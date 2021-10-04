McKewon: If the run game continues to rock, the Huskers could roll

LINCOLN — Nouredin Nouili didn’t know how many friends and family stayed up in his home country to watch his first start as Nebraska’s left guard.
After all, NU’s 56-7 smashing of Northwestern kicked off about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. By the time he talked to the Husker media, though, it was closer to dawn and his phone was possibly blowing up with texts over what he and his linemates did stateside Saturday night.
Four-hundred twenty-seven yards rushing. It’s fun to write. And it was fun to watch as Nebraska rushed for its most yards since the 2014 Illinois game, and it was fun to watch those yards come not because quarterback Adrian Martinez spun out of 29 tackles, but because NU’s offensive line got in the grill of a Big Ten defense and made holes big enough for any Husker truck to rumble through them.
“It’s tiring, but as an offensive lineman, that’s the best thing, to be able to say that you pushed somebody from Point A to B, and the guy behind you had success,” Nouili said.
Depending on the play, the guy behind Nouili could have been a running back or a receiver catching an option pitch. It didn’t much matter. The most-maligned position on Nebraska’s football team planted their feet in the turf and took Northwestern’s front seven for a ride. Pick your favorite run.
Mine? Rahmir Johnson’s first touchdown, a modest tote of a few yards. What made it notable was Matt Sichterman’s presence with Johnson in the end zone. He drove his man beyond the goal line. That’s dominance.
“I want you to watch how they’re moving people back,” Big Ten analyst Matt Millen said midway through the game. “That is the biggest difference. A week ago, they didn’t move squat. They stayed on the line of scrimmage and got stuffed.”
Call it a perfect storm.
The right opponent in Northwestern, which happens to be down a bit in 2021 and a little slow to adequately defend the triple option. The right changes on the offensive line with Nouili at left guard, Teddy Prochazka at left tackle and Turner Corcoran, previously at left tackle, moving to right tackle. The right moment to play a big back, 245-pound Jaquez Yant, who has the moves of a much smaller guy. And, finally, NU had the right emphasis in practice.
“This week it was just low pad level, low pad level, low pad level,” coach Scott Frost said. “I don’t know if that was the key, or a couple new guys being in there, but it certainly seemed better.”
One hundred percent better.
Nebraska’s offensive linemen blocked down on Northwestern’s defensive linemen, held those blocks and let Husker backs — Yant, Johnson, whomever — get more of a chance to square their shoulders at full speed and challenge defenders. The results were much better than the pick-and-shuffle routine Husker backs had to manage in opening weeks, when linemen seemed more worried about getting a hand on every defender and missed several in the process.
Given the chance, Nebraska’s backs — while not the 1995 stable — broke some tackles and scooted by some linebackers. It looked how it should look.
“I’ve been waiting for guys to make people miss,” Frost said. “In football, you’re going to have an unblocked guy once awhile. It happens all the time. Good backs make people miss.”
The option game — from side dish to main course — has a variety of looks for defenses to ponder, including that shortside quick pitch that led to Zavier Betts’ 83-yard touchdown. Prochazka climbed past the defensive end and blocked the linebacker. Austin Allen, a tight end-turned-flexed-out-receiver for one play, took care of the safety. Tight end Travis Vokolek, coming across the formation as a puller, kicked out the Northwestern corner. Betts ran through a hole as big as a high school hallway.
Gorgeous. Memorial Stadium reached full throat by the time Betts reached his own 40. That play earned a concession from Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, as well.
“We thought we knew exactly what they were doing, and obviously we didn’t do a great enough job coaching it and teaching it and adjusting to it in game to be able to take away the triple option to the boundary when they brought the tight end back,” Fitzgerald said.
On Frost’s best nights as a play caller at Oregon, Central Florida and (occasionally) at Nebraska, this is how it can be. One defense-busting big play after another, with defenders almost lost as to what’s happening. Frost has a gift, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has said, for getting more blockers than defenders on a side. He also creates favorable matchups downfield, such as the long crossing patterns that produced Samori Toure’s 38-yard touchdown.
The game’s first big chunk — the 70-yard pass from Martinez to Toure — was kind of a 50-50 ball where Toure swooped in to catch it just before Northwestern intercepted it.
NU made its own luck on that play and had its way after that. Nouili admitted some nerves on the first play. He’s not new to college football — he started for one year at Colorado State — but the Husker stage on that magnitude was new.
“But once you get into the rhythm, basically, you kind of get that tunnel vision, and not see anything but the field,” Nouili said.
He’d been practicing for months on the left side with Prochazka; both were with the No. 2 offense. Prochazka, the true freshman from Elkhorn South, is certain to burn his redshirt and seemed on that path from the time he played against Fordham and looked like Nebraska’s best overall tackle.
In-state recruits. They’re nice aren’t they?
“Everybody was asking me if I was nervous, if I was ready to go,” Prochazka said. “I prepared well enough to put myself in the position not to be nervous throughout the week. I was pretty confident in what I was doing.”
Looked like it. So did Nebraska’s offense, which found a swagger to match NU’s bust-em-up defense just in time for a soiree with undefeated Michigan.
After several years of something close to dysfunction — a team that couldn’t get out of its own way on the field and always seemed to have a subplot boiling off it — here, now, is positive drama. The No. 9 team in town for Saturday night football. The Frost era, poised for a reset.
