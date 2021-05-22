McKewon: Is this Jim Harbaugh's last stand at Michigan?

This spring, The World-Herald has been taking a closer look at all of Nebraska's opponents in 2021. Here's an update on Michigan.
LINCOLN — Five years ago, a man in khaki pants set college football on fire.
It’s easy to forget the kind of grip Jim Harbaugh had on the sport in 2016. His first season at Michigan in 2015 — a 10-3 record he hasn't surpassed since — was good, but his approach to recruiting, which included a “Summer Swarm” barnstorming tour of satellite camps all over the nation that June, was like a warning: Michigan’s back, it’s in your face, and somewhat unbearable. Harbaugh’s big mug was in the middle of everything.
You bet the media ate it up. And you bet the SEC didn’t like it. Alabama coach Nick Saban, who had just won the national title, even clutched his pearls.
“There needs to be somebody who looks out for what’s best for the game, not what’s best for the Big Ten or not what’s best for the SEC or not what’s best for Jim Harbaugh, but what’s best for the game of college football,” Saban said in May 2016.
Whether Saban was right or not — after an uproar, the NCAA ultimately limited how colleges can conduct satellite camps — was beside the point. Harbaugh was the story. A deal with Michael Jordan’s brand at Nike. A deal with Derek Jeter’s media company. A big-ticket recruiting class. Waves! Noise! In 2016, Business Insider ran a story with the headline: “27 Examples of Jim Harbaugh’s Insane Competitiveness.”
In 2021, the buzz is gone. Harbaugh hasn’t tweeted from his account since Sept. 2020. UM’s April spring game was closed to the public and media, so leaks and guesswork were the best way to figure out what happened. He has six new assistants, a giant question mark at quarterback, a roster dented by double-digit transfers, and a new, 33-year-old defensive coordinator whose primary job experience has been working for Jim’s brother, John, head coach of the NFL's Ravens.
“It was not on my radar,” Mike Macdonald said this spring of his new role. “I was a little bit in shock.”
Boy, that’s encouraging. So is the fact that Harbaugh cut his pay in half — down to $4 million per year — to sign a new five-year contract. Who does that? A coach who could leave Michigan for the NFL at just about any time.
After the 2021 schedule, he just might.
Michigan hosts a talented Washington team Sept. 11 in a game that, if the Wolverines win, should translate to a 4-0 start. Then it gets rocky — at Wisconsin Oct. 2, at Nebraska Oct. 9, and later trips to Michigan State and Penn State, with its traditional closing game against Ohio State, which never shows UM an ounce of mercy.
With a loss to UW, it looks like 6-6, given the schedule, and the fact Michigan had eight players — including a long snapper — selected in the 2021 NFL draft. The Wolverines did not lack for talent last season. In a 2-4 campaign that included hide-your-eyes home losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin, Michigan appeared to lack cohesion and, to some degree, clarity.
Make no mistake: The University of Michigan did not resemble Nebraska — or, for that matter, Ohio State — in the COVID pandemic. NU and OSU led the charge for football last fall. Michigan, by all appearances, was one of the most reticent schools for a return. Its president, Mark Schlissel, received a vote of no confidence from the faculty last September. It didn’t affect his job but it sent a message. Graduate student employees went on strike for a time, as well, last fall. And remember when Michigan had to pull all of its student-athletes off the road in January and quarantined them for two weeks because of a few positive tests for the B.1.1.7 variant? Sports were a lower priority on UM’s campus in 2020 and 2021.
Good! Some might say. Too much, say others. Debate among yourselves. Point is, Michigan was different — so much so it didn’t play the final three games on its schedule because of positive tests in the program. That included the rivalry against Ohio State.
“The players, to a man, wanted to play this game,” Harbaugh said Dec. 8 of the rivalry. “This is a daily process, and we follow the daily decisions that are made, and we proceed with what’s in the best interest of the health and safety of our players and our staff.”
He sounded like a hostage in that Zoom interview with reporters. With each passing year, Harbaugh seems to get a little gloomier. It’s a little comical that a coach with a 49-22 record is seen as on the hot seat — Nebraska would take a 70% win rate from Scott Frost over the next six seasons — but Harbaugh was expected to deliver titles and wins over Ohio State. The two goals are connected, and he has achieved neither.
Harbaugh’s signature gift — recruiting and developing elite quarterbacks — hasn’t quite carried over to Michigan, although five-star freshman JJ McCarthy has promise. He’ll compete with Cade McNamara — who beat Rutgers last season — and Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman, who threw for 5,260 yards in Lubbock. Michigan’s backs and receivers tend to be talented; Ronnie Bell has 1,159 yards receiving in the last 19 games. UM’s offensive line is young and talented, like Nebraska’s group.
Michigan’s defense, a strength for most of Harbaugh’s tenure, fell off last season because UM didn’t have the corners to play Don Brown’s man coverage scheme. Brown was fired just before Christmas and quickly took the same job at Arizona.
Macdonald is now the guy. The guy who was meant to be Macdonald’s co-defensive coordinator, Maurice Linguist, took the Buffalo head coaching job. Like many DCs in college football, Macdonald likes to move around his personnel and offer quarterbacks different looks.
“Watch our Baltimore defense and tell me the times we look like a 3-4,” Macdonald said. “There’s going to be a certain percentage there. But there’s a lot of times we’re going to look like a 4-3, there’s sometimes we’re going to look like a 6-1, there’s some times we’re going to look like a 6-2, OK? "Sometimes you’re not going to know what the heck it looks like.”
Hey — Bo Pelini was only 35 when he took over the Nebraska defensive coordinator job, and he was pretty good.
His boss was out by the end of that season, though. Fired after 9-3.
That’s not likely to be Harbaugh’s fate. He’d just leave, take one of the five NFL jobs that are open each year, and Michigan would back up the money truck to Matt Campbell’s house.
Five years ago, you wouldn’t have believed such a thing. But you wouldn’t have believed an $8 million man would cut his own salary in half, either.
“I wanted to attack every single day, and that was the mindset,” Harbaugh told reporters in a Zoom call this winter. “High energy. That’s what we’ve asked our players to do, our coaches to do, and I believe I’m setting the example in that regard.”
This could be Harbaugh’s last chance to jolt the program before he bolts from it.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH