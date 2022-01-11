McKewon: In Deondre Jackson, Huskers add a RB who hasn't yet shown what he can do

Nebraska received a commitment Tuesday from Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder:

» Well, he’s fresh. Jackson was buried on the Aggies’ depth chart, had three career carries and played in five total games. He'll arrive with four years of eligibility left — since the COVID year didn't count and he was able to redshirt in 2021 — so he’s effectively a redshirt freshman with two years of weight training and maturity in a Power Five football program.

It’s probably a better add than a true freshman at this point, but Jackson hasn’t proven much at the college level and he didn't bust through at A&M, where Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for nearly 2,000 yards this season.

» He’s a rumbler in the Dedrick Mills mold. They’re both from Georgia too. Jackson played at several schools in the state and graduated from Stephenson HS in Stone Mountain, which is east of Atlanta.

His running style is a downhill, punishing type with enough sizzle in his moves to bounce a run to the corner.