McKewon: Led by Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, opposing QBs pose stiff challenge for Huskers

“I don’t try to set a roof for what I can do as a player on the field,” Rattler said. “I know my coaches around me, I know my players around me will make me better every day at practice, so I’m not overstressing on everything. I just go out there and play ball. Of course I want to tighten up every single part of my game, I want to get my physicality to the best it can be, and that will come with time. We got time right now before the season, and that’s what I’m working on. Everything I need to (work on).

“I want to be the most unstoppable quarterback, best quarterback in the country, coming up to this year. Put on a show, and do it with my guys.”

Nebraska’s secondary better pack a lunch for Sept. 18 in Norman, and do the same for quite a few games in 2021, given the caliber of experienced quarterbacks they'll face. Three will play NU for the third time, and all but one — Ohio State’s CJ Stroud — has previous starting experience at one school or another.

Here’s a look at the rest of the opposing QBs:

The perpetual pains in Nebraska’s rear