 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McKewon: Imagine the top 25 college football teams in a normal season
0 comments
FOOTBALL

McKewon: Imagine the top 25 college football teams in a normal season

Only $5 for 5 months
Ohio State

Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes would have been a College Football Playoff contender. Instead the Big Ten is sidelined while other power conferences try to play a season this fall.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LINCOLN — The task for the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll was as simple and straightforward as John Lennon’s most famous solo recording.

Imagine.

Imagine there was no coronavirus. Imagine there were no teams sidelined by a worldwide pandemic. Imagine the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West hadn’t postponed their seasons, or imagine if the ACC, Big 12, SEC and others hadn’t chosen to plow ahead into the great viral unknown.

Imagine the top 25 football teams in that scenario, a normal year with the absence of off-field tumult.

In that scenario, the Big Ten did quite well. Six league teams — Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa — made the preseason Top 25. Five made my preseason ballot. Ohio State was a widely held contender for the College Football Playoff. Wisconsin was another contender to win the Big Ten.

None of those teams will be on the second poll that debuts Sunday, Sept. 13. Nor will any Pac-12 teams. That’s eight spots up for grabs. A 25-team poll for just 76 teams that are choosing to play this fall.

Here’s how my preseason ballot looked:

1. Ohio State

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Oregon

6. Alabama

7. Wisconsin

8. USC

9. LSU

10. Penn State

11. Oklahoma State

12. Tennessee

13. Texas A&M

14. Notre Dame

15. Florida

16. North Carolina

17. Memphis

18. Minnesota

19. UCF

20. Miami

21. Florida State

22. Iowa State

23. Air Force

24. Michigan

25. Auburn

That’s eight teams — five from the Big Ten, two from the Pac-12 and one from the Mountain West — that won’t be in the Sept. 13 ballot. In the official AP preseason poll, there were six Big Ten teams and three Pac-12 teams — plus Boise State at 28th — that won’t get votes in mid-September.

How might those be allocated going forward? In various ways:

» The ACC begins its season Sept. 12, two weeks before the SEC, and should get some kind of bump before the SEC train hits the tracks. Virginia Tech (27th), Miami (30th) and Louisville (31st) stand to gain pretty quickly, even as the Hokies don’t start their season until Sept. 19. The ACC has been a league so dominated by Clemson that few other teams appear in the top 25. In the final 2019 rankings, Clemson finished second, Notre Dame — which will play with the ACC this year — finished 12th, and that was it.

» Group of Five teams still playing, especially those in the American Athletic Conference, will get a lot of attention. Last year, four AAC teams — Memphis, Navy, Cincinnati and UCF — finished in the final top 25. (I only ranked Memphis and Navy from that quartet.) This year, those four, plus Houston and SMU, probably get a long look. Among other G5 teams that are playing, Appalachian State will be popular. The schedule appears to be one the Mountaineers can ace.  

» BYU. In most years, the Cougars’ aggressive scheduling philosophy nets them good home games but their share of losses too. BYU doesn’t have any Power Five opponents in 2020, and if it can beat Navy in the season opener, it’s likely to finish undefeated. BYU is the only school west of Texas playing football. One team for a whole bunch of territory.

» Of course, more SEC teams. This is perhaps the most likely option. There are six SEC teams in the top 13 now, then Tennessee at No. 25. Kentucky and Mississippi State got votes. Though it’s unlikely we’ll see any SEC teams move up before their season starts Sept. 26, a 5-5 record in a league of that caliber will probably get major consideration from some voters. If Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss reaches 5-5 while facing five ranked teams, voters will give them the benefit of the doubt. Ditto with South Carolina. Heck, if Missouri or Arkansas makes it to 5-5, either team might be in the top 15.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert