McKewon: Huskers step up recruiting work in Texas, Louisiana

LINCOLN — New running backs coach Bryan Applewhite played modest during an interview earlier this month, saying the high school recruiting doors in Texas all open when an NU assistant comes through.
"Every school that I've gone to, I've gotten a 'Go Big Red' as soon as I walked in," Applewhite said on NU’s flagship radio show.
The Huskers are hoping that doors open, to some degree, because it’s Applewhite, who has spent a good chunk of his college career recruiting in Texas and Louisiana while he coached at Louisiana-Monroe for five seasons.
You may have noticed the number of recent offers Applewhite and receivers coach Mickey Joseph have extended in the two states.
For the 2022 class, NU is still trying to pull Monroe (La.) Neville running back Ajay Allen from TCU — where Applewhite last coached — and for 2023, double-digit offers are out in both states. In Texas, Applewhite has concentrated much of his work around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. In Louisiana, Joseph and Applewhite know just about every small town, but New Orleans is a key spot.
Nebraska hired both in part because of their recruiting acumen. That idea — elite recruiting at the skill spots, elite development on the line and at quarterback — was part of NU’s coaching search, and an analytics firm graded Joseph and Applewhite high in those areas.
Joseph, you knew about. But Applewhite has done strong work, too, said On3Sports national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman.
“Those guys will more than carry their weight in the area,” said Spiegelman, who lives in New Orleans and covers Louisiana and Texas recruiting. “They’ll have Nebraska’s hat on a lot of tables.”
NU has done well — relatively speaking — in Louisiana even after moving to the Big Ten; see Stanley Morgan, Cethan Carter and Alonzo Moore. Texas, once one of Nebraska’s primary recruiting grounds, has been a little tougher sledding.
The Huskers did get Devine Ozigbo, Damion Daniels, Brenden Jaimes and Brant Banks in recent years. Omar Manning matriculated to NU through junior college, but he’s from DFW, too.
So the Huskers haven’t been strangers, but they might be making a few more friends in the one of the most competitive recruiting markets out there.
Over 15 minutes, Spiegelman detailed the current landscape in Texas — a bit different than 2010, NU’s last year in the Big 12.
The SEC does a ton of work in the state, especially now that Texas A&M is in the league and Texas and Oklahoma soon will be. TCU is now a Big 12 team, landing its share of three- and four-star players. Houston can sell its impending entry into the Big 12. Baylor just won the Big 12 title. Heck, UTSA, for a kid near that city, is enticing in its own way.
Of On3’s top 50 consensus prospects for 2022, A&M has signed 12 and Texas 11. That leaves a lot left over for other schools.
The next 50 are more interesting. They are from 27 schools. The next 50 after that — where Baylor does the majority of its work — went to more than 20 schools.
On3’s consensus service — which will give the 247Sports composite service a run for its money — gave 271 players in Texas a three-star grade. Anyone with a three-star grade, Spiegelman said, can play at the Power Five level.
How much damage does Nebraska want to do in the state?
The Huskers have probably had more “recruiting hits per capita” from Texas than Florida in recent years. Spiegelman said Applewhite’s “role model” quality helps with parents.
Parents know the name Mickey Joseph, too, Spiegelman said.
He’s a legend in the New Orleans area for his high school career, and now his ability to land and develop some of the state’s best receivers. He plucked Decoldest Crawford (Shreveport Green Oaks) away from LSU to Nebraska in this cycle, and Crawford, Spiegleman said, has the kind of name brand in the state that’ll help Joseph draw more talent if Crawford has success.
“(Crawford) has all the tools that, if he ever puts it together, he’ll be really productive,” Spiegelman said of the big-bodied playmaker.
Allen — who as of Sunday afternoon hadn't made a final decision on TCU or Nebraska — had a big senior season (2,000-plus yards and 34 touchdowns) that elevated his recruiting profile. Applewhite already secured Allen’s commit to TCU before that season began. If Allen flips, it may dramatically reshape the running back room, which has battled inconsistency, injuries and a lack of big plays since the mercurial Maurice Washington was removed from the team.
