McKewon: Led by Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, opposing QBs pose stiff challenge for Huskers

LINCOLN — With a gravelly voice and coach’s insight, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler doesn’t sound like a 20-year-old. He sounds, as many college quarterbacks do, like a man beyond his years.
In a 12-minute Zoom interview this spring, Rattler rattled off some OU receivers, including incoming blue-chip freshmen Cody Jackson and Mario Williams.
“I’ll probably name off everybody, man, but everybody’s a playmaker, so I’ve got to show love to everybody,” Rattler said.
The Sooners’ rapid defensive improvement could separate the 2021 squad from several previous College Football Playoff qualifiers that couldn’t stop a small boulder rolling uphill. But Rattler is the face of the program, playing arguably the marquee position in college football.
Quarterback at Oklahoma.
Alabama wins titles, Clemson had Trevor Lawrence, but OU will have three high-profile alums as NFL starting quarterbacks in 2021. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts played in succession of one another. Mayfield and Murray won Heisman Trophies. Hurts was a finalist. Rattler (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) may possess the best arm of them all and will make preseason favorite lists in 2021.
Tale of the tape: Adrian Martinez vs. Spencer Rattler (2020 stats)
|Martinez
|Rattler
|Record as starter
|2-4
|9-2
|Pass yds./game
|150.7
|275.5
|Rush yds./game
|74.4
|14.5
|TDs: Pass-Rush-Total
|4-7-11
|28-6-34
|Turnovers (INT-Fumbles)
|10 (3-7)
|13 (7-6)
|Completion pct.
|71.5
|67.5
|ESPN QBR
|75.6
|81.2
On paper, he's the best quarterback Nebraska will face in 2021.
He’s also the guy OU coach Lincoln Riley benched in a big rivalry game against Texas after an interception and a fumble in the first half. Rattler only sat for a few drives and returned to the game to help deliver a crucial win.
“I was kind of surprised when I came out at first,” Rattler said after the 53-45 overtime win over UT, “but then Coach Riley told me, ‘Just take a breather. You’ll get back in there.’”
Rattler threw 11 touchdowns and five interceptions before the benching. After it, he threw 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He saved one of his best games for a Big 12 title victory over Iowa State. Rattler tossed one TD in the 27-21 win over the Cyclones while keeping the turnover ledger clean.
Rattler threw for 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games, which compared reasonably to Mayfield’s per-game averages in 2015, his first season as a starter. Mayfield took a leap in year two. Rattler should do the same.
That’s not great news for the Huskers, who have a so-so recent history against college quarterbacks who later became first-round NFL draft picks.
Justin Fields sliced and diced Nebraska like no other opposing quarterback ever has, completing 83.3% of his passes for 490 yards and five touchdowns over two games. Dwayne Haskins pulled out a win over NU in 2018, but struggled in doing so. Justin Herbert, a sophomore at Oregon in 2017, threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns — much of that in one half — during a 42-35 win. Wyoming's Josh Allen bombed in Lincoln the year before that with five interceptions. Baylor’s Robert Griffin III left Husker jaws hanging as a true freshman in 2008 (NU still beat the Bears, but Griffin ran for 121 yards). Nebraska made Jake Locker (Washington) look bad and Blaine Gabbert (Missouri) look even worse. OU's Sam Bradford filleted Big Red in 2008 — 19 completions, five touchdowns — but Kansas State's Josh Freeman was 0-3 against the Huskers and got benched in the 2008 game.
Rattler is almost a shoo-in to be a first-round pick in 2022. He may even be the No. 1 overall pick, like Bradford, Mayfield and Murray.
“I don’t try to set a roof for what I can do as a player on the field,” Rattler said. “I know my coaches around me, I know my players around me will make me better every day at practice, so I’m not overstressing on everything. I just go out there and play ball. Of course I want to tighten up every single part of my game, I want to get my physicality to the best it can be, and that will come with time. We got time right now before the season, and that’s what I’m working on. Everything I need to (work on).
