McKewon: Imagine the top 25 college football teams in a normal season

How might those be allocated going forward? In various ways:

» The ACC begins its season Sept. 12, two weeks before the SEC, and should get some kind of bump before the SEC train hits the tracks. Virginia Tech (27th), Miami (30th) and Louisville (31st) stand to gain pretty quickly, even as the Hokies don’t start their season until Sept. 19. The ACC has been a league so dominated by Clemson that few other teams appear in the top 25. In the final 2019 rankings, Clemson finished second, Notre Dame — which will play with the ACC this year — finished 12th, and that was it.

» Group of Five teams still playing, especially those in the American Athletic Conference, will get a lot of attention. Last year, four AAC teams — Memphis, Navy, Cincinnati and UCF — finished in the final top 25. (I only ranked Memphis and Navy from that quartet.) This year, those four, plus Houston and SMU, probably get a long look. Among other G5 teams that are playing, Appalachian State will be popular. The schedule appears to be one the Mountaineers can ace.