McKewon: It's do-or-die for the Huskers. And it looks like they're finally ready to do

But if even you filter for conference-only games, NU moves up from 101st in points per game to … 99th.

And what about the 10 P5 teams Nebraska did outscore last season? Their combined record was 19-67. Three of them — Vanderbilt, Kansas and Arizona — didn’t win a game. All three fired their coaches. So did Illinois and Tennessee.

Teams that do not score points do not keep their coaches long. They tend to lose, and they are usually boring.

Nebraska’s offense has been exciting like a roller coaster can be. Lots of yards, lots of turnovers, lots on the shoulders of a single guy, quarterback Adrian Martinez, whose level of help — from linemen, receivers and backs — has been in decline since the end of 2018.

Martinez pumped up the receivers Thursday while noting that many of them still have another level to be “unlocked.” Frost pumped up the talent in the running back room while desiring to see “a main guy, and a backup or two” emerge out of a group of six. Before you anoint any of them, remember: One of them has to pass block for Martinez, and catch passes from him.

It’s the offensive line — on paper, the most talented in years — for which Frost found more than platitudes.