McKewon: JoJo Domann's return could turn Blackshirts into beasts in 2021

Taylor-Britt’s return would help the Huskers lock down one side of the field.

Quinton Newsome, a likely replacement for Dicaprio Bootle, can man the other side, as might Braxton Clark, returning from another injury in his short career. If Taylor-Britt leaves, NU may need to explore the transfer portal. (Already, the Huskers are looking at running backs and a big wideout like Arizona’s Jalen Curry.)

One could make an argument that the safety spot — where Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke teamed up for generally strong seasons — is more important than corner.

That duo had a few hiccups early — tackling problems at Northwestern, for example — and allowed a few fourth-down touchdown runs against Minnesota and Rutgers, but Nebraska would rather not start over there. Myles Farmer had an ankle injury at Purdue that was bad enough to keep him out the rest of the year. Behind Farmer, there’s Noa Pola-Gates, Isaac Gifford and incoming freshmen.

You can see how the needle on the 2021 season shifts a bit on the return of some or all of those five.

Running back Dedrick Mills is an important player to watch, too, but the portal options, should NU need them, will be decent. The Husker offense remains appealing for skill players.