Do you remember that Saturday night in 2009, when a mistake-prone Nebraska team took down Oklahoma 10-3? That Husker squad was 5-3 with exactly one good win before the OU game. After it, NU had a lot of fun, winning 14 of its next 16 games.
That’s the kind of opportunity that stands before the Huskers in five days. Frost has said, many times, that he thinks the team is capable of going on a run. After beating Northwestern by 49 points, here’s the chance.
On with the Rewind:
I see you
Martinez: The last six games — four of which are at home — may be his final six in a Husker uniform if he continues to play like this. He’s on track for 3,750 total yards and has played his way back onto the NFL radar. Pro scouts will file into Memorial Stadium’s press box Saturday night, for sure.
NU running backs: All of them, especially Yant, Johnson and Sevion Morrison, who hit a few runs late in the game then watched Yant’s postgame press conference with a bigger smile than Yant. Morrison’s good for that room whether he’s the No. 1 back or No. 3.
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann: The most interesting defense in the Big Ten. Covers, rushes, sets edges — he’s a pretty complete player at this point. Whether the media sees him as among the 11 best defenders in the Big Ten, opposing coaches might.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson: He’s played perhaps his two best games back to back. Nelson’s sack of Ryan Hilinski stood out, as did his ability to set hard edges on the few occasions when Northwestern tried to run the ball.
Punter William Przystup: Uncorked what may be the longest punt in FBS this season. A feel-good moment for a punting unit that has struggled most of the year. (And is still 124th nationally.)
Receiver Oliver Martin: Husker Nation turned its lonely eyes to him to field punts, and Martin did.
Betts: Fast. Fun.
Defensive end Ben Stille: Shoved around Northwestern’s overwhelmed offensive line. A number of Husker defensive linemen did so — Damion Daniels has become a weekly pain to block — but Stille showed up most prominently on a rewatch.
Northwestern receiver Stephon Robinson: The KU transfer had eight grabs, 116 yards and one touchdown. Quick, shifty player who gave Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt headaches.
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski: Tough kid who threw for 256 yards under constant harassment.
Six stats
16.5: First downs allowed per game. That’s 4.3 fewer than 2020, 3.4 fewer than 2019, 6.2 fewer than 2018 and 6.8 fewer than 2017. Simultaneously, Nebraska has done a decent — not great — job of limiting big pass plays. Michigan State hit the flea flicker while Northwestern hit multiple long passes against the Husker pressure packages, but NU took away the Wildcat run game in the process.
14: Points allowed, all season, in the fourth quarter. One of these touchdowns was Michigan State’s punt return. The 2.33 points allowed per first quarter is among the nation’s top 20.
7: Takeaways this season by the Husker defense. That’s a little more than one per game. The good turnover-creating defenses snag two per game; Iowa’s defense is over three per game.
11: Tackles for loss allowed all season by Michigan. That’s stunning — against some good defenses. Nebraska is ninth nationally with 40 tackles for loss — Nelson has eight and Domann has seven — but will find UM’s run-first, pass-smart offense more challenging to get behind the sticks.
5: Red zone touchdowns Saturday. Nebraska has scored touchdowns on 63.33% its red zone drives. That’s ahead of every NU pace since 2015, when the Huskers scored touchdowns on 70.37% of their trips into the red zone.
Fifth: Time in Martinez’s career he had fewer than double-digit carries/sacks absorbed in a Big Ten game. Martinez had eight carries — for 50 yards — Saturday night. Check out the first four games: Last year vs. Illinois, when Martinez played in mop-up duty; the 2019 game against Northwestern, when Martinez got hurt and left the game; the 2018 9-6 win over Michigan State; and the 2018 loss at Michigan, when Martinez again left the game early.
Facebook Feedback
After each game, I ask fans on my Facebook page to post their takes on the game. Selected and edited responses follow.
John Canterbury: “FINALLY, a clean, crisp, disciplined, well executed game. Proves if you play a clean game, you can do great things. Obviously the practices this week brought mental focus that was the difference in the game.”
Doug Spence: “They played about as well as they're capable of and if they continue like that the rest of the season they'll be in a pretty bowl game.”
Jack Morin: “This year has been kinda like a video game where you have to unlock more weapons each week. We are approaching the top level — including eight perfect extra points and an eighty-some yard punt.”
Gerry Van Ackeren: “A very solid home win over a marginal team.”
Opponent watch
Michigan is a little smaller and quicker than most Big Ten heavyweights — think Oklahoma — but let’s put a spotlight on UM’s special teams. The Wolverines average more than 15 yards per punt return, and running back Blake Corum can be a dangerous kickoff returner. UM ranks 15th nationally in net punting, and kicker Jake Moody has hit eight of nine field goals, including three of four from 40 yards or longer. Among Wolverine defenders, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson — 5½ sacks in five games — is projected as a top ten pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Before we bury 1-3 Wisconsin too quickly, note the upcoming schedule: at Illinois, vs. Army, at Purdue. That’s a get right October for an offense that must run the ball, with its backs, to get much from its quarterbacks, be it Graham Mertz — taken to the hospital after suffering a chest injury — or Chase Wolf. Neither is a dual-threat guy. They can’t create plays on their own.
Forecast
A hot time on the cool town Saturday night. Big game vibes.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH