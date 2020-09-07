McKewon: Imagine the top 25 college football teams in a normal season

LINCOLN — The task for the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll was as simple and straightforward as John Lennon’s most famous solo recording.
Imagine.
Imagine there was no coronavirus. Imagine there were no teams sidelined by a worldwide pandemic. Imagine the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West hadn’t postponed their seasons, or imagine if the ACC, Big 12, SEC and others hadn’t chosen to plow ahead into the great viral unknown.
Imagine the top 25 football teams in that scenario, a normal year with the absence of off-field tumult.
In that scenario, the Big Ten did quite well. Six league teams — Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa — made the preseason Top 25. Five made my preseason ballot. Ohio State was a widely held contender for the College Football Playoff. Wisconsin was another contender to win the Big Ten.
None of those teams will be on the second poll that debuts Sunday, Sept. 13. Nor will any Pac-12 teams. That’s eight spots up for grabs. A 25-team poll for just 76 teams that are choosing to play this fall.
Here’s how my preseason ballot looked:
1. Ohio State
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Oregon
6. Alabama
7. Wisconsin
8. USC
9. LSU
10. Penn State
11. Oklahoma State
12. Tennessee
13. Texas A&M
14. Notre Dame
15. Florida
16. North Carolina
17. Memphis
18. Minnesota
19. UCF
20. Miami
21. Florida State
22. Iowa State
23. Air Force
24. Michigan
25. Auburn
That’s eight teams — five from the Big Ten, two from the Pac-12 and one from the Mountain West — that won’t be in the Sept. 13 ballot. In the official AP preseason poll, there were six Big Ten teams and three Pac-12 teams — plus Boise State at 28th — that won’t get votes in mid-September.
How might those be allocated going forward? In various ways:
» The ACC begins its season Sept. 12, two weeks before the SEC, and should get some kind of bump before the SEC train hits the tracks. Virginia Tech (27th), Miami (30th) and Louisville (31st) stand to gain pretty quickly, even as the Hokies don’t start their season until Sept. 19. The ACC has been a league so dominated by Clemson that few other teams appear in the top 25. In the final 2019 rankings, Clemson finished second, Notre Dame — which will play with the ACC this year — finished 12th, and that was it.
» Group of Five teams still playing, especially those in the American Athletic Conference, will get a lot of attention. Last year, four AAC teams — Memphis, Navy, Cincinnati and UCF — finished in the final top 25. (I only ranked Memphis and Navy from that quartet.) This year, those four, plus Houston and SMU, probably get a long look. Among other G5 teams that are playing, Appalachian State will be popular. The schedule appears to be one the Mountaineers can ace.
» BYU. In most years, the Cougars’ aggressive scheduling philosophy nets them good home games but their share of losses too. BYU doesn’t have any Power Five opponents in 2020, and if it can beat Navy in the season opener, it’s likely to finish undefeated. BYU is the only school west of Texas playing football. One team for a whole bunch of territory.
» Of course, more SEC teams. This is perhaps the most likely option. There are six SEC teams in the top 13 now, then Tennessee at No. 25. Kentucky and Mississippi State got votes. Though it’s unlikely we’ll see any SEC teams move up before their season starts Sept. 26, a 5-5 record in a league of that caliber will probably get major consideration from some voters. If Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss reaches 5-5 while facing five ranked teams, voters will give them the benefit of the doubt. Ditto with South Carolina. Heck, if Missouri or Arkansas makes it to 5-5, either team might be in the top 15.
