McKewon: If Husker O-line makes big gains in offseason, the rest will follow

Nebraska coaches, wise to be too sunny after a 12-20 start to the Scott Frost era, will be a little guarded about it. But in last week’s chat with the press, Frost offered a hint that NU’s offensive line, despite losing two four-year starters, is closer than it has been to being what he wants.
“If there’s one group that’s going to make the biggest jump in the offseason, it’s that group,” he said.
He acknowledged the play and leadership of Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok over four seasons, but he also noted that NU started three freshmen — Turner Corcoran, Ethan Piper and Bryce Benhart — in the 28-21 season-ending win at Rutgers. Sophomore Cam Jurgens started, as well. That group helped produce 365 rushing yards and 620 total yards — both season highs — against a smaller, overmatched defense.
“We’ve got some really good young talent at that position (and) some veterans that are going to compete for time,” Frost said. “I think we’re getting more talented on the offensive line. Made too many mistakes there last year between penalties and just a missed block here or there. That sometimes goes along with some inexperience.”
Piper had five penalties in eight games. Benhart had four. Jurgens had only one, but he had snapping problems, too. NU will hone in on cleaning up some of the miscues, but Nebraska likes the line room.
Corcoran is one reason. I’ve heard he’s “different” in a good way. As in, he’ll watch film on his own and is well into his mental prep for 2021.
It’s hard to gauge that maturity before a player comes on campus. You can recruit for it, but you see it confirmed upon arrival. Corcoran has that maturity, and the general sense is that a lot of the current linemen, plus the 2021 recruits — including Teddy Prochaska and Henry Lutovsky, who enrolled early — possess the same trait.
If that bears out, Husker skill players benefit.
When NU can give the ball to a running back and have that result in consistent 5-yard gains, the quarterback-run game becomes a side dish instead of the main course. Turnovers will likely go down. Play-action passing success will improve. It’s why Wisconsin and Iowa often seem hard to stop despite almost never running their quarterbacks.
“You can have all the Adrian Martinezes, Wan’Dale Robinsons and Luke McCaffreys in the world, and if they don’t have it happening up front, they’re in trouble,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said.
Moos is a former Washington State offensive lineman — All-Pac 8 in 1972 — and a general connoisseur of good line play.
“Those three freshmen — I want to see them next year, and the year after,” Moos said of Benhart, Corcoran and Piper. “And once your offensive linemen are primarily redshirt juniors and seniors, you’re going to be bringing some hardware home. They’re closer because we’ve got better players and more depth, which is important in a 12-game schedule because guys get chipped and hurt. It’s important because you don’t have to take the right tackle and put him at left guard to keep our best five players.
"No, as soon as your 2s are as good as your 1s, it not only enables you to bring your No. 2 left guard in to replace the No. 1 left guard, but the No. 2 left guard is pushing the No. 1 left guard in practice and making him push himself in every rep.”
Nebraska is approaching that depth. The Huskers have 14 scholarship linemen, plus two walk-ons — Nouredin Nouilli and Ezra Miller — who were scholarship players at Colorado State and Iowa, respectively.
That’s a lot better, Moos said, than what Washington State had in coach Mike Leach’s first season. The Cougars had six scholarship guys, Moos said, and “only three of them should have been.”
WSU quarterbacks were sacked 57 times that first year. By Leach’s final year — this is fairly remarkable — Washington State allowed only 20 sacks, which led the Pac-12.
That’s what linemen did for Leach’s Air Raid offense. For Nebraska, a great line can open holes for Husker running backs, which are like dominoes for everything else.
In 2018, behind seniors like Tanner Farmer and Jerald Foster, NU did that pretty well. Devine Ozigbo averaged almost 7 yards per carry, and Maurice Washington averaged almost 6. Nebraska’s pass game, in turn, could chunk just about any defense. Any doubts about whether Frost’s spread offense could work were dispelled right away, when it averaged 456 yards and 30 points per game off the bat.
Washington duplicated his average in 2019 — his averages were often built on just a few great runs — but Dedrick Mills did not duplicate Ozigbo’s work, instead averaging 5.21 yards per carry. In 2020, Mills averaged 4.71 yards per carry, and it took 191 yards in the season finale to get there. NU’s pass offense, which averaged 7.3 yards per attempt in 2018 and 7.9 in 2019, slumped to 6.6 in 2020. The absence of nonconference foes accounts for some, but not all, of that slump.
Because the pass game seemed a little modest in 2020, fans and media focus a lot on the receivers.
Frost has more optimism about that position than most do. We’ll see if he’s right, but he is genuinely optimistic, and he’s an expert, having coached the position at Oregon. He talks about the group in detail. He sees something he likes, and it may be sheer size and catch radius. Big Ten receivers don’t have to be Olympic sprinters, but they had better hold up against significant punishment from league defenses.
Running back, as we’ll outline in our Position Playback series starting this week, is an open question that Nebraska hopes a Southern California transfer, Markese Stepp, can answer with less game experience than either Ozigbo or Mills had heading into their fourth seasons.
Quarterback has been talked up, down, in and out to the point where we may lose sight of this: If Martinez entered the transfer portal — he won't — he could absolutely play for a College Football Playoff-caliber team. Would Texas A&M or Notre Dame have taken a look at Martinez? Absolutely. Martinez has had his rough spots, but Nebraska’s not trading QBs with any other team in its division.
That leaves the line. If Nebraska is better there, the offense goes along with it. Better is fewer penalties, fewer missed assignments and more dominant downfield work on things like draws and screens. If the chatter is right, and NU is improved, it opens holes, playbooks, everything.
Moos bases some of his confidence in a Year 4 push on that line.
“We’re in a position now where we can line up physically against these people,” Moos said. “Those first two years, no way. Last year, more so. This coming year, hey, I like our chances in every one of these we play.”
Recruiting ho-hum
The nature of the sport going forward probably means more skepticism for recruiting classes built on high school kids and more interest in transfer portal selection.
By all accounts, Nebraska did well to get Stepp, a potential No. 1 running back, and Montana receiver Samori Toure, a former FCS All-American. Likewise, you’re seeing less fire for NU’s No. 20 class than once was had for, oh, the 2014 class, which was ranked much lower.
Michigan had the nation’s No. 10 class, and it drew a shrug. With few exceptions — Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson — it’s just hard to tell whether recruiting classes will matter. Tennessee’s five-year recruiting average (2016-2020) was 15. UT went 29-31.
Manning deserves camp
Frost’s comments about Omar Manning — “we’re all expecting him to be a good player, but I don’t want him to feel overwhelmed with the pressure of that” — should draw to a close, hopefully for the spring, the almost weekly questions about a guy who cannot affect a Husker game until late August at the earliest.
Manning is not a plot point in the novel about Nebraska’s struggles on offense; he’s a person. The guy deserves the spring and fall camp he didn’t get in 2020.
Circle October
Forget November. Since joining the Big Ten, NU is 17-16 in October. Frost is 3-5. Here is NU’s October slate in 2021: Northwestern on Oct. 2, Michigan on Oct. 9, at Minnesota on Oct. 16, Purdue on OCt. 30.
Hoops leeway
Grace is necessary — and will be given — to a Husker basketball team that spent a month out of the game because of COVID-19. But NU wasn’t a great shooting team before the layoff, and it’s not likely to be after it.
Incoming junior college guard Keisei Tominaga is currently shooting 35.3% on 3s at Ranger College, while five-star recruit Bryce McGowens is having a strong senior season in high school, averaging over 20 points per game for Legacy Charter School, a national prep program that plays many of the nation’s best teams.
