McKewon: Huskers will 'emphasize the heck' out of scoring red-zone touchdowns

LINCOLN — Sean Beckton’s sweet heat will sneak up on you.

The Nebraska tight ends coach — regarded as the team’s mildest-mannered assistant — spiked a football at practice Wednesday in frustration when one of his younger players messed up a drill. He said he jumped all over veteran Austin Allen on Monday for not finishing a block.

Did that encounter catch Allen by surprise?

“Yes it did, yes it did,” Beckton said.

The man is mellow — but direct. So he’s a good person to start with if you want an answer for how Nebraska will revamp a red-zone offense that over two seasons has only scored touchdowns half the time inside an opponent’s 20-yard line.

“We’ve pushed up red zone in our installation this year so we can get more work out of it,” Beckton said Wednesday after NU’s fifth practice.

“That’s one of things we were weak on. Coach (Scott) Frost examined the areas. Red zone is one, short yardage is one. All that’s been moved up in our install.”

Nebraska can do that because of its experience on offense — Beckton said the first practice of training camp felt like the seventh — but Frost’s urgency is notable.