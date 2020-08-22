McKewon: Kevin Warren is 'still learning,' but a better approach may have helped Big Ten avoid chaos

In several interviews with national media outlets after he wrote the letter — The World-Herald has requested a chat with Warren five times — Warren said he would have improved internal communication between parties.

“What I would have done differently is I would have brought all the parties together,” Warren told Yahoo Sports.

Why wouldn’t Warren have done such a basic thing in the first place? Moos didn’t speculate. He said Warren, in taking over the job Jan. 1, “was dealt a bad card,” when just two-and-a-half months later, COVID-19 shut down all of college sports, including the Big Ten basketball tournament on its second day. Warren’s honeymoon was over. The ambitious schedule Moos said Warren had planned to see multiple competitions on every campus was scrapped. As it is, he’s spent a half-day on NU’s campus, watching an indoor Husker beach volleyball match.

While Warren had a stint as a player agent — Husker legend Will Shields was one of his clients — he’s spent most of his career as an NFL executive with the Rams, Lions and Vikings. It’s a very different job path than most athletic directors take either through the coaching or administrative ranks, spending years in and around college athletes and the apparatus that supports them.