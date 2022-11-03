McKewon: Making sense of the sudden jolt in Trev Alberts’ quiet coaching search

LINCOLN — A previously quiet Nebraska coaching search got loud in a hurry Thursday, leaving phones buzzing at different spots on NU’s campus.

By early Thursday evening, Football Scoop, a well-connected clearinghouse for college coaching news, packed four names — current interim coach Mickey Joseph, Army coach Jeff Monken, Matt Rhule and Gary Patterson — into a vague report about Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts’ search for a coach.

That came after hours of radio and recruiting message board speculation on whether members of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents met to discuss, and potentially approve, a coaching hire three weeks before the end of NU’s regular season. Regents may get a head’s up on big decisions right before they’re made, but they don’t — and frankly lack the time — to approve a bunch of personnel hirings and firings; chancellors do that. In the case of a Husker football coach, making millions of dollars per year, University President Ted Carter has to sign off, as well, above a certain dollar amount.

Carter, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, wouldn’t have been in an approval meeting on Thursday because he was in a community group meeting. A Journal Star reporter spent a good chunk of Thursday on Twitter helpfully debunking imprecise-to-erroneous reports about how regents’ meetings work. The next public one is scheduled for Dec. 2. Unscheduled meetings require 24 hours' notice.

And while one source told me the list of coaches had “tightened considerably” since Alberts began the search — it’s been nearly two months, after all — the words “nothing imminent” were attached to the sentence. Could be days. More likely weeks. Things can change, but late November — after the final regular-season game at Iowa — still seems like a logical spot.

A media report suggesting the regents’ executive committee — which sets the agenda for future regents meetings — met on Thursday also took university officials by surprise.

Perhaps Nebraska’s search process has accelerated to the point where Alberts announces the new coach in 48 hours, but, if so, a lot of stakeholders are in the dark. Unless it’s Joseph, it’d be rough form for these parts to all move 48 hours before a football game.

“I’ve heard nothing,” NU Regent Jack Stark said Thursday. He said he didn’t take part in — and knew nothing of — any in-person, phone or virtual meetings. He and other regents wouldn’t expect to be consulted, he said, until all negotiations were done and a coach had already been hired.

Was there some secret, small meeting of four or fewer regents? It’s possible, and it’s possible it got leaked. If so, it’d be the first misstep in Alberts’ search, which has been so quiet a vacuum has emerged.

Speculation is starting to fill it.

Perhaps that’s because Joseph — a legitimate candidate — now faces long odds to win six, or perhaps even four, games in the wake of quarterback Casey Thompson’s injury. If he’s the guy, why let a month of losses put him in limbo? Joseph has continued to recruit — landing a running back this week — and would be a valuable part of any new coach’s staff. He’d likely command more money — say, $1 million per year? — as well. Larry Johnson at Ohio State makes $1.33 million.

Patterson and Rhule likely show up because Patterson has a job he can leave — a consultant for Texas — and Rhule has no job at all, since he was fired from the Carolina Panthers.

Patterson, 62, could be the old, steady hand to Joseph’s fresher approach. Fired last season by TCU, Patterson left that team with a full cupboard — the Horned Frogs are College Football Playoff contenders — and Patterson, from Rozel, Kansas, has a healthy appreciation for the Midwest.

Would Rhule want back in at Nebraska so quickly after his firing? Would he have been among the top choices on Nebraska’s original list? NU isn’t just headed for a rebuild, but a rebuild in a much nastier league than Rhule had at Baylor with the Big 12. He could walk into a lot of jobs where recruiting is easier than it is at Nebraska.

Monken, from Peoria, Illinois, has been attached to many coaching searches in recent years, including Illinois and Kansas. He didn’t get those jobs. But he’ll get his 100th win at Army this season, he preaches a physical style of offense and both Alberts and Carter have a deep appreciation for military academies in general and the kind of football they play.

The similarity among all four? They probably wouldn’t command the highest salaries. Nebraska has paid through its nose on buyouts, and any of those four could be “Moneyball” hires. A head coach making between $4 million and $5 million — with Joseph on board as the highest-paid assistant in school history, handling recruiting — would be a Moneyball move, indeed. But Nebraska could go in a different direction, too. Nebraska can’t guarantee Joseph a job.

One source attached to the search praised Alberts’ ability to keep things quiet while using a “very measured” approach.

For nearly two months, not a peep.