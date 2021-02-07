McKewon: If Husker O-line makes big gains in offseason, the rest will follow

Corcoran is one reason. I’ve heard he’s “different” in a good way. As in, he’ll watch film on his own and is well into his mental prep for 2021.

It’s hard to gauge that maturity before a player comes on campus. You can recruit for it, but you see it confirmed upon arrival. Corcoran has that maturity, and the general sense is that a lot of the current linemen, plus the 2021 recruits — including Teddy Prochaska and Henry Lutovsky, who enrolled early — possess the same trait.

If that bears out, Husker skill players benefit.

When NU can give the ball to a running back and have that result in consistent 5-yard gains, the quarterback-run game becomes a side dish instead of the main course. Turnovers will likely go down. Play-action passing success will improve. It’s why Wisconsin and Iowa often seem hard to stop despite almost never running their quarterbacks.

“You can have all the Adrian Martinezes, Wan’Dale Robinsons and Luke McCaffreys in the world, and if they don’t have it happening up front, they’re in trouble,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said.

Moos is a former Washington State offensive lineman — All-Pac 8 in 1972 — and a general connoisseur of good line play.