.
Robinson: The hits he takes, and bounces back from, in games underline his value. He makes plays, too, but that toughness — teammates notice that.
Stoll: A fine game (three catches, 43 yards) from a far more healthy fifth-year senior. He’ll leave the room in good shape. NU may have the Big Ten's best group of tight ends next season. No hyperbole. It’s NU or Iowa.
Inside linebacker Nick Henrich: Twelve tackles in the absence of Luke Reimer, who was out. Henrich and Reimer are both keepers for next year. I’d anticipate that both start. NU will need a third if Will Honas, who graduated, moves on. That No. 3 will be Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic. Don’t be stunned if some guys transfer as new recruits arrive, either. The Huskers will be good here for years to come.
Left tackle Turner Corcoran: He looked like he knew how to play offensive line.
Rutgers kick returner Aron Cruickshank: That’s why you don’t kick to him.
Six stats
4.82: Yards per carry this season for the Huskers. That’s the third-highest rate in Big Ten games since NU joined the league. The 2018 team was tops, followed by 2012. That’s a good number, as is the plus-.65 yards per carry advantage Nebraska had between its rush offense and rush defense.
4-11: Nebraska’s road record under Frost. NU has defeated Illinois, Maryland, Purdue and Rutgers since 2018. In every win, it’s worth noting, Nebraska’s offense was fairly good, averaging 427 yards per game and 5.86 yards per play. NU is 8-9 at home under Frost. But this season, NU played better on the road than at home. COVID-19 effect?
18.27: NU’s average returns on kickoffs. Awful, especially considering that most returns this season have included the 15 free yards a returner gets before he runs into anyone! Coupled with the kickoff coverage mess — another offseason search for a kickoff specialist may commence — and allowing two punters to scamper for first downs this season — special teams remains a concern.
78: Total yards for McCaffrey in the last four games. He had 135 yards in a 35-point loss at Ohio State. Starting with the Penn State game, it was his team for two weeks, then it wasn’t. Martinez’s play — minus the turnovers — proved the coaches right for making the switch.
What now? An offseason competition that will be hard for McCaffrey to win? A switch to receiver for one year? He’s an electric athlete who spent the last month on the sideline.
182: The combined career rushing yards for scholarship running backs Rahmir Johnson, Ronald Thompkins, Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison. If Mills leaves, that’s the room, plus Gabe Ervin, unless NU wants its top receiver to be running speed options at the goal line for another year.
No position needs a bigger jump in performance — and health. Johnson had more rushing yards in 2019 (64) than he did in 2020 (30). Thompkins hardly played. These are the two guys Nebraska signed instead of Breece Hall, the stepson of former Husker Jeff Smith who has 2,333 rushing yards in two seasons at Iowa State.
Facebook Feedback
After each game, I ask Husker fans on my Facebook page for their thoughts on Nebraska’s performance. Selected and edited responses follow, and we included one harsh response from a fan on NU's decision to not to play in a bowl game, even as it doesn’t reflect the Rewind’s opinion.
Zach Fleer: Mills, please come back. I fully understand and support players’ decision to not do a bowl game. I think I’d choose the same if I hadn’t seen family in that long. But, I don’t want to hear about the importance of bowl practices again.
Shane David: “Letting a group of underachieving entitled snowflakes forfeit their opportunity to work some and hopefully make further improvements, is proof positive that they’re recruiting the wrong type of person.”
Sam Pane: “They could finally go home and have a Christmas with family, or they could spend the holidays in a place like lovely Shreveport. It’s not the hardest decision.”
Phil Spear: “Nice to see them rally to beat their season-long worst enemy — themselves. It was the right decision to put down this miserable season with nothing to play for.”
Opponent watch
The last time Bret Bielema coached in the Big Ten, he was winning a conference title over Nebraska. His first game back in the Big Ten, as Illinois coach, may be in Ireland — against Nebraska.
The Illini hired a proven Big Ten coach, but more to the point, a one-man public relations firm. Bielema will have to build Illinois from close to scratch — at Wisconsin, he enjoyed Barry Alvarez’s blueprint — but he’ll have fun, and win some press conferences doing it. Can he recruit the state of Illinois? Lovie Smith could not.
Does he have a quarterback? How about a defense? How about a good offensive coordinator? How about Matt Canada?
Forecast
Partly cloudy. What does the next month bring? In the face of the toughest schedule any of us can remember, Frost has to balance stability and change wisely.
