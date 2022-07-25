McKewon: Kevin Warren, Kirk's Smirk, Hurry-Up Huskers and more Big Ten storylines

INDIANAPOLIS – Two years ago, Kevin Warren was the league commissioner who couldn’t win.

Now, he’s the guy whose league managed to have it both ways.

As Big Ten Media Days kicks off in Indianapolis Tuesday, Warren, now in his third full year as Big Ten Commissioner, has shrugged off a slow start to find his stride. He, and the Big Ten, is on the cusp of a massive TV deal. He, and the league, also orchestrated the biggest sports story of the summer – UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten – while pulling the rug out from under the Pac-12.

That’d be the league that stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Big Ten and ACC last summer as part of an alliance designed to stop the SEC – which had newly acquired Oklahoma and Texas – from taking over college football.

The alliance – to the chagrin of many – accomplished its goal of slowing down College Football Playoff expansion until all of the networks can get a crack at the TV negotiations. It also had the shelf life of just a year. Two of the three football stars still left in realignment heaven, the Bruins and Trojans, defected from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. It happened swiftly and silently, the news breaking just hours before an official announcement. Warren was at the center of a shockwave event.

He takes the podium Tuesday playing offense. It’s a big switch from 2020, when Warren played defense against critics who thought the league was too COVID cautious and critics who thought the league wasn’t cautious enough. The Big Ten became a big enough political football to make a slight appearance in the 2020 presidential elections.

Now, politics roil inside the sport of college football. And the SEC, still three years away from folding OU and UT into the league, briefly lack the upper hand.

Six more storylines to watch

TV talk – As of Monday afternoon, the Big Ten had neither announced, nor leaked, information about its new, very lucrative TV deal that begins next year. Could the league break the news as Media Days kicks off? If so, it would seize the news cycle. The Big Ten is likely to wait as long as necessary for Notre Dame to give a final yes or a final no. Warren will field the questions; he may not have immediate answers. Whenever the news drops, it’ll be an intrigue, particularly because the Big Ten is kicking the tires on NBC and Amazon as broadcast options.

LA Story - While the Big Ten last month added USC and UCLA, the league brass will be all too happy to revisit the additions, with reporters – potentially from the West Coast even – all too willing to plug league coaches and players for their thoughts on those additions.

Breakfast with the Big Red – Scott Frost and his three players – Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome, Travis Vokolek – will spend all of two hours in Indianapolis before getting on a plane back home to sign in for training camp. The quartet will conduct their hourlong podium interviews before Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren kicks off the official start of the event. With Nebraska as the only show for an hour, reporters will either flock over to the chats or blow them off as too early in the morning. Nelson, a winsome guy with stories and a smile, will be popular.

Kirk’s Smirk – If you hang out for an hour around Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, there comes a point where a small smile creeps across his face as he recalls beating at least one (and usually more) of his rivals in the previous season, followed by some quip that suggests the Iowa Way must not be so bad. The Hawkeyes are perpetually the underdogs who find ways to win games in surprising ways. Ferentz and his latest elite linebacker, Jack Campbell, will hold court and share, as they often do, why Iowa works. The Hawkeyes still have question marks about quarterback, clearly, given that two-year starter Spencer Petras didn’t make the trip.

The Song Remains the Same - Ohio State is the favorite. Again. As always. Even after the Buckeyes got punched in the mouth by rival Michigan last November. OSU, the most talented team in the league with the best quarterback, wears the crown well. Coach Ryan Day, contra predecessor Urban Meyer, doesn’t walk into media soirees ready to take on reporters like a linebacker in the A gap. Quarterback CJ Stroud will be on hand, too; as the league’s most prominent player – and the likely top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft – he’ll attract a crowd. OSU is elite corps compared to Michigan’s rah-rah thing with coach Jim Harbaugh.