“I want to be the most unstoppable quarterback, best quarterback in the country, coming up to this year. Put on a show, and do it with my guys.”
Nebraska’s secondary better pack a lunch for Sept. 18 in Norman, and do the same for quite a few games in 2021, given the caliber of experienced quarterbacks they'll face. Three will play NU for the third time, and all but one — Ohio State’s CJ Stroud — has previous starting experience at one school or another.
Here’s a look at the rest of the opposing QBs:
The perpetual pains in Nebraska’s rear
» Tanner Morgan, Minnesota: He’s 2-0 as a starter against Nebraska in large part because he hasn’t made mistakes — one interception in three career appearances — and he benefits from a Gopher run game the Huskers didn’t stop in 2019 or 2020. He’s just 22, going on 40, and couldn’t be a better fit for coach PJ Fleck.
» Jack Plummer/Aidan O’Connell, Purdue: The duo teamed up to beat NU in 2019, and Plummer has thrown for 576 yards in two starts. Plummer does take bad sacks, though, and the Huskers got him three times each in 2019 and 2020.
» Brandon Peters, Illinois: The Huskers made Peters look like Tom Brady last year. Peters throws the fade really well, and hit three crucial ones — two for touchdowns — over two games against NU. He’s also rushed for two touchdowns against the Huskers.
The high-profile wild cards
» Ohio State: CJ Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord continue to battle for the chance to replace Justin Fields, who replaced Dwayne Haskins, who beat out Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy at LSU. So whoever wins this job will put up good numbers, and whoever doesn’t will transfer and probably put up good numbers somewhere else. Unless he’s Tate Martell, then he’ll chill in the transfer portal.
» Michigan: It’s possible Cade McNamara gets the nod to start the season, but he has four career games under his belt. Five-star quarterback JJ McCarthy is also on hand, as is Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman. UM coach Jim Harbaugh, a failure in Ann Arbor thus far at recruiting quarterbacks out of high school, relied heavily on transfers in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2020 he relied more on guys he recruited, and went 2-4.
The transfers
» Anthony Russo, Michigan State and Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern: They played at Temple and South Carolina, respectively, before arriving in the Big Ten, and both should be considered heavy favorites to win starting jobs at their new schools. Russo (6-4, 235) threw for 6,292 yards and 44 touchdowns at Temple, and is a heftier version of former Husker QB Tanner Lee. Hilinski was benched last year when new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo brought quarterback Collin Hill from the school where he’d just been fired. Hilinski is sharp, though. If Northwestern is a Big Ten West contender in 2021, you’ll hear a lot about him.
Protected in the pocket
» Graham Martz, Wisconsin and Spencer Petras, Iowa: Give a guy a solid run game, surround him with big offensive linemen and balance it all with a stingy defense, and you have the life of a Badger/Hawkeye quarterback. Mertz has the moxie and touch to be a great passer. Petras is middle-of-the-road in Iowa’s recent line of QBs. The fates of both may turn out the same. (They both even threw nine touchdowns and five interceptions last year.) Wisconsin and Iowa don’t win games because of their quarterbacks. They win because of everything around those guys, and opponents who can puncture the bubble typically find success slowing down the quarterbacks.
Group of Five/FCS guys
» Tim DeMorat, Fordham: The Rams love to throw the ball around, and DeMorat — first-team All-Patriot League in 2019 — averaged nearly 350 passing yards per game in three spring contests. DeMorat (from Merritt Island, Florida) comes from a sports family, and his older brother, Mickey, golfs on the Korn Ferry Tour.
» Kyle Vantrease, Buffalo: The senior benefited last season from a top-shelf run game that allowed for comfortable play-action passing opportunities. A 15-game starter, Vantrease sports good arm strength and decent mobility with four rushing touchdowns last season. He may run a little more under a new head coach.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH