McKewon: Huskers step up recruiting work in Texas, Louisiana

The SEC does a ton of work in the state, especially now that Texas A&M is in the league and Texas and Oklahoma soon will be. TCU is now a Big 12 team, landing its share of three- and four-star players. Houston can sell its impending entry into the Big 12. Baylor just won the Big 12 title. Heck, UTSA, for a kid near that city, is enticing in its own way.

Of On3’s top 50 consensus prospects for 2022, A&M has signed 12 and Texas 11. That leaves a lot left over for other schools.

The next 50 are more interesting. They are from 27 schools. The next 50 after that — where Baylor does the majority of its work — went to more than 20 schools.

On3’s consensus service — which will give the 247Sports composite service a run for its money — gave 271 players in Texas a three-star grade. Anyone with a three-star grade, Spiegelman said, can play at the Power Five level.

How much damage does Nebraska want to do in the state?

The Huskers have probably had more “recruiting hits per capita” from Texas than Florida in recent years. Spiegelman said Applewhite’s “role model” quality helps with parents.