NU could use that reshaping, and it could use an infusion of momentum in two states Applewhite and Joseph know well. With Bill Busch in Kansas and Kansas City and Joseph trying to unlock often closed doors in St. Louis, Nebraska may be able to snag 60% to 75% of its 2023 class from the Central time zone.
Don’t scoff. A lot of good teams hit this region hard.
Alabama is at 54.1% for this class. Oklahoma 70.6%. Texas A&M 63%.
Counting players who signed but didn’t make it to school, junior college locales and Garrett Nelson, who grew up in Scottsbluff’s Mountain time zone but bled red, Nebraska’s 2018 class was 43.5%, followed by 2019 (55.5%), 2020 (53.8%) and 2021 (50%). Because of the small size of the class, Nebraska’s 2022 bunch is at 68.75%, or 11 of the 16 signees. Allen would make it 70.6%.
Compare that to Iowa, which had 62.5% in 2018, followed by 2019 (59%), 2020 (71.4%), 2021 (89.5%) and 2022 (55.6%).
That’s a quirky, perhaps meaningless recruiting stat. Nebraska’s won a lot of football games with Fraziers and Suhs. But given Applewhite and Joseph’s success in Texas and Louisiana, we may find something out we didn’t know before.
On with the Rewind.
NIL valuation: On3 is an emerging player in the recruiting service business with an “NIL valuation” tool that attempts to gauge how much each player’s NIL footprint might be worth.
According to On3: “A base valuation is generated from the number of followers on each social media platform an athlete has (Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok). Each platform is weighted differently based on the number of marketing dollars that brands and advertisers typically spend on each.”
According to this tool, Crawford has the biggest value among 2022 signees at $79,000. Quarterback Casey Thompson leads the way among transfers at $104,000.
More portal moves: Defensive tackle Jordon Riley’s transfer to Oregon may guarantee that Nebraska tries to grab another portal lineman who arrives in the summer. NU’s pool of experienced defensive tackles is down to Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers. To that duo, pick three of the following: Transfer TBD, Tate Wildeman, Nash Hutmacher, Mosai Newsom, Ru’Quan Buckley, Jailen Weaver, Marquis Black.
Quite a change from the six-man rotation NU enjoyed against Wisconsin. Damion Daniels, Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas and now Riley are gone. Of those four, only Stille had exhausted his eligibility.
After logging seven tackles in two seasons, Riley’s stint again underlines NU’s struggles with junior college recruiting. Out of 14 signees from 2018 to 2021, only three — Will Honas, Deontai Williams and Dedrick Mills — became regular starters over multiple seasons, and all three battled injuries. Seven left before their eligibility was exhausted without making an impact.
Perhaps Manning alters that conversation. Or one of the two junior college defensive backs in the 2022 class. (All Central time guys by the way.)
NU hoops recruiting: Jimmy Watkins’ recent story on Chucky Hepburn and Nebraska basketball’s in-state recruiting prompted frustration from rank-and-file fans and familiar skepticism from some Husker hoops aficionados, who reserve their most studied objectivity for this debate.
Now, not every in-state player Nebraska missed on has been good in college, and when NU does land an in-state guy, they won’t magically be good. Some would have fit better than others.
But for each player over say, 15 years, there’s some explanation for why NU didn’t get the guy.
