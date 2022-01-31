 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McKewon: Huskers step up recruiting work in Texas, Louisiana
COMMENTARY

McKewon: Huskers step up recruiting work in Texas, Louisiana

Tunnel walk

Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field in 2019.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN, WORLD-HERALD

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins discuss if new Husker assistants like Mickey Joseph can help Nebraska recruit homegrown talent better. The crew also gets into a week where Fred Hoiberg went on the defense of his coaching success and the Husker program.

LINCOLN — New running backs coach Bryan Applewhite played modest during an interview earlier this month, saying the high school recruiting doors in Texas all open when an NU assistant comes through.

"Every school that I've gone to, I've gotten a 'Go Big Red' as soon as I walked in," Applewhite said on NU’s flagship radio show.

The Huskers are hoping that doors open, to some degree, because it’s Applewhite, who has spent a good chunk of his college career recruiting in Texas and Louisiana while he coached at Louisiana-Monroe for five seasons.

You may have noticed the number of recent offers Applewhite and receivers coach Mickey Joseph have extended in the two states.

For the 2022 class, NU is still trying to pull Monroe (La.) Neville running back Ajay Allen from TCU — where Applewhite last coached — and for 2023, double-digit offers are out in both states. In Texas, Applewhite has concentrated much of his work around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. In Louisiana, Joseph and Applewhite know just about every small town, but New Orleans is a key spot.

Nebraska hired both in part because of their recruiting acumen. That idea — elite recruiting at the skill spots, elite development on the line and at quarterback — was part of NU’s coaching search, and an analytics firm graded Joseph and Applewhite high in those areas.

Joseph, you knew about. But Applewhite has done strong work, too, said On3Sports national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman.

“Those guys will more than carry their weight in the area,” said Spiegelman, who lives in New Orleans and covers Louisiana and Texas recruiting. “They’ll have Nebraska’s hat on a lot of tables.”

NU has done well — relatively speaking — in Louisiana even after moving to the Big Ten; see Stanley Morgan, Cethan Carter and Alonzo Moore. Texas, once one of Nebraska’s primary recruiting grounds, has been a little tougher sledding.

The Huskers did get Devine Ozigbo, Damion Daniels, Brenden Jaimes and Brant Banks in recent years. Omar Manning matriculated to NU through junior college, but he’s from DFW, too.

So the Huskers haven’t been strangers, but they might be making a few more friends in the one of the most competitive recruiting markets out there.

Over 15 minutes, Spiegelman detailed the current landscape in Texas — a bit different than 2010, NU’s last year in the Big 12.

The SEC does a ton of work in the state, especially now that Texas A&M is in the league and Texas and Oklahoma soon will be. TCU is now a Big 12 team, landing its share of three- and four-star players. Houston can sell its impending entry into the Big 12. Baylor just won the Big 12 title. Heck, UTSA, for a kid near that city, is enticing in its own way.

Of On3’s top 50 consensus prospects for 2022, A&M has signed 12 and Texas 11. That leaves a lot left over for other schools.

The next 50 are more interesting. They are from 27 schools. The next 50 after that — where Baylor does the majority of its work — went to more than 20 schools.

On3’s consensus service — which will give the 247Sports composite service a run for its money — gave 271 players in Texas a three-star grade. Anyone with a three-star grade, Spiegelman said, can play at the Power Five level.

How much damage does Nebraska want to do in the state?

The Huskers have probably had more “recruiting hits per capita” from Texas than Florida in recent years. Spiegelman said Applewhite’s “role model” quality helps with parents.

Parents know the name Mickey Joseph, too, Spiegelman said.

He’s a legend in the New Orleans area for his high school career, and now his ability to land and develop some of the state’s best receivers. He plucked Decoldest Crawford (Shreveport Green Oaks) away from LSU to Nebraska in this cycle, and Crawford, Spiegleman said, has the kind of name brand in the state that’ll help Joseph draw more talent if Crawford has success.

“(Crawford) has all the tools that, if he ever puts it together, he’ll be really productive,” Spiegelman said of the big-bodied playmaker.

Allen — who as of Sunday afternoon hadn't made a final decision on TCU or Nebraska — had a big senior season (2,000-plus yards and 34 touchdowns) that elevated his recruiting profile. Applewhite already secured Allen’s commit to TCU before that season began. If Allen flips, it may dramatically reshape the running back room, which has battled inconsistency, injuries and a lack of big plays since the mercurial Maurice Washington was removed from the team.

NU could use that reshaping, and it could use an infusion of momentum in two states Applewhite and Joseph know well. With Bill Busch in Kansas and Kansas City and Joseph trying to unlock often closed doors in St. Louis, Nebraska may be able to snag 60% to 75% of its 2023 class from the Central time zone.

Don’t scoff. A lot of good teams hit this region hard.

Alabama is at 54.1% for this class. Oklahoma 70.6%. Texas A&M 63%.

