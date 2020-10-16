McKewon: Is Minnesota a Big Ten West contender? The schedule says it is

How did the Gophers get a third Friday night game on Nov. 20? Hard to say. Nebraska wanted that spot (when it hosts Illinois) to coincide with the start of finals week the following day. The Minnesota-Purdue game is on BTN. It’s fair to assume Huskers-Illini may end up on that network, as well.

Perhaps it pays to be kind to the Big Ten. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on Aug. 17 commended the conference because it “actually put player health and safety first, like they said all along.”

The state reported 564 cases on Aug. 17. It has been over 1,000 cases daily for the last week. The daily antigen testing procedures should be good enough to eliminate the kind of outbreaks that have hit Baylor this season — so long as Minnesota players don’t contract the virus while out and about.

A featured spot on Big Ten Friday night football would suggest the league is counting on Minnesota to stay clean.

The Gophers appear to be in flux related to some of their players opting out of the season. Fleck hinted to the likelihood of it on Oct. 5 without naming names. One player he got back, receiver Rashod Bateman, traded in his No. 13 jersey for No. 0 to show Minnesota’s zero-tolerance policy for racism.