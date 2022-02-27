McKewon: In spring camp, Nebraska should like its QBs — but love the run game

LINCOLN — OK, OK, OK, of course Nebraska’s spring football camp will be awash in coverage of the quarterbacks, especially Casey Thompson, son of Sooner and former Longhorn who hopes to make the Huskers happy he transferred to NU.

You may not hear from him Monday when Nebraska holds its two-hour extravaganza of interviews, but rest assured, Thompson will be a topic. All of the quarterbacks will be. It’s the nature of the sport.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett might be the 17th reason why the Bulldogs won the 2021 national title. He’s still one of the few names from that team you’ll remember.

But Thompson may take NU only so far in the Big Ten. Ditto for new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s passing scheme. This isn’t a knock on either of them.

Whipple may be as good of a pass-game mind as there is in the Big Ten. Yet Nebraska’s record when throwing the ball 30, 35 or 40 times per game hasn’t been very good since 2011. At each interval, NU has a losing record.

When the Huskers have thrown the ball 40 or more times since 2011, they are 2-16. The two wins — a 27-24 Hail Mary victory over Northwestern in 2013 and a 25-24 victory over Purdue in 2017 — were as ugly as they were pretty, and underline this: It will be hard for Nebraska to pass its way to a Big Ten West crown.

Purdue’s success last year indicates it might be possible, and Whipple’s success at Pittsburgh does, as well. In his three years as Pitt’s offensive coordinator, the Panthers attempted 40 or more passes 15 times. Pitt won eight. In 2021, its was 4-1 in such games.

NU couldn’t make passing fancy work with Tommy Armstrong or Tanner Lee, and the average number of passes per game by eight Big Ten West champs is 27.4. The average number of rushes: 42.4.

That’s basically 70 plays per game — 61% of which were runs.

So if the quarterbacks are the flash part of spring camp, the run game — which features two new position coaches and a bevy of unknowns — is where coach Scott Frost and Co. will make cash in 2022.

What will it look like? Is it Whipple’s run scheme? Frost’s run scheme? How much will the quarterbacks — surely in noncontact green jerseys for spring — be involved? Is the new, aggressive teaching style of line coach Donovan Raiola going to create the “crease runs” Frost craves? Will running backs coach Bryan Applewhite find two or three bellcows who can get through a hole and run over a few guys?

“Schools with tradition — who have history — tend to come back to that tradition and history,” Applewhite said in an interview about NU’s status as a national power and running back school. “It might take a little massaging, a little tweak here, a little tweak there, but it comes back.”

Can Nebraska — as it once did — just line up, hand it to a back and roll? That’s what Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota do.

Last year, Nebraska struggled some. The top five running backs combined for a 4.45-yard average. That’s not bad — it’s basically what Iowa did — but it’s well short of Wisconsin’s 5.75-yard average for its top five backs and it’s nowhere near the 6.39-yard average NU had with its top five backs in 2018.

Frost threw the ball plenty that season, but the run game with Devine Ozigbo and Maurice Washington helped produce 31 runs of 20 or more yards. In 2021, that dropped to 18.

That 2018 season also featured the best NU offensive line of the Frost era, and Raiola has to find a way in spring to develop guys while two of his best linemen, Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran, are banged up. Raiola has to find a center for one and a couple of tough guards.

Applewhite, kind of an old-school type, wants toughness from his backs. The undersized Rahmir Johnson fits the bill. Can Applewhite get Johnson just a little shiftier, so 4-yard runs become 10?

Run games are proven in the fall but they’re built, to some degree, in spring. Whipple can take the passing offense any way you like, but Nebraska has had coaches who could do that before. Bill Callahan, Shawn Watson, Mike Riley and Danny Langsdorf are no longer in the building.

Like the QBs, love the run game. On with the Rewind.

» When Nebraska basketball lost to Iowa Friday night — which came 24 hours after $3.5 million man Fred Hoiberg kept his job — colleague Jimmy Watkins asked the coach a good question in postgame press conference: “Where do you think the program needs change?”

Hoiberg: “We need to win more.”

Fred has a dry humor. For example, few coaches would explain in a monotonous voice that their own Senior Night as a player went so badly they went home and broke a lamp. Hoiberg does.

“We need to win more” is a dry line after a late-night game. But it’s a little too glib, and at some point, Hoiberg has to level with press and public — who will be asked to pack Pinnacle Bank Arena for low- and mid-major home games next winter — in a way that offers more insight into how he and NU coaches were so wrong about this season.

» Expect continued fallout from the College Football Playoff committee's failure to convince all leagues to immediately expand to 12 teams. Then the sport will get on with itself and move forward.

The likelihood of the CFP expanding during the first TV contract, with ABC/ESPN controlling the entire inventory just as the SEC would have preferred, was always a longer shot than it seemed. That's regardless of how the national media reporters — excited to tweet from more games in December and continue their plug for the Coastal Carolinas and UTEPs of the sport — framed it.

Taking the CFP to an open market — likely to be shared by at least two networks — is the wise play. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt should call a CFP game.

» Kevin Warren had a rough first year as Big Ten commissioner. Working more closely with the presidents than the athletic directors drew considerable, understandable criticism from A.D.s accustomed to Jim Delany. But if he’s able to negotiate a massive TV contract, Warren could be set up for a more prominent spot within his league and in the sport.

» If the Big Ten signs the biggest contract possible, it likely comes with scheduling tradeoffs. Fans can live with the occasional Thursday or Friday night football game. So can teams. Nebraska has played Thursday night games before. Won ’em, too.

But Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball programs are put through a scheduling ringer. I’d put a stop to it.

Illinois has a pretty good men’s basketball team. The Illini didn’t play a single Big Ten Saturday home game. Not. One. Illinois had Big Ten home games on every day of the week — except Saturday.

If the league can take just a little less money, it can create more defined windows — a couple of weeknights, Saturday and Sunday — for its basketball schedules. Friday at 8 p.m.? It’s not just the beat writers on deadline turning up their nose at those tips.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.