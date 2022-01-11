McKewon: In Deondre Jackson, Huskers add a RB who hasn't yet shown what he can do

Nebraska received a commitment Tuesday from Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder:
» Well, he’s fresh. Jackson was buried on the Aggies’ depth chart, had three career carries and played in five total games. He'll arrive with four years of eligibility left — since the COVID year didn't count and he was able to redshirt in 2021 — so he’s effectively a redshirt freshman with two years of weight training and maturity in a Power Five football program.
It’s probably a better add than a true freshman at this point, but Jackson hasn’t proven much at the college level and he didn't bust through at A&M, where Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for nearly 2,000 yards this season.
» He’s a rumbler in the Dedrick Mills mold. They’re both from Georgia too. Jackson played at several schools in the state and graduated from Stephenson HS in Stone Mountain, which is east of Atlanta.
His running style is a downhill, punishing type with enough sizzle in his moves to bounce a run to the corner.
Can he catch the ball? He'll have to in the offense of new coordinator Mark Whipple. Can he pass block? That kept certain guys off the field last season.
Jackson, like current Husker Jaquez Yant, doesn’t look fun to tackle, but he must develop into an all-around back.
» Now, who’s going to coach him and the rest of the Nebraska backs? If Twitter is your thing, former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite gave Jackson a follow recently. Applewhite has been one of the contenders for the NU job.
But there are other candidates too, including Florida's Greg Knox, in-house option Ron Brown and a few from the NFL, including the Chicago Bears’ Michael Pitre.
Whoever takes the job, they’ll inherit guys who are willing to compete but have yet to excel at the college level.
Jackson’s addition may indicate another guy is on his way out, since Jackson becomes the sixth scholarship back. Or perhaps he’s just too good to pass up.
