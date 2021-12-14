McKewon: Jaeden Gould fits Nebraska's mold for defensive backs

Nebraska received a commitment from defensive back Jaeden Gould. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 190-pound four-star prospect from New Jersey:

* * *

» Hit stick. Gould's highlight film shows he has the speed to make the bang-bang play and a taste for the big hit. Concerns about targeting aside, a big-hitting defensive back is part of dissuasion techniques defenses use to ward off throws in the middle of the field.

Gould appears to be more of a safety than corner, but the physicality comes in handy at either position.

» Fits the Fisher mold: Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher generally prefers long, lean defensive backs.

There have been exceptions — Cam Taylor-Britt was pretty stocky, and Noa Pola-Gates is a shorter safety — but Gould won’t be one of them. He isn’t as tall as Myles Farmer or Braxton Clark, but he compares in height and length to Quinton Newsome, who at times was NU’s best defensive back in 2021.