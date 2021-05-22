McKewon: Is this Jim Harbaugh's last stand at Michigan?

Make no mistake: The University of Michigan did not resemble Nebraska — or, for that matter, Ohio State — in the COVID pandemic. NU and OSU led the charge for football last fall. Michigan, by all appearances, was one of the most reticent schools for a return. Its president, Mark Schlissel, received a vote of no confidence from the faculty last September. It didn’t affect his job but it sent a message. Graduate student employees went on strike for a time, as well, last fall. And remember when Michigan had to pull all of its student-athletes off the road in January and quarantined them for two weeks because of a few positive tests for the B.1.1.7 variant? Sports were a lower priority on UM’s campus in 2020 and 2021.

Good! Some might say. Too much, say others. Debate among yourselves. Point is, Michigan was different — so much so it didn’t play the final three games on its schedule because of positive tests in the program. That included the rivalry against Ohio State.

“The players, to a man, wanted to play this game,” Harbaugh said Dec. 8 of the rivalry. “This is a daily process, and we follow the daily decisions that are made, and we proceed with what’s in the best interest of the health and safety of our players and our staff.”