McKewon: If the run game continues to rock, the Huskers could roll

LINCOLN — Nouredin Nouili didn’t know how many friends and family stayed up in his home country to watch his first start as Nebraska’s left guard.

After all, NU’s 56-7 smashing of Northwestern kicked off about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. By the time he talked to the Husker media, though, it was closer to dawn and his phone was possibly blowing up with texts over what he and his linemates did stateside Saturday night.

Four-hundred twenty-seven yards rushing. It’s fun to write. And it was fun to watch as Nebraska rushed for its most yards since the 2014 Illinois game, and it was fun to watch those yards come not because quarterback Adrian Martinez spun out of 29 tackles, but because NU’s offensive line got in the grill of a Big Ten defense and made holes big enough for any Husker truck to rumble through them.

“It’s tiring, but as an offensive lineman, that’s the best thing, to be able to say that you pushed somebody from Point A to B, and the guy behind you had success,” Nouili said.

Depending on the play, the guy behind Nouili could have been a running back or a receiver catching an option pitch. It didn’t much matter. The most-maligned position on Nebraska’s football team planted their feet in the turf and took Northwestern’s front seven for a ride. Pick your favorite run.