Mike Daum? Hey — Creighton didn’t know either! Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas? Hey — Creighton knew first! Josh Jones? He played at Creighton! Antoine Young? Creighton! Josh Dotzler? Cray-ton! Tre’Shawn Thurman? Didn’t go to Creighton! Tra-Deon Hollins? Sure, all the steals, but he didn't go to Creighton! John Tonje? Late bloomer, who knew, not Creighton! Akoy Agau? Doc Sadler woulda got him, but he was fired! Hepburn? Tim Miles woulda got him, but he was fired! Elliott Eliason? Oh, what’d he do at Minnesota? Rebound? Mike Gesell? Well, he started four years at Iowa, but he’s only 6-2 and he only made 56 more 3s in his career than 5-9 Benny Parker at Nebraska! Aguek Arop? Merely a glue guy who plays defense for a far better San Diego State team! Donovan Williams? Well, he shot a lot in high school, and he’s not playing much at Oklahoma State! Hunter Sallis, Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green? That’s easy: Gonzaga, Virginia and Creighton! Whaddya want Nebraska to do — win?
There are kernels of truth in each story that nevertheless make up a cob of excuse. It’s a weird dynamic in which Nebraska basketball somehow comes out a noble victim of its own misfires.
Nebraska women’s basketball has not necessarily had the most sterling record, either, in this department. Chatrice White and Kianna Ibis are among those who got away, but in-state players Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner combined for 37 points and 12 rebounds Sunday. You can watch either one of them for five minutes on a court and tell what it means to them to play at PBA.
“It’s really special,” Markowski said. “I love playing for my home state ... a lot of these little girls have the same dreams as me and to see me and Allison do it makes them want to do it, too.”
Harbaugh in the NFL? If Jim Harbaugh leaves for the Vikings or some other NFL team, were his seven years in Ann Arbor worth it for Michigan? And how quickly does UM’s winged-helmet private jet land in Ames?
Who dey? Zac Taylor and the Bengals. (Receivers coach Troy Walters, too.) On to the Super Bowl.
Twenty years ago, Taylor was preparing to sign with Wake Forest. Nebraska thought it had the QB of the future in Curt Dukes. There isn’t a screenwriter alive who could have predicted Taylor and NU would have crossed paths.
In fact, it took the Huskers’ struggles and a coaching search that then-Athletic Director Steve Pederson never intended to land on Bill Callahan for it to happen. But it did, and now, the Cincinnati Bengals have a state full of football fans rooting for them.
Signee Spotlight: Victor Jones stuck with Huskers to be a deep-threat receiver
* * *
Victor Jones
6-2, 184, WR
Orlando (Fla.) Olympia
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: West Virginia, UCF, Wake Forest, Arkansas
How he got here: Nebraska was the first school to offer Jones a scholarship after Scott Frost built a relationship with him while he was coaching Central Florida. Jones in turn became the Huskers’ second commit in the 2022 class when he picked NU on April 1 over several other Power Five offers. He first visited on Sept. 4 and stuck with the Huskers through the overhaul of the offensive coaching staff, largely thanks to constant communication with Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton. Jones played in the highest classification of high school football in the talent-rich Sunshine state, and his team went 5-5 both seasons. He had 53 catches for 847 yards and seven receiving touchdowns this year, and 43 catches for 718 yards and 10 offensive touchdowns in 2020.
Our take: Jones is 6-foot-2 with a 10.86-second 100-meter dash time. He intends to use that speed to be a factor in the return game, as he’s scored on three kick returns over the past two seasons. Jones was used in a variety of ways offensively. He has the size to go up for jump balls, but he actually received more short passes because he’s adept at breaking tackles and has impressive acceleration and change-of-direction. Jones said Frost wants to use him as a vertical deep threat, and he has some experience as a red zone weapon. Jones’ body control could help him be a key contributor in a couple years.
They said it: “I’m very excited. I feel like this is a big move for me and the best move for me, based on Coach Frost’s history and what he does with the offense and how he builds teams.” — Victor Jones
Roll the tape.@victorjonesjr1#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/iFlNxLwVc0— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Richard Torres adds big arm to Husker quarterback room
* * *
Richard Torres
6-5, 210, QB
San Antonio Southside
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, San Diego State, Tulsa
How he got here: Nebraska was the first major-conference program to offer Torres in mid-March. NU took a bit of a chance on him, but the Huskers’ offer scared off most other Power Five programs except for Kansas State, which effectively became his other finalist. Torres came to a Friday Night Lights event, liked what he saw, and selected NU over the Wildcats in mid-June. After a sparkling start to his senior season — 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in just a few games — Torres tore his ACL on an option play. He’s had three months of rehab and should be able to come to Nebraska healthy enough to compete in spring camp since he's intended to enroll early. NU likes Torres’ arm strength and mobility for a guy his size.
Our take: Torres’ size, skills and recruiting story are comparable to Heinrich Haarberg, who just completed his freshman year at Nebraska. There’s a lot to like about the measurables and potential, and a lot of room to grow. How long will it take for Torres to grasp the Mark Whipple offense and run with it? Torres will have to learn to function in the pocket and read the whole field — his best work tends to come while scrambling. It'll also be interesting to see how he does as a leader. Torres is an upside guy who has to first surpass Haarberg — who has a year on him — before he’d beat out a transfer or Logan Smothers.
They said it: “He’s throws it over 70 yards. He throws a football forever. He can make every throw under the sun. He throws the deep outs, the opposite hash outs, and the opposite hash corner, he can make those, put ‘em on a line, or with air, whatever you want.” — Southside coach Ricky Lock
Roll the tape.@richie_2112#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/GZNnwjSbmn— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Jake Appleget can add to a Lincoln Southeast tradition with Husker LBs
* * *
Jake Appleget
6-4, 210, LB
Lincoln Southeast High School
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Minnesota, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, Yale
How he got here: Appleget has been a three-year starter for Lincoln Southeast, and the Knights have a 22-8 record in that span. He amassed 197 tackles and nine interceptions, as well as over 900 yards and 13 touchdowns offensively. Nebraska offered him after a private workout in early June. Minnesota gave him his second Power Five offer a day later. He officially visited NU in mid-June and committed two days later. He’s the latest in a line of Southeast linebackers to come to NU, following Bo and Barrett Ruud, and Luke and Isaac Gifford.
Our take: Appleget has a nose for the ball and quickly gets into the backfield. His 4.56-second 40-yard dash, impressive for his size, helps in that regard. As a productive receiver, he also has good hands and tracking skills — as evidenced by him averaging three interceptions a year. He tested well enough in workouts to get a couple Big Ten offers from the Huskers and Gophers, and Scott Frost told him he wanted to make sure what he was seeing on film was true. He’ll slot in at outside linebacker and add depth to a position where the Huskers hold young talent and are expected to return two starters.
They said it: “I want to go somewhere I feel invested at. And I feel that with Nebraska. Great staff. I felt really wanted.” — Jake Appleget
Roll the tape.@applegetjake#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/ABCJ6xf868— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Tight end Chase Androff definitely knows how to block
* * *
Chase Androff
6-6, 230, TE
Lakeville (Minn.) South
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan State, Iowa State, Kansas State, UCF
How he got here: Androff is a blocking tight end in a T-formation offense that runs the ball 90.5% of the time. Yet he still managed to lead Lakeville South in catches (10) and receiving yards (171) this year. His team also won the state championship in Minnesota's highest classification. He said he knew Nebraska was the place and committed June 7, a few days after visiting, over a handful of regional Power Five teams. Androff joins a deep tight end room as one of two freshmen at the position.
Our take: Androff is more like Travis Vokolek than Austin Allen. He’s a blocking tight end from a run-dominant high school system. But even Vokolek was a consistent factor in the passing game, and Androff can be the same. With so many other young tight ends in the system — another in this class and three in the class prior — his easiest path to early playing time likely comes in a blocking role. Androff’s physicality sets him apart from most young tight ends, and he looks suited for a role as a weapon near the goal line and in short-yardage situations.
