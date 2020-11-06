McKewon: In the Nebraska-Northwestern race, it's usually too close to call until the very end

LINCOLN — You can dig into as much data as you like, poll all the participants and even do a runoff election in the form of an overtime period.
But sometimes, a couple images from the campaign trail — which in this case is Nebraska and Northwestern’s fascinatingly tight football series — tell a good story. Since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, the two “NUs” have played nine times. The Huskers have won five. The Wildcats have won four. And the drama of the series — more frequent than a race in the House — can be best viewed by standing near an end zone three hours after kickoff, or even right near a goalpost.
In 2012, that was Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips watching a Wildcat kick come up just short in a 29-28 Nebraska win.
In 2013, the unforgettable Hail Mary pass from Ron Kellogg to Jordan Westerkamp was best viewed from the opposite side of south end zone, where Westerkamp’s catch was clearer to see.
In 2015, a two-point conversion came up short for the Huskers in that same end zone in Northwestern’s two-point win. In 2017, it was the north end zone where Northwestern scored and Nebraska couldn’t in overtime. And in 2018 and 2019, field goals — by the Wildcats in 2018, the Huskers in 2019 — ended the games.
Nebraska has had three coaches — and three athletic directors — during that span. Northwestern had one of each. The Huskers, volatile in the polls. Northwestern steady. Nebraska’s players know it, too.
“A tough, hard-nosed football team who's really not going to make a ton of mistakes,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said.
Senior guard Matt Farniok: “We know it's going to be a kind of inch-by-inch type of game and we always look forward to those types of games.”
“Every minute counts when you play them,” cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said.
They know by experience. Nearly every Nebraska game with Northwestern goes down to the last few ballots.
“Why not expect a close game,” Wildcat coach Pat Fitzgerald joked this week. “It’s all about the fans, so let’s keep it close to keep everyone watching all the way through.”
Six of the previous nine games have either been tied in the fourth quarter or had lead changes to determine the winner. In 2012, the Huskers overcame a 12-point deficit. In 2013, of course, the Hail Mary won it. In 2015, Northwestern turned a 22-19 deficit into a 30-28 win. In 2017, with then-coach Mike Riley’s tenure on the ropes, Nebraska appeared poised to pull an upset, leading by seven and possessing the ball at the Wildcat 19.
Then-NU quarterback Tanner Lee threw an interception on first down. Northwestern tied the game and won in overtime.
“There’s no reasonable reason — considering where the defensive program was at — to believe that they should be able to do everything that needs to be done in the game, to win the game,” an incredulous Bob Diaco, NU’s defensive coordinator for one year, said after that one.
If possible, the 2018 loss to Northwestern was more improbable. The Huskers lost a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead, and the Wildcats drove 99 yards for the tying touchdown before winning in overtime.
The Huskers had 89 yards in penalties. The Wildcats had 5. That stuck in coach Scott Frost’s craw this week.
“You can’t do that against a good team like Northwestern, a team that’s not going to beat themselves,” Frost said.
More standards of the Nebraska-Northwestern series:
» Northwestern’s drives tend to keep the constituents in suspense: The Wildcats attempted more fourth downs than any other Big Ten team in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This season, Northwestern is 5 for 5 on fourth down.
The Wildcats’ playing style values possessions and tends to tick toward longer, more time-consuming drives that keep an opponent’s offense off the field and save Northwestern’s defense from too many snaps. Though Fitzgerald is fond of saying “stats are for losers” he appears to embrace that one.
In four wins over Nebraska, Northwestern is 7 of 8 on fourth down. It helps offset 21 for 54 on third down in those games.
» Ground game matters: Nebraska has had success running the ball in Evanston — averaging 244 yards per game in four contests — while struggling far more at home. Three times — Ameer Abdullah in 2012 and 2014, and Devine Ozigbo in 2018 — Husker running backs cleared 100 yards in a game, and Nebraska starting quarterbacks have averaged 72.25 rushing yards per game in three previous starts.
» Never the same suit twice: Nebraska has never, at least before Saturday, worn quite the same look in Evanston.
In 2012, NU’s red pants had the old-school white stripes. In 2014 and 2016, the Huskers opted for all white, with the 2016 uniform being perhaps the best alternate uniform the Huskers have worn. In 2018, Frost had stripes removed from the pants. Is Saturday the game Nebraska dares bust out the road Blackshirts alternate?
» A program with a constant, long-time identity vs. one still building its culture: Even if Northwestern has a new offensive coordinator for the first time since 2008, the program is defined — now and perhaps for decades to come — by Fitzgerald, an All-America linebacker at the school who enters his 15th year as coach.
Because of the high academic standards, Northwestern offers fewer scholarships than nearly every program in college football. The Wildcats rarely have waves of players transferring. Their games are close — 35 decided by 10 or fewer points since 2015 — and their offense is typically modest, as Northwestern hasn’t averaged 30 points per game since 2012. Its success or failure is often a commentary on a more volatile opponent.
Clearly, Frost admires Northwestern as much as he wants to beat the Wildcats.
“It’s good coaching,” Frost said. “It’s having a veteran team. It’s probably having a lot of smart kids on your team. You know, you can’t be a dummy and get into Northwestern.
"The kids that play football there are probably the type of kids every parent wants their daughter to marry.”
Nebraska thinks it can build that kind of program, too — only with higher-rated recruits from all over the nation. What Frost thinks the Huskers need most, at this point, is simply more time on the campaign trail instead of being stuck in a practice facility, waiting to play a game. There’s no easy way to measure progress without the actual event.
“I think from a maturity standpoint, our kids have turned a corner,” Frost said. “I think they are doing fundamental things better, but we’ve got to win a game sometime and get confidence and build on that.”
The Huskers will try to start a red wave in a purple town Saturday.
Three and Out
By Sam McKewon and Evan Bland
1. Everything for Northwestern orbits around the run game. It features talented back Isaiah Bowser, sets up play-action and gives the defense an edge in time of possession. If Nebraska can extend the promise it showed in the trenches against Ohio State — when the front seven was physical and assignment-sound — the Wildcats' entire game plan changes.
2. If Nebraska’s defense wins third and fourth down, it almost certainly wins the game, as Northwestern lacks the explosive offense to drop chunk plays all over the field. If the Wildcats are successful on those downs, it could be a long and frustrating day.
3. Watch turnovers. Nebraska has to take care of the ball, and quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey each had a costly fumble at Ohio State. At some point, Nebraska’s offense must stop hurting itself with self-inflicted errors like turnovers and penalties.
