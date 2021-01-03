McKewon: JoJo Domann's return could turn Blackshirts into beasts in 2021

LINCOLN — Nebraska landed its second-highest-rated recruit Saturday afternoon when Wynden Ho’ohuli announced on NBC that he had picked the Huskers.
Or perhaps Ho’ohuli was No. 3. It depends on whether you view JoJo Domann’s decision to return to NU — permitted by the NCAA’s pandemic allowance — as a recruiting win.
The Husker defensive brain trust likely saw it that way. And there are five more names on that side of ball who, if they choose to return for 2021, can transform the Blackshirts from decent to one of the Big Ten’s best defenses. Or, more to the point, a unit that can look Oklahoma squarely in the eye Sept. 18 and hope to slow down the Sooners.
Domann — who began his career as a safety, moved to linebacker and now plays a position somewhere in between — was arguably the most important returning piece.
Domann is stout enough to play on the line of scrimmage as a backside pursuit option and agile enough to cover tight ends and slot receivers on deep routes. Domann doesn’t have to come off the field whether NU is playing Iowa or Oklahoma.
Nebraska perhaps has players in the pipeline who can approximate Domann’s skills, but they don’t have the down-in, down-out experience in the role. What’s more, they haven’t learned — as Domann generally has in the past 10 games or so — when to go make a play and when to fit within the scheme as help.
“When you’re a really good football player, that’s you do,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said midseason. “You help other people and your teammates make plays when their number is called, and when your number is called, you make one.
“I don’t think any of us have seen the ceiling on JoJo Domann yet.”
He said that before about Domann, who amassed 110 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 11 pass breakups, and I suspect it’s part of the recruiting pitch Nebraska is offering these senior defenders.
You’re good. You can be even better.
Defensive tackle Ben Stille got the same treatment from Chinander just before Senior Day.
“I hope we get him back for another year because I think he’s on the verge of having a big-time breakout here,” Chinander said of Stille, who has always been an effort guy but had to lift and eat his way into a Big Ten defensive line body after starting his career at outside linebacker.
Will Honas — much better in 2020 than 2019, when he was still coming back from a knee injury — is a strong candidate to return because he missed almost the entire 2018 season with the torn ACL.
In a four-man rotation — with Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich and incoming Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic — Honas wouldn’t have to play as much. He might be NU’s best interior blitzer, as well.
If Nebraska gets back Domann, Stille and Honas, for argument’s sake, that would be a big boost to the primary function of any Big Ten defense — stopping the run.
But the pass defense hinges on the forthcoming decisions in the secondary. Again, Chinander’s philosophy — as good as you are, you can be better — looms large.
It’s especially true for Cam Taylor-Britt — a junior corner who probably could enter the NFL draft and, with good testing, get picked, but stands to improve his stock with one more year at NU.
The league’s first-team corners — Shaun Wade and Greg Newsome — are NFL-bound, leaving Taylor-Britt with Indiana’s Tiawan Mullen and Michigan State’s Shakur Brown as the top returning corners. Taylor-Britt gets three crucial games — Oklahoma, Ohio State and Michigan — on tape for 2021. All three teams possess talented pass catchers.
Taylor-Britt’s return would help the Huskers lock down one side of the field.
Quinton Newsome, a likely replacement for Dicaprio Bootle, can man the other side, as might Braxton Clark, returning from another injury in his short career. If Taylor-Britt leaves, NU may need to explore the transfer portal. (Already, the Huskers are looking at running backs and a big wideout like Arizona’s Jalen Curry.)
One could make an argument that the safety spot — where Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke teamed up for generally strong seasons — is more important than corner.
That duo had a few hiccups early — tackling problems at Northwestern, for example — and allowed a few fourth-down touchdown runs against Minnesota and Rutgers, but Nebraska would rather not start over there. Myles Farmer had an ankle injury at Purdue that was bad enough to keep him out the rest of the year. Behind Farmer, there’s Noa Pola-Gates, Isaac Gifford and incoming freshmen.
You can see how the needle on the 2021 season shifts a bit on the return of some or all of those five.
Running back Dedrick Mills is an important player to watch, too, but the portal options, should NU need them, will be decent. The Husker offense remains appealing for skill players.
There probably isn’t a Stille, Taylor-Britt or Dismuke in the portal — not guys NU could easily land, anyway, or who already know Nebraska’s defense the way they do.
And while the Huskers’ D still didn’t generate as many turnovers as Chinander wants, consider how often the defense was put in awful positions by NU’s mistake-prone offense. Consider that NU’s 4.62 points allowed per red zone trip is the program's best mark since 2012. That defense, with Will Compton, Baker Steinkuhler, PJ Smith, Eric Martin, Daimion Stafford and Sean Fisher, was full of experience, too.