They said it: “We put a lot on those tight ends, and (Chase) can do that. He’s done a great job, and he’ll be a three-year starter for us. That doesn’t happen often in the schools around here. That just kind of speaks to his game. He’s a super hard worker, super physical, super tough on the football field. Nebraska’s got a good one, I can tell you that.” — Lakeville South coach Ben Burk
Roll the tape.@androff_chase#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/VjWTmNaWsY— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Ernest Hausmann became a leader of Huskers' recruiting class
* * *
Ernest Hausmann
6-3, 205, LB
Columbus High School
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan, Arizona State, Iowa, Virginia
How he got here: Hausmann, adopted at the age of 5 from Uganda, overcame a paralyzed leg and stacked odds to become Nebraska’s top-rated in-state signee for this class. The Columbus product led the Discoverers to their first playoff win since 2010 last year, and served as their top receiver and the linchpin of the defense. He spurned a handful of other Power Five offers when he became Nebraska’s first commit in early March, with the intent of playing inside linebacker for the Huskers.
Our take: Hausmann, strong and agile, is a ferocious run-stopper. He has experience playing defensive back, outside linebacker and inside linebacker. A dynamic receiver too, he was one of the fastest linebackers in the state. He models his game after Lavonte David and could be the successor to Nick Henrich or Luke Reimer when they depart. Hausmann has served as a leader of the recruiting class and will enroll early for the spring semester.
They said it: “Every decision he makes, he asks himself ‘How’s this going to help me reach my goal?’ and you know high school kids aren’t like that anymore. They’ll work hard and all those things, but he’s just extremely focused when he sets a goal, and that’s probably the most unique thing about Ernest.” — Columbus coach Craig Williams
Roll the tape.@ernest_hausmann#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/jV0oGKnJ0y— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Gage Stenger — a high school QB and future Blackshirt
* * *
Gage Stenger
6-2, 200, LB
Millard South
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 2 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, Wyoming, South Dakota State, North Dakota
How he got here: Stenger — the starting quarterback for the top-seeded team entering the state playoffs — began playing the position in eighth grade. Though Millard South lost in the first round, he amassed over 2,000 yards of offense with 28 total touchdowns and no interceptions. At Nebraska he expects to play solely on defense, where he also saw considerable time in high school. He had 51 tackles and an interception as a junior, and 12 tackles this year. He was specifically recruited to play a safety-linebacker hybrid position, the nickelback role JoJo Domann occupied for the Huskers this year. Stenger was committed to Kansas State for over three months before flipping his pledge in October to Nebraska, his “dream school.”
Our take: Though Stenger played more quarterback than defense this year, it shouldn’t take long for him to adjust to the nickelback role. His offensive experience should afford him a better understanding of what to look for while playing on the other side. He has the opportunity to enter the program two years behind Domann’s presumptive successor, Isaac Gifford, and grow into the role. He is about 25 pounds heavier than Gifford was when he entered the program. And he has the athleticism to succeed.
They said it: “He’s a great leader, an awesome leader. He has great awareness and intelligence on the field along with his talent, which is obviously exceptional. His knowledge of the game and willingness to keep learning are all part of his attributes. That’s why I think he’s gonna be successful at the college level as well.” — Millard South coach Andy Means
Roll the tape.@stengergage#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/a0Qa5kFv0S— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Jalil Martin brings length and speed to Husker secondary
* * *
Jalil Martin
6-3, 190, DB
Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Illinois, Colorado, Ole Miss
How he got here: Martin visited for the Ohio State game and committed before kickoff, calling off other trips because of how much he and his family felt at home. Nebraska offered him during the summer and he enjoyed a strong senior season. In addition to 27 tackles and an interception in 11 games, he made 12 catches for 263 yards and four scores as a receiver. Martin had to earn the attention — he waited behind older Power Five prospects early in his career, and the pandemic altered his 2020 season and camp schedule.
Our take: Martin could settle at a number of positions, but safety seems the best projection given his size and physicality. Nebraska likes taller defensive backs, and Martin fits the bill with a reported 81-inch wing span and speed that allows him to hang with an opponent’s best receiver. He’ll add depth to the secondary right away and should figure into the next wave of contributors after NU bids farewell to three 2021 starters.
They said it: “I think (at) Nebraska, he’s a guy that after his freshman year can become all-conference and, depending on what they do with him, an All-American and a draft pick.” — Kenwood coach Sinque Turner to 247Sports
Roll the tape.@jalilmartin7#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/5RPPxk25NP— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Malcolm Hartzog did it all in high school, the ideal background for a Husker DB
* * *
Malcolm Hartzog
5-10, 175, CB
Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: None
Other key offers: Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss
How he got here: Hartzog’s recruitment by NU was relatively last-minute, getting an offer Nov. 29 and officially visiting shortly thereafter. He committed just days after winning a state title and being named Mr. Football in Class 3A. He gained the attention of Nebraska coaches during a season in which he ran for well above 1,200 yards and accounted for 40-plus touchdowns — with double-digit scores on punt and kick returns — in addition to making plays as a defensive back.
Our take: There’s obviously no guarantee Hartzog can be as good as outgoing NU corner Cam Taylor-Britt, but the similarities are striking between the two DBs from the South who excelled on offense in high school. Hartzog is also intriguing in the return game as he clearly has that ability. If that can even somewhat translate to the college level, Nebraska’s maligned return units will be immediately better. For someone who was unrated by recruiting services before he committed, he has a chance to be a factor in multiple areas.
They said it: “We value length a lot, we value toughness, guys that can tackle. We also value multi-position guys. We love watching guys that played offense, played return game, on special teams, played kickoff and punt return.” — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander in the spring of 2018 on traits they seek in DB prospects
Roll the tape.@iammalcolmhart1#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/jZerbFRCIQ— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Jaeden Gould is the highest-rated member of Huskers' 2022 class
* * *
Jaeden Gould
6-2, 190, DB
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
247Sports composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 4 stars
ESPN: 4 stars
Other key offers: Penn State, USC
How he got here: USC’s coaching change pushed Gould off his longtime commitment to the school and Nebraska took over from there. Husker coaches visited the defender at his New Jersey home two days after he took an official visit to Lincoln and a late push from Penn State wasn’t enough to keep Big Red from securing the highest-rated member of its 2022 class. Gould boasted nearly 40 offers from brand-name programs around the country, so the timing of his newfound availability proved serendipitous for NU.
Our take: Gould was a key cog for powerhouse program Bergen, making 27 tackles with four interceptions en route to a state championship last fall. He comes from good genes too, considering father Scott is a former Rutgers linebacker. Gould lined up at both cornerback and safety last season, flashing a confidence to press receivers at times while consistently wrapping up on takedowns. If that flexibility translates to the college level, he’ll find a role sooner than later as part of Nebraska’s depth makeover in the secondary.
They said it: “It’s just my athleticism to go along with my size and versatility. I can cover wide receivers on the outside, but I’m also physical, so they are able to put me in the slot when needed. Coaches also like how calm I am when playing, not panicking when the ball is in the air.” — Gould to NJ Advance Media in February.
Roll the tape.@jaedengould5#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/BDuUBe29ke— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: DeShon Singleton may be one of the Huskers' 'biggest sleepers'
* * *
DeShon Singleton
6-3, 200, DB
Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C.
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, Kansas
How he got here: Things came together quickly between Nebraska and Singleton, with the school extending a scholarship offer Dec. 4 and the defender getting to campus for a midweek visit shortly thereafter. It surely didn’t hurt NU’s chances with the Louisiana native to have new receivers coach and former LSU assistant Mickey Joseph in the fold, nor that the Huskers can offer opportunity — three DB starters from 2021 are gone — and development under assistant coach Travis Fisher. The full academic qualifier can be on campus for the spring semester.