Counting players who signed but didn’t make it to school, junior college locales and Garrett Nelson, who grew up in Scottsbluff’s Mountain time zone but bled red, Nebraska’s 2018 class was 43.5%, followed by 2019 (55.5%), 2020 (53.8%) and 2021 (50%). Because of the small size of the class, Nebraska’s 2022 bunch is at 68.75%, or 11 of the 16 signees. Allen would make it 70.6%.

Compare that to Iowa, which had 62.5% in 2018, followed by 2019 (59%), 2020 (71.4%), 2021 (89.5%) and 2022 (55.6%).

That’s a quirky, perhaps meaningless recruiting stat. Nebraska’s won a lot of football games with Fraziers and Suhs. But given Applewhite and Joseph’s success in Texas and Louisiana, we may find something out we didn’t know before.

On with the Rewind.

NIL valuation: On3 is an emerging player in the recruiting service business with an “NIL valuation” tool that attempts to gauge how much each player’s NIL footprint might be worth.

According to On3: “A base valuation is generated from the number of followers on each social media platform an athlete has (Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok). Each platform is weighted differently based on the number of marketing dollars that brands and advertisers typically spend on each.”

According to this tool, Crawford has the biggest value among 2022 signees at $79,000. Quarterback Casey Thompson leads the way among transfers at $104,000.

More portal moves: Defensive tackle Jordon Riley’s transfer to Oregon may guarantee that Nebraska tries to grab another portal lineman who arrives in the summer. NU’s pool of experienced defensive tackles is down to Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers. To that duo, pick three of the following: Transfer TBD, Tate Wildeman, Nash Hutmacher, Mosai Newsom, Ru’Quan Buckley, Jailen Weaver, Marquis Black.

Quite a change from the six-man rotation NU enjoyed against Wisconsin. Damion Daniels, Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas and now Riley are gone. Of those four, only Stille had exhausted his eligibility.

After logging seven tackles in two seasons, Riley’s stint again underlines NU’s struggles with junior college recruiting. Out of 14 signees from 2018 to 2021, only three — Will Honas, Deontai Williams and Dedrick Mills — became regular starters over multiple seasons, and all three battled injuries. Seven left before their eligibility was exhausted without making an impact.

Perhaps Manning alters that conversation. Or one of the two junior college defensive backs in the 2022 class. (All Central time guys by the way.)

NU hoops recruiting: Jimmy Watkins’ recent story on Chucky Hepburn and Nebraska basketball’s in-state recruiting prompted frustration from rank-and-file fans and familiar skepticism from some Husker hoops aficionados, who reserve their most studied objectivity for this debate.

Now, not every in-state player Nebraska missed on has been good in college, and when NU does land an in-state guy, they won’t magically be good. Some would have fit better than others.

But for each player over say, 15 years, there’s some explanation for why NU didn’t get the guy.

Mike Daum? Hey — Creighton didn’t know either! Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas? Hey — Creighton knew first! Josh Jones? He played at Creighton! Antoine Young? Creighton! Josh Dotzler? Cray-ton! Tre’Shawn Thurman? Didn’t go to Creighton! Tra-Deon Hollins? Sure, all the steals, but he didn't go to Creighton! John Tonje? Late bloomer, who knew, not Creighton! Akoy Agau? Doc Sadler woulda got him, but he was fired! Hepburn? Tim Miles woulda got him, but he was fired! Elliott Eliason? Oh, what’d he do at Minnesota? Rebound? Mike Gesell? Well, he started four years at Iowa, but he’s only 6-2 and he only made 56 more 3s in his career than 5-9 Benny Parker at Nebraska! Aguek Arop? Merely a glue guy who plays defense for a far better San Diego State team! Donovan Williams? Well, he shot a lot in high school, and he’s not playing much at Oklahoma State! Hunter Sallis, Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green? That’s easy: Gonzaga, Virginia and Creighton! Whaddya want Nebraska to do — win?

There are kernels of truth in each story that nevertheless make up a cob of excuse. It’s a weird dynamic in which Nebraska basketball somehow comes out a noble victim of its own misfires.

Nebraska women’s basketball has not necessarily had the most sterling record, either, in this department. Chatrice White and Kianna Ibis are among those who got away, but in-state players Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner combined for 37 points and 12 rebounds Sunday. You can watch either one of them for five minutes on a court and tell what it means to them to play at PBA.

“It’s really special,” Markowski said. “I love playing for my home state ... a lot of these little girls have the same dreams as me and to see me and Allison do it makes them want to do it, too.”

Harbaugh in the NFL? If Jim Harbaugh leaves for the Vikings or some other NFL team, were his seven years in Ann Arbor worth it for Michigan? And how quickly does UM’s winged-helmet private jet land in Ames?

Who dey? Zac Taylor and the Bengals. (Receivers coach Troy Walters, too.) On to the Super Bowl.

Twenty years ago, Taylor was preparing to sign with Wake Forest. Nebraska thought it had the QB of the future in Curt Dukes. There isn’t a screenwriter alive who could have predicted Taylor and NU would have crossed paths.

In fact, it took the Huskers’ struggles and a coaching search that then-Athletic Director Steve Pederson never intended to land on Bill Callahan for it to happen. But it did, and now, the Cincinnati Bengals have a state full of football fans rooting for them.