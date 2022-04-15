McKewon: Jim Harbaugh says Michigan could be 'scary good' in 2022

LINCOLN — Jim Harbaugh finally kicked Ohio State in the teeth and seemed ready to leave town.

Michigan’s football coach, a khaki-wearing, one man soap opera, interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings NFL job this winter after beating his rival for the first time in seven tries and qualifying for the College Football Playoff. UM scrambled to figure out Harbaugh’s successor on the chance the Vikings hired him.

Until the Vikings didn’t hire him. Or Harbaugh decided he didn’t want the job. Feelings got bruised enough that the drama probably contributed to the departure of Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, to Miami. The best Wolverine team in 15 years quickly became the second-biggest story to Harbaugh’s front-row drama.

But he’s back coaching the defending Big Ten champions. And he says he’s back for good.

“You know the law of averages is going to catch up with you at some point,” Harbaugh told reporters March 8. He signed a five-year deal that starts with a $7 million salary. “But this is where you want to be. I walk around our field — weight room, out there with the guys, coaches and players, there’s people that are engaged. Players come up to you, they’ve got a smile on their face. ‘What’s up, Coach? Whaddya we got today?’

“Just makes the days fly by.”

Like sand through an hourglass in Ann Arbor, of course.

And then you watch Michigan’s April 2 spring game, an impressive, physical, full-tackling affair. You watch the top two or three offensive lines, the backs, the receiving skill on the edges — including 6-foot-3, 205-pound freshman Darrius Clemons — and you realize that, drama or no, the Wolverines look like they’re going to win a lot of games — including that Nov. 12 tilt with Nebraska.

“The state of Michigan football is scary good right now,” Harbaugh said.

He was referring to his team’s ability to replace three elite defensive linemen, including two edge rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who may go in the first round of the NFL draft later this month.

It’s Michigan’s offense that really looks the part. The line moves in unison, with aggression; backs have room to run. A big hole at center has been filled by Virginia transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi, a Rimington Trophy finalist in 2021 who could be the top offensive line addition of the 2022 portal season.

“He hasn’t missed a beat,” Harbaugh said of Oluwatimi. “He came in and hit the ground running like he’s been here three or four years.”

Oluwatimi is snapping the ball to quarterback Cade McNamara, a steady manager of the offense who threw 14 touchdowns and two interceptions in the team’s first 11 games. In the final three — wins over Ohio State and Iowa, a loss to Georgia — McNamara threw one touchdown against four picks, revealing, to some degree, his limits as a QB.

McNamara is not Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, or even Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, but he’s the clear starter in 2022, especially when backup JJ McCarthy missed spring ball with arm soreness. Behind McCarthy is walk-on Davis Warren, who won a battle with leukemia several years ago and joined the team last season. He outplayed Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman in the spring game.

At running back, co-starter Blake Corum returns. He’s the smaller, shiftier guy; Donovan Edwards, Tavierre Dunlap and Kalel Mullings — who doubles as a linebacker — are the bigger, burlier backs in line to replace Hassan Haskins. Michigan’s wideouts should be second only to Ohio State; six of the team’s top seven pass-catchers return from 2021 and Ronnie Bell, who missed all but one game last season with a torn ACL, should be full-go by the start of 2022.

“When we start playing other teams, I’ve got a lot of dudes to throw to,” McNamara told Michigan reporters after the spring game.

That adds up to an offense that can offset the almost-inevitable step back the defense should take.

Michigan will have its third defensive coordinator — this time, Jesse Minter — in as many years now that Mike Macdonald returned back the NFL to coordinate the Ravens’ defense. Minter may well be every bit the coordinator Macdonald was, but he won’t have Hutchinson, Ojabo, linebacker Josh Ross or safety Dax Hill, the key to Michigan’s back-end success last season.

Hutchinson, potentially the first overall pick in two weeks, was one of Michigan’s great leaders, an effort guy with the talent to match. Ojabo had 11 sacks — second in the Big Ten only to Hutchinson’s 14½.

“We’ve got to find new ways to generate pressure,” sophomore linebacker Junior Colson said after the spring game. “Everybody’s got to buy in, play as a unit. Last year, we had two crazy edge rushers, so we really didn’t have to do that much.”

It’s reasonable to assume Michigan allows a little more than the 17.4 points per game it did in 2021. Even if it’s 21 points per game — that’d the second-highest total in the Harbaugh era — the Wolverines have the ground-based offensive attack to overcome it.

The schedule is a ripe plum, too. Eight home games! Michigan spends its first month in the Big House pounding Colorado State, Hawaii, Connecticut and Maryland before a pivotal Oct. 1 game at Iowa, which lost 42-3 to the Wolverines in the Big Ten title game. Michigan hosts Penn State and Michigan State in October with a bye week in between. Nebraska visits Nov. 12, followed by Illinois, and finally that annual tilt at Ohio State Nov. 26.

It’s possible — likely? — both teams are undefeated at kickoff and that both teams have the most dominant run games in the league. It’ll be hard for Big Ten foes to beat what they can’t stop, and if you turn on Michigan’s spring game and watch those offensive lines churn, well, you might agree with the Big Ten’s oddest coaching duck.

Michigan could be scary good.

“I could coach a long time,” Harbaugh said. “I see no end in sight when you’re around this kind of group.”