Imagine if all of those guys had the chance to come back. Imagine if they did.
If Domann is a domino, the Blackshirts could have one heck of a 2021.
More Huskers and college football thoughts from the last few weeks:
Even if Nebraska makes changes on special teams, remember: It doesn’t currently have an assistant spot open for a full-time, well-paid approach. Either a current assistant assumes that role, a current assistant moves on or NU stays pat with its current analyst approach.
Some think in the adage of “you get what you pay for.” Others think Nebraska paid far too much for Bruce Read to coordinate mediocrity in 2015 and 2016.
Read’s special teams ranked 26th and 44th, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Nebraska ranked 120th and 114th in 2019 and 2020.
Notre Dame is probably two scores better than Nebraska — and one better than Iowa and Northwestern — but its struggle against Alabama, and coach Brian Kelly’s snotty press conference afterward, underlines the challenge in front of, say, every Big Ten West team out there. Including Nebraska.
The Fighting Irish lost 31-14 in the way Nebraska lost 28-10 at Southern California in 2006 and the way Bill Snyder and Pat Jones lost to Tom Osborne all those years — with the losing team patting itself on the back for occasionally avoiding abject embarrassment through a modest game plan.
“This wasn't a matter of getting knocked off the ball or not having enough players to compete against Alabama,” Kelly said after the game. “This was about making plays. And so, you know, I guess everybody needs to continue to carry this narrative that Notre Dame is not good enough.
"Look at the scores of the games that Alabama has played all year, and I think we need to start to change the narrative a little bit.”
When you’re making the College Football Playoff and saying that? Well, you’re doing a sales job, and looking down your nose at anyone who pretends not to smell the sales pitch.
There is room for empathy here.
What Notre Dame does to beat the ACC’s riffraff, which finished 0-6 in the bowl season, does not translate to beating elite, motivated teams. Notre Dame’s offense against Alabama may as well have been Jerry Kill and Mitch Leidner the way that Kelly deployed slow-footed giants for 7-yard gains.
Notre Dame recruits well enough on the offensive and defensive lines to win lots of games like this. It’s not beating Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State.
Kelly is merely counting on his fan base — and Irish beat writers — to accept that standard, or risk his Napoleon response.
Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa — Charlie Brown to Ohio State’s Lucy — know this status well. Coaches Pat Fitzgerald, Paul Chryst and Kirk Ferentz simply handle it better because they don’t operate under the presumption that they’re ever catching this version of the empiric Buckeyes. Collectively, that trio has beaten Ohio State one time … in a decade.
Nebraska is 1-6 against Ohio State in that same decade and hasn’t won since Urban Meyer remade the program in 2012. NU’s program design at full throttle — say where coach Scott Frost had Central Florida in 2017 — probably can put a scare into Ohio State with some frequency.
The challenge is getting it to that fifth gear, getting the players and pace and aggression to do that.
The challenge is the second and third gears of Husker football don’t look so good against Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa.
The challenge is whether you take the time — and the risk — to rev to the fifth gear. Or if you shift down, perfecting second or third gear, like your Big Ten West peers have.
Notre Dame has done that. For many reasons — including some I don’t understand — the Irish caucus with the ACC over the Big Ten, but Notre Dame 2020 looked a lot like Michigan State 2015 or Iowa 2015 or Wisconsin 2017 or Northwestern 2020. Kelly would prefer that his fan base accept that.
Texas won’t accept it and fired Tom Herman accordingly.
That program is on its third coach since nudging Mack Brown out the door. Texas rolled through three coaches — Fred Akers, David McWilliams and John Mackovic — after Darrell Royal before hiring Brown. Steve Sarkisian, Herman’s replacement, can call a good game. With a pedestrian quarterback named Keith Price, Sark put up 38 against Nebraska in 2011.
Iowa State and Nebraska could swap leagues and I think each would feel more at home in terms of playing style.
The Cyclones are Evanston West; Northwestern is Ames East. Defense, running the football, tight ends.
ISU has made that formula work nicely in the Big 12, which is more of a finesse, spread league. Nebraska has to make its identity — which prefers to be a blend of speed and strength — work better against the Big Ten. Purdue, with a lesser pedigree, is trying to do the same. Neither has had the success I imagined in 2018, when Purdue beat Ohio State and Nebraska nearly did.
I do wonder what Nebraska would have been like this season if Xavier Hutchinson — who had 64 catches for 771 yards this season at Iowa State — had played at NU, which recruited him hard. The Huskers pursued Omar Manning first, though, who did not have a catch in 2020 as he battled health problems.
Nebraska plays 10 conference games in 2021. OU becomes the de facto No. 10.
That game will matter more to Husker fans than they appreciate at this moment. OU is a perfect measuring stick for where NU wants to be — and wants to go.
Our best Husker football photos from the 2020 season
402-540-4222,