McKewon: In the Nebraska-Northwestern race, it's usually too close to call until the very end

LINCOLN — You can dig into as much data as you like, poll all the participants and even do a runoff election in the form of an overtime period.

But sometimes, a couple images from the campaign trail — which in this case is Nebraska and Northwestern’s fascinatingly tight football series — tell a good story. Since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, the two “NUs” have played nine times. The Huskers have won five. The Wildcats have won four. And the drama of the series — more frequent than a race in the House — can be best viewed by standing near an end zone three hours after kickoff, or even right near a goalpost.

In 2012, that was Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips watching a Wildcat kick come up just short in a 29-28 Nebraska win.

In 2013, the unforgettable Hail Mary pass from Ron Kellogg to Jordan Westerkamp was best viewed from the opposite side of south end zone, where Westerkamp’s catch was clearer to see.

In 2015, a two-point conversion came up short for the Huskers in that same end zone in Northwestern’s two-point win. In 2017, it was the north end zone where Northwestern scored and Nebraska couldn’t in overtime. And in 2018 and 2019, field goals — by the Wildcats in 2018, the Huskers in 2019 — ended the games.