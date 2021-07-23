McKewon: Iowa's lines are always strong. This year the rest of the team is too

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa’s practices still appear to be bloodbaths.

Tyler Linderbaum, one of three players representing the Hawkeyes at Big Ten media days, has unique insight. An All-America center and Rimington Trophy finalist in 2020, Linderbaum started his Iowa career on the defensive line. He’s been on both sides.

“Iron sharpens iron, like they say,” Linderbaum said Friday. “Over the years that I’ve been here, every single day it’s a good battle with the guys. There might be fights. There might be skirmishes. But at the end of the day you’re brothers, you're teammates.”

Controlled violence has served Iowa well over the years. Hawkeye offensive and defensive linemen go to the NFL. They more than hold their own against every Big Ten team.

You can beat Iowa. But you don’t push Iowa around.

With that culture set on the lines, the Hawkeyes aim to get better in other areas. And they might have the skill players to win the West in 2021.

“We have a great mix to have an explosive unit,” Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy said Friday. “With all of our tight ends, all of our running backs, plus the receivers, there’s a lot of people to get the ball to. And once we get the ball in our hands, we can really light up the field.”