Our take: Rare is the quality juco prospect who has four years to play three, but Singleton appears to be exactly that coming off a 22-tackle, two-interception season in nine games in 2021. Safety is his projected position and his path to Lincoln isn’t unlike Deontai Williams, whom NU once plucked from the junior-college ranks and turned into a pro prospect. He also has ball skills as a former high-school quarterback and receiver. The Huskers haven’t signed a juco player since the 2020 cycle. He’ll get every chance to contribute early, but he also has time to acclimate to Big Ten offenses if he needs it.
They said it: “I think DeShon is going to be one of the biggest sleepers. He reminds me of myself when I was in high school. That he was a big-time basketball player and all he really did was hoop. Then, once he got on that field, everything just took off from there.” — St. Helena College and Career Academy coach Brandon Mitchell to WAFB in Louisiana last year.
Roll the tape.@deshonsingleton#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/yigtcOFGyu— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Huskers had different evaluation of Brodie Tagaloa than other schools
* * *
Brodie Tagaloa
6-4, 260, DL
Concord (Calif.) De La Salle
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Cal, Washington State
How he got here: Nebraska offered in May and stayed in touch even after a season-ending knee injury in the opening game. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti set the Huskers apart by connecting with Tagaloa though their shared Polynesian background. NU also projects Tagaloa to defense, while other finalists like Cal and Washington State pursued him as a tight end. He took an official visit in early December after Tuioti stopped to see him in the Bay Area.
Our take: Tagaloa is a project worth taking. He has two older brothers who played college football at Power Five programs, and possesses a frame he can grow into as a Big Ten lineman. He’s relatively inexperienced — he got back into football as a sophomore after years focusing solely on basketball, and he's only played a handful of games following the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and the knee injury as a senior. The jumbo-sized athlete could eventually be a versatile defender in gumming up rushing lanes and getting after the passer. Just don’t expect it to happen right away.
They said it: “He’s such a fluid and athletic pass rusher with a lot of strength. He can bull rush you, he can establish the line of scrimmage, he can do all the stuff in the run game that you like. But with as much passing as goes on nowadays, it’s a situation with Brodie where he’s going to become a threat.” — De La Salle defensive coordinator Nathan Kenion
Roll the tape.@brodi3t#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/MmNqt1HU8z— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Signee Spotlight: Emmett Johnson picked up steam with strong senior season
* * *
Emmett Johnson
6-0, 183, RB
Minneapolis (Minn.) Academy of Holy Angels
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Kentucky, Northern Iowa
How he got here: Nebraska’s second member of the class from the North Star State, Johnson was one of the Huskers’ final additions. His recruitment picked up steam late as he rushed for 2,484 yards and 41 touchdowns in a breakout senior season. He was also named Minnesota’s Mr. Football, an award given to the state's top senior. He also started on defense, recording 71 tackles and two interceptions. He unofficially visited Lincoln in late November, then NU became Johnson’s first Power Five offer on Dec. 11, the day after an official visit. He committed to the Huskers on signing day over a handful of Group of 5 and FCS offers.
Our take: Johnson’s recruiting process started slow before he dominated the third-largest classification in Minnesota as a senior. His breakaway speed — a 4.49-second 40-yard dash — overwhelmed opponents, and his vision and balance are advanced for a high school player. He also has experience and success returning kickoffs, which seems to be an emphasis in this recruiting class after the Huskers employed a stale return unit in 2021. Johnson is the only running back in this recruiting class, and he'll be the fifth scholarship back on the roster.
They said it: “Emmett is one of the most driven, humble and charismatic people we have ever had in the program. Throughout high school, Emmett always placed team values ahead of individual recognition and success. He plays both offense and defense and just makes plays. God has blessed Emmett with the best skill set I have ever seen at Holy Angels.” — Holy Angels coach Jim Gunderson