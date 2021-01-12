McKewon: If Dedrick Mills doesn't return, Markese Stepp is a fitting replacement

Nebraska added a transfer Tuesday in former USC running back Markese Stepp. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot, 235-pounder.
1. A downhill bruiser with the frame of Dedrick Mills. Stepp, who has three seasons left of eligibility, only had 505 career rushing yards in three years with the Trojans, but that's because of several reasons. He was banged up at times, USC had a lot of good backs and the hiring of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell brought an Air Raid offense that diminished the role of running backs. At Nebraska, Stepp will be in an offense that promotes a downhill run game (when Scott Frost commits to it) and can use him out of the backfield. The best snapshot of what Stepp can do is found in a YouTube film series on Stepp's play at Notre Dame in 2019, when he rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. USC's offense somewhat resembles Nebraska's at times, and fans will see Stepp is a straightforward bowling ball who does very little dancing. In other words, he looks a lot like Mills, with perhaps a little less speed and a little more nimbleness. Stepp also knows how to run in an offense like this. Understands the tracks of a zone play, knows how to run out of the shotgun, all that. He won't need a nine-month learning curve.
2. So what about Mills? Well, the writing would seem to be on the wall now. Although Stepp will need some kind of waiver to play immediately - or the NCAA will have to vote on and approve the one-time transfer waiver before the start of 2021 - the former four-star recruit had options — like Wisconsin — and he probably doesn't come to NU without Mills leaving. Mills rushed for more than 1,100 yards and caught 27 passes over two seasons. Has he put enough on tape to get a chance in the NFL? We'll see. But a backfield with Stepp and Mills — along with every back on the roster — seems large.
3. The production can't end with Stepp. Nope. Especially when he had a season-ending ankle injury in 2019. NU needs two backs, preferably three, and it's needed pronto. Mills was banged up for roughly half of NU's games this season — missing two entirely — and the Huskers' answer to his absence was often Wan'Dale Robinson, whom they no longer have. Whether it's Marvin Scott, Ronald Thompkins, Rahmir Johnson, Sevion Morrison or the incoming Gabe Ervin, NU has to find another reliable, consistent, healthy back.